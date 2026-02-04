'For What?': Daily Mail Reporter Pressures JD Vance to Apologize to the Family...
Dr. Mehmet Oz Reveals Minnesota Is Spending Over 1,300 Percent More on Autism Care Than Planned

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on February 04, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Gov. Tim Walz has called Minnesota an "island of decency," but it's really a trash heap of fraud. We've learned all about Somali-run daycares with no children in them, but there's massive fraud on another front: autism. Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, told Newsmax that Minnesota was expected to spend $3 million on autism care. Instead, they spend $400 million. 

"If every kid in the neighborhood has autism, no one has autism."

How did this happen under Gov. Tim Walz's nose without him knowing about it?

Lock them all up for participating in this fraud.

That's abhorrent.

Arrest everybody: arrest the administrators, arrest the doctors making the diagnoses, arrest the parents. And claw back the money.

