FBI Raids Biological Lab Inside Vegas Home Owned by Chinese National With Ties to CCP

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on February 04, 2026
AngieArtist

Here's a story that doesn't seem to be getting much traction. The FBI raided a biological lab that was located in a house in Las Vegas. And that house is owned by a Chinese national who's been in prison for three years. We're also hearing that the house was run as an Airbnb.

8 News Now in Las Vegas reports:

Several people became sick from an illegal bio lab running out of a Las Vegas home that also served as an Airbnb, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Tuesday.

Metro police and the FBI searched the Sunrise Manor home on Saturday, Jan. 31, finding a “possible biological laboratory,” including “refrigerators with vials containing unknown liquids,” police said.

Ori Solomon, 55, faces a felony charge of disposing or discharging hazardous waste, according to state court records, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported. Late Monday, federal prosecutors filed paperwork to charge Solomon on a gun charge.

An LLC tied to the home’s county records matches the name of a company that is part of an ongoing federal case in California involving a biological laboratory there, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported Sunday. In that case, a Chinese citizen with potential ties to the Chinese Communist Party, David He, faces federal charges for allegedly manufacturing and distributing misbranded medical devices at a warehouse in Reedley, California, according to federal prosecutors.

A tipster told investigators that the house smelled "like a hospital – not like a clean hospital but more of a foul, stale, stagnant air smell." The garage was reportedly always locked.

Here's Fox News' coverage:

Yes, it's close to Nellis Air Force Base.

This is serious business. The raid took place Saturday morning, and we're just finding out about it now. Good work from 8 News Now investigative reporter David Charns for bringing this to light.

***

