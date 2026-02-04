FBI Raids Biological Lab Inside Vegas Home Owned by Chinese National With Ties to CCP

Here's a story that doesn't seem to be getting much traction. The FBI raided a biological lab that was located in a house in Las Vegas. And that house is owned by a Chinese national who's been in prison for three years. We're also hearing that the house was run as an Airbnb.

Several people became sick from an illegal bio lab running out of a Las Vegas home that also served as an Airbnb, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained. https://t.co/JU6mhkDrsK — David Charns (@davidcharns) February 3, 2026

8 News Now in Las Vegas reports:

Several people became sick from an illegal bio lab running out of a Las Vegas home that also served as an Airbnb, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Tuesday. Metro police and the FBI searched the Sunrise Manor home on Saturday, Jan. 31, finding a “possible biological laboratory,” including “refrigerators with vials containing unknown liquids,” police said. Ori Solomon, 55, faces a felony charge of disposing or discharging hazardous waste, according to state court records, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported. Late Monday, federal prosecutors filed paperwork to charge Solomon on a gun charge. An LLC tied to the home’s county records matches the name of a company that is part of an ongoing federal case in California involving a biological laboratory there, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported Sunday. In that case, a Chinese citizen with potential ties to the Chinese Communist Party, David He, faces federal charges for allegedly manufacturing and distributing misbranded medical devices at a warehouse in Reedley, California, according to federal prosecutors.

A tipster told investigators that the house smelled "like a hospital – not like a clean hospital but more of a foul, stale, stagnant air smell." The garage was reportedly always locked.

Here's Fox News' coverage:

"Investigators found thousands of vials of blood and tissue. Genetically engineered mice designed to carry COVID. Tests showed the vials contained COVID, Hepatitis, and Malaria. Investigators linked the lab to the CCP."



Why do we continue to allow Chinese Nationals into the US? pic.twitter.com/7jRy5pPhpf — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) February 3, 2026

This should be the number 1 story.



pic.twitter.com/ZrjpYahKSy — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 4, 2026

He doesn’t own the lab. The lab is owned by prestige biolabs in CHINA. He’s an employee. — Shelley (@ProudArmymom66) February 4, 2026

That doesn't make it better. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 4, 2026

China has GOT to be punished for this https://t.co/51kfeFZHzJ — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 4, 2026

Spoiler Alert: they will not be — Greg (@GregNoleFan) February 4, 2026

You gotta wonder how many of these homegrown "biolabs" are out there? It's a miracle we don't have more viral outbreaks of terrible communicable diseases. Oh wait, that's starting to happen. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) February 4, 2026

And isn’t it near a US military base?? — Famous Frank Pharma Czar™🇻🇦🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@rphfrank) February 4, 2026

Yes, it's close to Nellis Air Force Base.

If this is accurate, it’s not a partisan story, it’s a global safety issue.

Biosecurity, oversight, and transparency aren’t optional when labs handle pathogens.

Extraordinary claims demand full, independent verification, and if confirmed, accountability at the highest level. — Timmy🇩🇪 (@TSAhhn) February 4, 2026

This is serious business. The raid took place Saturday morning, and we're just finding out about it now. Good work from 8 News Now investigative reporter David Charns for bringing this to light.

