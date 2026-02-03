Judge Blocks Administration From Ending Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 Haitians

We wonder two things: why did we hold an election for president if the judiciary can block his, and the people's, agenda, and if judges know the definition of "temporary." Haitians were granted Temporary Protected Status in January of 2010 following a catastrophic earthquake. TPS was initially granted for 18 months; now it's February 3, 2026, and the deadline has finally been reached. Which means, of course, that a judge has stepped in to block the Trump administration from ending TPS for Haitians.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Federal judge Ana Reyes blocks the Trump administration from ending the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) of more than 350,000 Haitian immigrants.



In a scathing opinion, she says DHS Secretary Kristi Noem does not have the facts or law on her side. @CBSNews. pic.twitter.com/avGxc6vQwV — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) February 3, 2026

The scathing opinion reads:

There is an old adage among lawyers. If you have the facts on your side, pound the facts. If you have the law on your side, pound the law. If you have neither, pound the table. Secretary Noem, the record-to-date shows, does not have the facts on her side—or at least has ignored them. Does not have the law on her side—or at least has ignored it. Having neither and bringing the adage into the 21st century, she pounds X (f/k/a Twitter). Kristi Noem has a First Amendment right to call immigrants killers, leeches, entitlement junkies, and any other inapt name she wants. Secretary Noem, however, is constrained by both our Constitution and the APA to apply faithfully the facts to the law in implementing the TPS program. The record to-date shows she has yet to do that.

Deputy Secretary Tricia McLaughlin appeared on Fox News to call the decision "lawless and naked activism."

🚨 BREAKING: The Trump admin just told activist Judge Ana Reyes to SHOVE IT, they're going to the SUPREME COURT after she blocked termination of Temporary Protected Status for 300K+ Haitians



YES! Get this overturned ASAP.



"It's WORD SALAD, a LAWLESS activism from the bench!… pic.twitter.com/hV7j3b8uXs — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 3, 2026

The post continues:

… Looks like we're bringing this to the Supreme Court and we will be VINDICATED!"

Here was McLaughlin's response to the report on X:

Supreme Court, here we come.



This is lawless activism that we will be vindicated on.



Haiti’s TPS was granted following an earthquake that took place over 15 years ago, it was never intended to be a de facto amnesty program, yet that’s how previous administrations have used it… https://t.co/wejySOSaXJ — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) February 3, 2026

The post continues:

… for decades. Temporary means temporary and the final word will not be from an activist judge legislating from the bench.

Temporary means temporary. That earthquake was 16 years ago, and we've been assured by stars such as Susan Sarandon by their T-shirts that read "Haiti Is Great Already." Wait, when President Trump called it a s**thole country, celebs flipped out. Conan O'Brien booked a vacation at a gated luxury resort from which to broadcast his show. And yet, as of this week:

Rep. Wilson: "To send Haitians to Haiti is a death sentence… full of warfare, r*pe, and vioIence" pic.twitter.com/UrP8SkkNrS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 1, 2026

Which is it? Is Haiti great, or is it a death sentence?

Putting aside the politics, the idea that an admin cannot end temporary protected status is obviously nonsense. This is pure judicial activism.



The previous extension ends tomorrow. There is no legal requirement for the admin to continue extending temporary protections. https://t.co/fu5S1HEO6B — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 3, 2026

Advertisement

Judges should not be making rulings based on whether they like a policy or the people making it. There are some procedural hurdles for the administration to make policy changes, but here that’s just being used as excuse to push the policy outcome that this judge prefers. — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 3, 2026

This is ridiculous- she states no legal argument for her opinion other than degrading Noem and saying it is her opinion that it unconstitutional. She is a laughing stock- and it will be overturned, but I guess she got her liberal moment in the sun. — Janet Garts (@janet_gart87502) February 3, 2026

It will be overturned shortly. A ridiculously unlawful ruling by this activist judge. — Balls66 (@66Baller) February 3, 2026

Ignore activist judges. — AJ (@AndyJordan64) February 3, 2026

So, basically, the judge is saying that an administration CAN unilaterally declare Temporary Protected Status for a group of people. They can even decide to extend it. But an administration can NOT withdraw it. How does that make any sense at all? — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) February 3, 2026

That's the thing about the federal government — nothing is ever "temporary."

This is the typical move where, notice, an administration is FREE to extend TPS for as long as they want. But they can never end it. Similarly, an administration is FREE to send as much money as they want to any agency, NGO, or country. But they can never decrease or end it. — ObamaSucksAnus (@realObamaSucks) February 3, 2026

Advertisement

So convenient to issue the unlawful order the evening before the expiration. — Matthew Nowak (@Matthew12001343) February 3, 2026

The minute they brought Kilmar back, these judges smelled blood. They will not relent. — Graciela Kelly (@Graciel62628781) February 3, 2026

Supreme Court, here we come.

***

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.



