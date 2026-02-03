Troll Kings! Conservative Group Sends San Fran Lefties Into a RAGE With ICE...
Professional Agitator William Kelly Goes on Unhinged Rant When Accused of Doing It for Profit

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on February 03, 2026
You'll probably recognize professional agitator William Kelly, aka DaWokeFarmer. He was in Washington, D.C., last fall stalking National Guard members and harassing them about breaking their oath to the Constitution. We don't know where he calls home, but the next place we saw him was at the storming of Cities Church, where he got in the faces of all of the "pretend Christians," yelling like the maniac that he is. 

He suggests in his latest video that he might be making a more permanent move to Minnesota, because he's so enthralled by the atmosphere of insurrection.

He was among those arrested for storming the church and terrorizing the parishioners, and he's finding out that hiring a lawyer can be really expensive, so keep those donations coming so he can continue to be crazy full-time. If you can make it that far into the video, he says he does what he does every single day for the people because he was a history major and knows what's coming next. (Language warning)

The guy really should be under psychiatric care. No normal person can be this unhinged all day, every day.

When he was harassing National Guard members, he tried to belittle them by saying that he'd served and seen combat, though the truth is he got booted from the U.S. Army with a bad-conduct discharge.

We really are curious about what address this guy puts on his tax return, since it seems he can jump from city to city at will.

We just checked his GoFundMe page, and he's collected $118,528 as of Tuesday. "I stay loud for the republic! Help me with expenses including food, shelter, fuel, and batteries for mega phones! I will also be using a portion of the funds to retain a civil rights lawyer to represent me for my arrest, by the secret service, at the White House for PEACEFULLY protesting in December," his pitch reads.

