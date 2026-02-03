The Next Greta: CNN Lauds Teen Brothers for Becoming Full-Time ICE Watchers in...
Rep. Ted Lieu Desperately Asking to Be Sued by President Trump for Defamation
WOAH! Jill Biden's Ex-Husband, Charged With Murder (VIDEO)
Black ICE Agent Hit With Racial Slurs After Asking Trans Agitator, ‘Are You...
ICE Arrests New Orleans Police Department Recruit Who Is an Illegal With a...
The Truth About Why Democrats Are Losing the Public Safety and Election Security...
James Woods Humiliates VOGUE for Their '50 Shades of Gavin Newsom' Puff Piece...
John Kennedy Using Hillary Clinton to Diminish Tim Walz's Masculinity in BRUTAL Takedown...
Greg Gutfeld ENDS Zohran Mamdani for Tone-Deaf Blankets Gifted to Homeless People FREEZING...
Mike Johnson Strong Arms Schumer, Jeffries As Democrat 'Power Struggle' Erupts
Another One Bites the DUST! Nurse Who Talked Openly About Letting ICE Agents...
Billie Eilish's House Built on Stolen Land? NO WAY! Tribe Member Says He...
Scott Jennings ZINGS Pete Buttigieg for Pretending He Knows How Republicans Think As...
One of the BIGGEST Bombshells Yet Buried in Latest Epstein Doc Dump and...

Judge Blocks Administration From Ending Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 Haitians

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on February 03, 2026
TBS

We wonder two things: why did we hold an election for president if the judiciary can block his, and the people's, agenda, and if judges know the definition of "temporary." Haitians were granted Temporary Protected Status in January of 2010 following a catastrophic earthquake. TPS was initially granted for 18 months; now it's February 3, 2026, and the deadline has finally been reached. Which means, of course, that a judge has stepped in to block the Trump administration from ending TPS for Haitians.

Advertisement

The scathing opinion reads:

There is an old adage among lawyers. If you have the facts on your side, pound the facts. If you have the law on your side, pound the law. If you have neither, pound the table.

Secretary Noem, the record-to-date shows, does not have the facts on her side—or at least has ignored them. Does not have the law on her side—or at least has ignored it. Having neither and bringing the adage into the 21st century, she pounds X (f/k/a Twitter).

Kristi Noem has a First Amendment right to call immigrants killers, leeches, entitlement junkies, and any other inapt name she wants. Secretary Noem, however, is constrained by both our Constitution and the APA to apply faithfully the facts to the law in implementing the TPS program. The record to-date shows she has yet to do that.

Deputy Secretary Tricia McLaughlin appeared on Fox News to call the decision "lawless and naked activism."

Recommended

One of the BIGGEST Bombshells Yet Buried in Latest Epstein Doc Dump and MUST-Read Thread Breaks It Down
Sam J.
Advertisement

The post continues:

… Looks like we're bringing this to the Supreme Court and we will be VINDICATED!"

Here was McLaughlin's response to the report on X:

The post continues:

… for decades.

 Temporary means temporary and the final word will not be from an activist judge legislating from the bench.

Temporary means temporary. That earthquake was 16 years ago, and we've been assured by stars such as Susan Sarandon by their T-shirts that read "Haiti Is Great Already." Wait, when President Trump called it a s**thole country, celebs flipped out. Conan O'Brien booked a vacation at a gated luxury resort from which to broadcast his show. And yet, as of this week:

Which is it? Is Haiti great, or is it a death sentence?

Advertisement

That's the thing about the federal government — nothing is ever "temporary."

Advertisement

Supreme Court, here we come.

***

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.


Tags:

HAITI JUDGES KRISTI NOEM SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

One of the BIGGEST Bombshells Yet Buried in Latest Epstein Doc Dump and MUST-Read Thread Breaks It Down
Sam J.
Black ICE Agent Hit With Racial Slurs After Asking Trans Agitator, ‘Are You a Man?’
Brett T.
James Woods Humiliates VOGUE for Their '50 Shades of Gavin Newsom' Puff Piece With 1 BRUTAL Fact-Check
Sam J.
The Next Greta: CNN Lauds Teen Brothers for Becoming Full-Time ICE Watchers in Minnesota
Brett T.
Rep. Ted Lieu Desperately Asking to Be Sued by President Trump for Defamation
Brett T.
ICE Arrests New Orleans Police Department Recruit Who Is an Illegal With a Deportation Order
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

One of the BIGGEST Bombshells Yet Buried in Latest Epstein Doc Dump and MUST-Read Thread Breaks It Down Sam J.
Advertisement