Sen. Ted Cruz Lays Waste to Officers From Netflix and Warner Brothers (And Billie Eilish)

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on February 04, 2026
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

On Tuesday, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer Bruce Campbell testified before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust about Netflix's proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. It's always a treat to hear the lawyer in Sen. Ted Cruz come out for a line of questioning. After asking the two officers if they believed they were on stolen land, Cruz tore into Netflix's giving the Obamas $50 million to produce "no discernible content whatsoever" and Warner Bros. Discovery for saying it doesn't produce political content while airing "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" on HBO.

Since this clip was posted by C-SPAN, there are about 2,000 comments try to educate Cruz that yes, we are on stolen land.

