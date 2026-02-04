BOOM: Tom Homan Asks Why We Don't Educate Children About Trump Making His Country Safe Again

The "official" anti-ICE work and school walk-out was scheduled for last Friday, but we've seen videos of school walk-outs every day. This was the scene in Los Angeles on Wednesday:

HAPPENING NOW 🚨: Hundreds of middle school and high school students have walked out of their schools today and met at LA City Hall, and are currently marching toward the immigration detention center to protest ICE deportations and the Trump admin.



Los Angeles, CA 📍 pic.twitter.com/ShCLifI8Q6 — Anthony (@anthonycabassa) February 4, 2026

DHS is doing something in Minnesota. Border Czar Tom Homan appeared on Fox News on Wednesday to announce that "nothing's changed," and ICE has 2,400 boots on the ground in Minnesota, and they're going to continue to enforce immigration law.

Homan also called on the media to show the stories they're not showing:

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Tom Homan just ERUPTED in response to the left-wing media using children to protest ICE 🫳🏻🎤



"Why don't you show the funeral of Rachel Morin!? Why don't you listen to the 19 minutes of Laken Riley fighting for her life?!"



"For 19 minutes she fought for every… pic.twitter.com/dSGzkHaWDj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 5, 2026

The whole transcript:

"Why don't you show the funeral of Rachel Morin!? Why don't you listen to the 19 minutes of Laken Riley fighting for her life?!" "For 19 minutes she fought for every breath, fought to survive. How terrified these young women were to be r*ped and m*rdered. How about THAT?" "How about we educate these children on President Trump making his country safe again? How about we educate the children on the last administration half a million children were smuggled in this country, they lost track of 300,000 of them, and President Trump found 145,000 of them!" "145,000 children the last administration wasn't even LOOKING for. Why don't we talk about the quarter million Americans died from fentanyl across the open border?" "Why don't we talk about the record number of known suspected terrorists across that border? Or the historic increase in s*x trafficking in women and children?" "Let's talk about that. President Trump's saving lives every day!" "The border's the most secure we have in the history of this nation. Less women are being r*ped, less people are dying making that journey, and this country's safe again. Let's tell that story!"

Never forget that President Joe Biden had to be shamed into mentioning "Lincoln" Riley's name during the State of the Union address, and he went on MSNBC the following day for calling her killer an illegal, not undocumented.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

