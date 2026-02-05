Rep. Maria Salazar Tells ICE Not to Touch the Ones Picking Up the...
Schumer Panics As 'Morning Joe' Host Betrays His Voter ID Narrative
Even Her Own Voters Can't Stand Her: Kamala's Book Tour Stop in Richmond,...
Dress-Wearing 'Antifa General Kyle' Who Called on People to Doxx and Even KILL...
Guy Benson Explains How Dems Are Caught in Their Own 'Jim Crow' Trap
DataRepublican Makes BRUTAL Example of KamalaHQ Explaining WHY the Left Can't do Tech...
Oilfield Rando OWNS NYT Tool Peter Baker As Only He Can for Trying...
DHS Shreds NYT for Waiting Until Paragraph 36 to Mention This in Sob...
Her FACE! Scott Bessent Drops HEAP BIG Truth on Liz Warren About Affordability...
VIP
Maria Shriver Aghast at Trump's Unimaginable Treatment of the Press (Yeah, Let's Talk...
'Got RECEIPTS'! GOP Oversight Drops Mother of ALL Truth-Threads on Hillary's DESPERATE Dep...
She's The GOAT ... of CRINGE: Here's Kamala Harris' BIG, Important Announcement (LOL,...
Hello BACKFIRE! Ro Khanna Won't Rest Until EVERY Epstein Island Visitor Is Hauled...
Eric Swalwell AGAIN Says GOPers at the House Gym Tell Him Trump's Bad...

Matt Walsh and Other ‘Writers’ Laid Off by Washington Post Tell Their Stories

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on February 05, 2026
AngieArtist

As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, The Washington Post's executive editor announced hundreds of layoffs at the paper over a Zoom call with staffers. Several people have tried to "wealth-shame" owner Jeff Bezos for being worth hundreds of billions but not wanting to subsidize a newspaper that's losing $100 million a year. Those laid off took to X to announce the bad news, and a couple of posts caught on, like this one:

Advertisement

Is she saying that The Washington Post no longer has a reporter dedicated to covering the way racism and social inequality affects health?

Akilah Johnson inspired others who'd been laid off to tell their stories, such as a man named Matt Walsh:

… subject. I was only paid $650,000 a year for my tireless efforts. Now I'm out of a job. I can't believe this has happened to me.

There were many such stories.

Recommended

Dress-Wearing 'Antifa General Kyle' Who Called on People to Doxx and Even KILL ICE Agents JUST Found Out
Sam J.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Another post that resonated on X came from Emmanuel Felton, who said the decision to lay off staffers was ideological, not financial.

The first and last, according to his X bio.

There's light at the end of the tunnel for all of those laid off. Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon says he's hiring:

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

JEFF BEZOS MEDIA BIAS WASHINGTON POST WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dress-Wearing 'Antifa General Kyle' Who Called on People to Doxx and Even KILL ICE Agents JUST Found Out
Sam J.
Even Her Own Voters Can't Stand Her: Kamala's Book Tour Stop in Richmond, VA Was a HUMDINGER (Watch)
Sam J.
Rep. Maria Salazar Tells ICE Not to Touch the Ones Picking Up the Jalapeño Peppers
Brett T.
DataRepublican Makes BRUTAL Example of KamalaHQ Explaining WHY the Left Can't do Tech Anymore and DAMN
Sam J.
Oilfield Rando OWNS NYT Tool Peter Baker As Only He Can for Trying to Shame Jeff Bezos Over WaPo Layoffs
Sam J.
Guy Benson Explains How Dems Are Caught in Their Own 'Jim Crow' Trap
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dress-Wearing 'Antifa General Kyle' Who Called on People to Doxx and Even KILL ICE Agents JUST Found Out Sam J.
Advertisement