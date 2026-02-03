Professional Agitator William Kelly Goes on Unhinged Rant When Accused of Doing It for Profit

You'll probably recognize professional agitator William Kelly, aka DaWokeFarmer. He was in Washington, D.C., last fall stalking National Guard members and harassing them about breaking their oath to the Constitution. We don't know where he calls home, but the next place we saw him was at the storming of Cities Church, where he got in the faces of all of the "pretend Christians," yelling like the maniac that he is.

He suggests in his latest video that he might be making a more permanent move to Minnesota, because he's so enthralled by the atmosphere of insurrection.

He was among those arrested for storming the church and terrorizing the parishioners, and he's finding out that hiring a lawyer can be really expensive, so keep those donations coming so he can continue to be crazy full-time. If you can make it that far into the video, he says he does what he does every single day for the people because he was a history major and knows what's coming next. (Language warning)

DaWokeFarmer (dude who stormed a church with Don Lemon) says he’s MOVING to Minnesota to help liberal terrorlsts build a framework for the “revolution”..



A serious country would have this man locked away in a mental institution. pic.twitter.com/q11vHYiS4r — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) February 2, 2026

The guy really should be under psychiatric care. No normal person can be this unhinged all day, every day.

And this will be Exhibit A. 🫵😂 — Ever Earnest Mann (@ever_e_mann) February 2, 2026

If he can pick up and move that easily…he must not be a real farmer. 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ — The Nikki V. (@TheUnHeard_One) February 3, 2026

So now the left can’t stand him….? pic.twitter.com/yTowqGQ3DJ — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) February 3, 2026

Yeah, why is he loose on the streets? — Andrew🇺🇲 (@awaitekw14) February 2, 2026

He lied about his service in the military. Stolen valor — MoonDoggy (@Jurkowsk1Moon) February 3, 2026

When he was harassing National Guard members, he tried to belittle them by saying that he'd served and seen combat, though the truth is he got booted from the U.S. Army with a bad-conduct discharge.

So he doesn’t live in Minnesota now?



Who is funding him? — National Conservative (@NatCon2022) February 2, 2026

We really are curious about what address this guy puts on his tax return, since it seems he can jump from city to city at will.

Why is he not in prison. He committed a crime. We are not a serious country. — Retard Translator ™ (@CaptainMorganTN) February 2, 2026

We just checked his GoFundMe page, and he's collected $118,528 as of Tuesday. "I stay loud for the republic! Help me with expenses including food, shelter, fuel, and batteries for mega phones! I will also be using a portion of the funds to retain a civil rights lawyer to represent me for my arrest, by the secret service, at the White House for PEACEFULLY protesting in December," his pitch reads.

Thank the good Lord he’s left VA/DC. I am shocked that he found someone to marry him. He needs serious help. pic.twitter.com/eFPsyESeZC — Laura Lee Lindsey (@Mayhawwoman) February 3, 2026

If he is in jail, moving expenses will be minimal. 😁 — Hayburner (@hayburner49) February 2, 2026

