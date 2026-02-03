KTLA: Community ‘Outraged and Devastated’ After Feds ‘Forced Their Way Onto the Grounds...
Ouch: High School Anti-Ice Protester Runs Out in Front of a Car Flying a Trump Flag, Goes Flying

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on February 03, 2026

We've seen a lot of videos of a lot of school walk-outs. The teachers and administrators seem perfectly fine with it, but one mother with some sense is angry at school officials for letting students run out into the street. Here's a video of a girl who ran in front of a car flying a Trump flag and then went flying.

The post continues:

… that children are too young to make informed decisions.

"First of all, I don’t feel she’s informed enough to have made a decision like the one that she made by doing a protest," the mother said.

"I don’t feel that any of the young people that were involved know enough about what’s going on to do or set up a protest because I feel they don’t know what they’re protesting."

The female student is recovering with bumps and bruises.

Don't run in front of moving cars, kids.

Mom makes a lot of sense. She feels these kids don't know what they're protesting. Any excuse to walk out of school is a good one, apparently.

When that many kids are out protesting in the street, you know they knew there wouldn't be consequences for walking out of school. 

