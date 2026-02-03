Don Lemon Tells Jimmy Kimmel the FBI Wanted to Intimidate and Embarrass Him

Troll Kings! Conservative Group Sends San Fran Lefties Into a RAGE With ICE...
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on February 03, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Poor Don Lemon, wasting away in prison after actively participating in the storming of a church during a worship service and scaring people into thinking they were in the middle of another church mass shooting. Oh, wait, he's not in prison. He's out making the media rounds and loving it. There've been studies on how many liberal guests late-night hosts have had vs. conservative guests (like Liz Cheney), so we're not surprised that the producers of Jimmy Kimmel Live immediately jumped on the phone to book Lemon after his arrest. 

CNN wasn't there with a camera crew when Lemon was arrested, but he told the saga of his arrest to a sympathetic Kimmel, who agreed that it was a waste of resources to send so many federal agents to arrest Lemon. Lemon surmised that it was just an intimidation tactic meant to embarrass him.

How many agitators did he fill up with coffee and donuts before storming the church with them? Did they really need that many people?

Maybe.

As far as embarrassed, where's the video of the perp walk? We want to see it.

We're not getting our hopes up too high that Lemon will see any real consequences for conspiring with these domestic terrorists. Wouldn't it be great if he did, though?

***

