The Next Greta: CNN Lauds Teen Brothers for Becoming Full-Time ICE Watchers in Minnesota

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on February 03, 2026
Townhall Media

We've seen plenty of school walkouts to protest ICE over the past few days — kids will take any excuse to walk out of class. Most of their protests last only an hour or so, but CNN would like to introduce you to two young brothers who are "sacrificing normal teenage life" to be full-time ICE observers in Minnesota. We understand that they can live off of their parents, but don't they have school? They're probably homeschooled. Let's find out.

Sophia Peyser and Danya Gainor report for CNN:

Sam and Ben Luhmann are trained ICE watchers, documenting federal immigration agents’ actions with cell phone video and quickly warning of agents’ locations with whistles and car horns. Their efforts are reflective of a growing movement across the country as thousands of parents, teachers, clergy members and community organizers have sought training on what they can legally do when they see an immigration arrest.

“(Federal agents are) constantly pushing people and beating them up, kneeing them in the face when they’re down on the ground, or shoving their head into ice or pavement so that they’re scraped up,” Ben said.

The homeschooled boys spend their days in south Minneapolis following suspected federal vehicles in their silver 2018 Toyota Corolla, writing down license plate numbers and sending immigration agents’ locations in group chats with other observers.

When the agents stop, so do the brothers, jumping out into frigid temperatures to film operations on their phones and Sam’s chest-mounted GoPro camera — videos they upload online.

These kids are 16 and 17. Do their parents count full-time ICE watching as homeschooling?

"With the greater number of agents, it felt like an invasion through your streets,” Ben said. “Just caravanning around, grabbing any Brown or Black person walking down the sidewalks.”

They're the next Greta Thunberg, and that's not a compliment.

Remember how CNN covered Nicholas Sandmann? CNN's accountant does.

We doubt these two boys were ever living a normal teenage life. They've been programmed by their parents to be liberal activists, and CNN thinks that's heroic.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and ICE.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust.

