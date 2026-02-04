Dr. Mehmet Oz Reveals Minnesota Is Spending Over 1,300 Percent More on Autism Care Than Planned

Gov. Tim Walz has called Minnesota an "island of decency," but it's really a trash heap of fraud. We've learned all about Somali-run daycares with no children in them, but there's massive fraud on another front: autism. Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, told Newsmax that Minnesota was expected to spend $3 million on autism care. Instead, they spend $400 million.

🚨 BREAKING: CMS Administrator Dr. Oz has revealed the state of Minnesota is spending over **13,000%** MORE on autism care than initially expected



Oz says parents were taking BRIBES from fraudulent autism centers to sign their kids up as autistic.



$3 million was expected to be… pic.twitter.com/pCw1f4GfLh — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 4, 2026

"If every kid in the neighborhood has autism, no one has autism."

How did this happen under Gov. Tim Walz's nose without him knowing about it?

If this is true, it’s the perfect scam: weaponize a real diagnosis, print Medicaid money, and dare anyone to audit it.



Prosecute the clinics. Claw back the cash. And if any parents took kickbacks, charge them too. Zero mercy for people stealing from kids who actually need care. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) February 4, 2026

Truly appalling. I’m running out of adjectives to describe my feelings for repugnant government officials. — LadyPatriot 🍊 (@Pete2Shawn) February 4, 2026

Lock someone up already, you've exposed so much and there have been no arrests, really frustrating. — C Sicuso (@bosco1) February 4, 2026

Lock them all up for participating in this fraud.

It never ends— my goodness this is absolutely disgusting 💔 — April L🎶 (@neovandy) February 4, 2026

Industrial scale theft. Inside job. — ❌theDrama (@XtheDrama) February 4, 2026

Who would have thought autism centers could be such a lucrative criminal enterprise? How many pple are actually seeking out legitimate autism services? — Artiste DuBois (@artiste_dubois) February 4, 2026

When people are actually held accountable I’ll know our government is finally back on track. I’ve lost all faith in our DOJ. — SilverbanglesAZ (@SilverBanglesAZ) February 4, 2026

I personally know someone who did this to 3 or her 4 children.



She said the “benefits of autism” were worth the label. — SickOfWar (@AZMaGHaMaMa) February 4, 2026

That's abhorrent.

Create a problem to sell the solution.



Buisness marketing 101. — Jacob (@JacobtheGamer_) February 4, 2026

Arrest everybody: arrest the administrators, arrest the doctors making the diagnoses, arrest the parents. And claw back the money.

