Ouch: High School Anti-Ice Protester Runs Out in Front of a Car Flying a Trump Flag, Goes Flying

We've seen a lot of videos of a lot of school walk-outs. The teachers and administrators seem perfectly fine with it, but one mother with some sense is angry at school officials for letting students run out into the street. Here's a video of a girl who ran in front of a car flying a Trump flag and then went flying.

NEW: High school anti-ICE protester runs in front of a moving car that was flying a Trump flag, gets knocked to the ground.



The incident happened at Fremont High School in Nebraska.



The student's mother is fuming at school officials for failing to prevent the protest, arguing… pic.twitter.com/ovRmDQEP26 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 3, 2026

The post continues:

… that children are too young to make informed decisions. "First of all, I don’t feel she’s informed enough to have made a decision like the one that she made by doing a protest," the mother said. "I don’t feel that any of the young people that were involved know enough about what’s going on to do or set up a protest because I feel they don’t know what they’re protesting." The female student is recovering with bumps and bruises. Don't run in front of moving cars, kids.

Mom makes a lot of sense. She feels these kids don't know what they're protesting. Any excuse to walk out of school is a good one, apparently.

Someone needs to get back to high school and study Newton's laws of motion. — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@Thefactsdude) February 3, 2026

The most concerning part about this is that she will be able to vote in a couple years. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 3, 2026

Don’t protest at schools either. That’s not what schools are for. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 3, 2026

Mom needs to sue the school. When the school has the kids, they are "in loco parentis" or temporary guardians of these kids, and responsible for their safety. There's no excuse for letting the kids roam the streets. — Jessie Standridge (@jessestand9) February 3, 2026

She just learned physics the hard way — Farmer Dan (@FarmerGuyDan) February 3, 2026

Not stepping in front of moving cars is one of the first things my parents taught me when I learned how to walk. — Lee Shelton (@leeshelton4) February 3, 2026

I was a high school teacher. I can tell you that they would do this to get out of any class. It would be "fun and games" during the school day. I can also say the adults in charge should ALL be fired for allowing it. — GigiofSeven (@JustFaithinGod) February 3, 2026

Finally! Accountability is pointed at the right people. — Just Say Julie 🇺🇸💃✝️✨🇺🇸 (@majorityRUs) February 3, 2026

She learned a good lesson that day.

But the mother is also correct…schools shouldn’t be promoting this and allowing it during school hours. — SteveAreno (@Steve_A_Reno) February 3, 2026

Shame on the school for allowing these kids out of school to roam around in front of moving vehicles. Stay out of the street is one of the first things we teach our children. Exactly for this reason. — TexasSue (@SueJButler) February 3, 2026

Look both ways before entering a street. Problem solved. Stop pretending falsely imprisoning people in their cars is normal. It isn’t. — Patrick Campbell (@Fanta_Box) February 3, 2026

When that many kids are out protesting in the street, you know they knew there wouldn't be consequences for walking out of school.

