KTLA: Community ‘Outraged and Devastated’ After Feds ‘Forced Their Way Onto the Grounds of a Church’

Pro-ICE Americans have Don Lemon arrested for storming a church service. It seems that KTLA in Los Angeles is trying to come up with their own counter-story of ICE storming a church event. Judging by the comments, though, it doesn't sound like Angelenos have much trust in KTLA, which reported on Monday:

A San Fernando Valley community is outraged and devastated after federal immigration agents forced their way onto the grounds of a church during a food giveaway and arrested a man who church officials say helps with children’s ministries. Full Story: https://t.co/7cVkPJJnFN pic.twitter.com/5uQFzE6U3R — KTLA (@KTLA) February 2, 2026

KTLA reports under the headline, "Community devastated after congregant arrested during immigration raid on L.A. church grounds":

A San Fernando Valley community is outraged and devastated after they say federal immigration agents forced their way onto the grounds of a church during a food giveaway and arrested a man who church officials say helps with children’s ministries. Leaders of the North Hills United Methodist Church gathered on Monday morning for a news conference to denounce the immigration raid that took place at the house of worship on Rayen Street on Jan. 29, an incident church officials called “terror at a house of God.” “With sadness and pain in our hearts we want to share that on January 29 our Beloved Church was desecrated by immigration agents who entered our property wearing masks and carrying weapons. Despite being asked not to enter, they did not respect our request and forced their way in,” the church posted on Facebook. “They ran throughout the church property among families, children and elderly people while we were serving our food ministry, among other ministries that we were forced to stop. This tragedy caused significant trauma to members of our church and to the broader community. This was a violation of our Sacred Right to Worship and Serve our Lord Jesus Christ Freely and Safely.”

At Monday’s press conference, Pastor Aguilon nearly cried when describing the harrowing ordeal. “I feel that my sacred right to worship my Lord, Jesus Christ, and serve him were violated,” he said. “It breaks my heart…this is my place to worship my Lord, and I am devastated.”

It wasn't a worship service; it was a food giveaway. And it was a parking lot. There are proposed Community Notes:

The church event was not targeted. The now-detained individual(s) ran into the event during a foot pursuit that began at an intersection in the area. KTLA has been asked to update their story.

KTLA said it had reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment but did not receive an immediate response, which DHS says is a lie.

This is dishonest reporting by @KTLA. KTLA omitted our official statement, sent to them yesterday, which clearly states that U.S. Border Patrol did NOT target the United Methodist Church or its parking lot in North Hills, California. We look forward to them updating their story,… https://t.co/kqjlr28aae pic.twitter.com/oh8jtvI10g — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 3, 2026

… but screenshots are forever. Carlos Chavez-Guzman, an illegal alien from Mexico who was previously removed from the United States in 2016, chose to flee from law enforcement—a federal crime—leading officers on a foot chase before his arrest. This operation also resulted in the arrest of two other individuals from Mexico who have violated the immigration laws of our country. All three of these illegal aliens will remain in ICE custody pending removal. We encourage all illegal aliens to take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $2,600 and a free flight to self-deport now.

The illegal alien led ICE on a foot chase through the church parking lot. Blame him for interrupting your food ministry.

A fleeing suspect fled and was caught in the parking lot of a church isn’t as sensational, is it? Shame on you and your editors for running agitpropaganda. And why does this church want criminal suspects volunteering around children? — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 3, 2026

Why are you lying? The man is an illegal alien who had been previously deported and broke into OUR country again. A felony.



Law enforcement DID NOT "force their way" on church grounds.



How about siding with America for once! — Gary P Jackson #Conservative (@gary4205) February 3, 2026

The illegal should’ve surrendered instead of running. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 3, 2026

You mean the church parking lot that he ran to when trying to flee law enforcement? — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) February 3, 2026

My guess is he wouldn't be running if he wasn't breaking the law. The church should be more careful who they allow to do what — Michael Gundersen (@gundy46060) February 3, 2026

You mean, a suspect fled onto the grounds of a church. Your wording makes it seem like ICE went onto church grounds first. — ᚩᚹᛚ᛫ᛖᛁᛖᛋ (@Magisterial_One) February 3, 2026

“Beloved taco vendor” 🤣😆🤡 — Sonsie Baby (@SonsieGal) February 3, 2026

KTLA spends its entire piece covering the "trauma" of ICE arresting an illegal alien who led them on a foot chase to a church parking lot. There's absolutely no reference to what the man was arrested for, just that there was “terror at a house of God.” As DHS said, he should have taken the $2,600 and the free plane ticket.

