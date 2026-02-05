Matt Walsh and Other ‘Writers’ Laid Off by Washington Post Tell Their Stories

As Twitchy reported on Wednesday, The Washington Post's executive editor announced hundreds of layoffs at the paper over a Zoom call with staffers. Several people have tried to "wealth-shame" owner Jeff Bezos for being worth hundreds of billions but not wanting to subsidize a newspaper that's losing $100 million a year. Those laid off took to X to announce the bad news, and a couple of posts caught on, like this one:

In 2021, I was hired by @washingtonpost to cover health disparities & explore the way racism & social inequality affects health. 4 months ago, I became the generations’ reporter exploring how health is experienced by different pple across the life course. Today, I was laid off. — Akilah Johnson (@akjohnson1922) February 4, 2026

Sounds like it was a pointless job so, makes sense they got rid of it. — TwasBrillig (@JohnBronco_1944) February 4, 2026

Is she saying that The Washington Post no longer has a reporter dedicated to covering the way racism and social inequality affects health?

I can't figure out why they were losing $100M per year. 🤔 — BeerNurd (@beer_nurd) February 4, 2026

Akilah Johnson inspired others who'd been laid off to tell their stories, such as a man named Matt Walsh:

I was hired by the Washington Post in 2019 to cover the way racism in the healthcare industry impacts gay aborigine midgets with cardiovascular disease. Today I was laid off. I worked incredibly hard over the past 7 years to produce no less than 4 articles on this important… — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 5, 2026

… subject. I was only paid $650,000 a year for my tireless efforts. Now I'm out of a job. I can't believe this has happened to me.

There were many such stories.

Mr. Walsh, you never met me but it was my job at the Washington Post to find synonyms for “Pounce” every time a journalist wrote “Conservatives Pounce.”



My job was vital to democracy, which I truly believe is dying in darkness. — Corpo Scribe (@NightCityTimes) February 5, 2026

I was part of the Washington Post layoffs today.



My job was to identify any location or activity with predominantly White people and explain why we should all be ashamed of ourselves for allowing it to exist. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 5, 2026

I was just laid off from the Washington Post. It was my job to make sure it was always make sure every criminals’ race was mentioned, unless they weren’t white. Then it was my job to make sure race wasn’t mentioned. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) February 4, 2026

Welp, I got laid off from the Washington Post this morning. I was in charge of making sure every story on income, class, race, education or voting subtly emphasized that white working class people everywhere are racist, undereducated, and the least valuable members of society — Claire A (@ClaireOnCulture) February 5, 2026

I was hired by the Washington Post in 10 years ago to be a screeching social justice warrior and and cover issues from a female black queer perspective. Today they laid me off. — Ronin Eternales (@RoninEternales) February 5, 2026

In 2020, I was hired by the Washington Post to cover furry psychosexuality and elven or gnomish diapered genderplay. Two years later, I transferred to the transgendered Aleutian equity team, with a sideline on the organic grains beat. Today, I was laid off. https://t.co/Env91GfRAP — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) February 5, 2026

In 2021, I was hired by the Washington Post to cover how racism and lack of access to abortion contribute to the genocide in Gaza



Today, I and the rest of the sports section were laid off, all because Jeff Bezos didn’t want to pay us each $2 million ever year — Zachary Faria (@ZacharyFaria) February 4, 2026

I was hired by the Washington Post in 2017 to cover how Trump is bad and nobody likes him, particularly through the lens of homosexual communism



Today I was laid off — Gene Parmesan (@dsonoiki) February 5, 2026

Another post that resonated on X came from Emmanuel Felton, who said the decision to lay off staffers was ideological, not financial.

I'm among the hundreds of people laid off by The Post. This comes six months after hearing in a national meeting that race coverage drives subscriptions. This wasn't a financial decision, it was an ideological one. — Emmanuel Felton (@emmanuelfelton) February 4, 2026

The “race reporter” — yes, that’s his title — was let go from The Washington Post. He says that at a meeting last year, writers were told that race-baiting stories drive subscriptions. https://t.co/XDt06iR8IK — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 4, 2026

Your actual title was Race and Ethnicity Reporter? Really? — Ronnie Raley (@RonnieRaley) February 4, 2026

The first and last, according to his X bio.

I am not sure @washingtonpost reporters comprehend how much people despise them. — ReporterMcCabe (@ReporterMcCabe) February 4, 2026

There's light at the end of the tunnel for all of those laid off. Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon says he's hiring:

If your position at The Washington Post was recently eliminated, please consider applying to write for The Babylon Bee. We are seeking applicants experienced in writing fictional content presented in the tone and style of a legitimate news organization. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) February 5, 2026

I was the post's chief correspondent on gender dysphoria in household pets. Is this the sort of thing you're looking for? — wokeandwoofing (@wokeandwoofing) February 5, 2026

Maybe if they were unhoused. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) February 5, 2026

