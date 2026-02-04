Sen. Ted Cruz Lays Waste to Officers From Netflix and Warner Brothers (And Billie Eilish)

On Tuesday, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer Bruce Campbell testified before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust about Netflix's proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. It's always a treat to hear the lawyer in Sen. Ted Cruz come out for a line of questioning. After asking the two officers if they believed they were on stolen land, Cruz tore into Netflix's giving the Obamas $50 million to produce "no discernible content whatsoever" and Warner Bros. Discovery for saying it doesn't produce political content while airing "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" on HBO.

Advertisement

.@SenTedCruz: "Are we right now on stolen land?"



Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos: "I have no idea of the history of this land."



Warner Bros. Discovery exec Bruce Campbell: "Nor do I."



Cruz: "That speaks volumes...that neither of you are willing to say 'hell, no.'" pic.twitter.com/EWwYYUIHZH — CSPAN (@cspan) February 3, 2026

It’s a mighty humorous sight, seein’ SenTedCruz stump these executives. Their dodgin’ of a simple question speaks louder than any documentary they’d greenlight. A little historical clarity from Hollywood’s brass would be a welcome plot twist. — Gelson Luz (@gelsonluz) February 4, 2026

Thank you Senator Cruz. These guys don't represent conservatives. — Angela Mozingo Santos (@mozingo323) February 3, 2026

First 20 seconds is the funniest thing I’ve seen this year — Sandhya Ramesh (@sandygrains) February 4, 2026

Ted Cruz was insanely well prepared for this. Netflix was not.



“If our viewers are not entertained they won’t watch”



Sir! That is LITERALLY the point of a monopoly. To force them to watch. If you buy 80% of all art, than the only option is to remove your eyeballs 👀 😂 — Elliott (@Elliott87545341) February 4, 2026

Cooked. No leftovers. — Cutless Supreme (@ApexByDesign) February 4, 2026

Ted cruz is a savage — Real Ass Wigger (@FloydBanner281) February 3, 2026

That dude with a straight face said CNN is fair and balanced.... 🤣😂🤣😂🤣 — Bill Bored (@BillBored99) February 4, 2026

Since this clip was posted by C-SPAN, there are about 2,000 comments try to educate Cruz that yes, we are on stolen land.

Conquered land….. that’s the correct answer….. and we aren’t giving it back 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Ryan Montgomery (@MrRMonty28) February 3, 2026

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.