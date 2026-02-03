The Next Greta: CNN Lauds Teen Brothers for Becoming Full-Time ICE Watchers in Minnesota

We've seen plenty of school walkouts to protest ICE over the past few days — kids will take any excuse to walk out of class. Most of their protests last only an hour or so, but CNN would like to introduce you to two young brothers who are "sacrificing normal teenage life" to be full-time ICE observers in Minnesota. We understand that they can live off of their parents, but don't they have school? They're probably homeschooled. Let's find out.

The teenagers' names are Sam and Ben, but to the federal immigration agents they interact with daily, the two boys wielding cell phones and taking down plate numbers are a duo known as "the brothers." https://t.co/XPQvgOh5iz pic.twitter.com/j0vaPZ4fMU — CNN (@CNN) February 2, 2026

Sophia Peyser and Danya Gainor report for CNN:

Sam and Ben Luhmann are trained ICE watchers, documenting federal immigration agents’ actions with cell phone video and quickly warning of agents’ locations with whistles and car horns. Their efforts are reflective of a growing movement across the country as thousands of parents, teachers, clergy members and community organizers have sought training on what they can legally do when they see an immigration arrest. … “(Federal agents are) constantly pushing people and beating them up, kneeing them in the face when they’re down on the ground, or shoving their head into ice or pavement so that they’re scraped up,” Ben said. The homeschooled boys spend their days in south Minneapolis following suspected federal vehicles in their silver 2018 Toyota Corolla, writing down license plate numbers and sending immigration agents’ locations in group chats with other observers. When the agents stop, so do the brothers, jumping out into frigid temperatures to film operations on their phones and Sam’s chest-mounted GoPro camera — videos they upload online.

These kids are 16 and 17. Do their parents count full-time ICE watching as homeschooling?

"With the greater number of agents, it felt like an invasion through your streets,” Ben said. “Just caravanning around, grabbing any Brown or Black person walking down the sidewalks.”

These are the kind of boys every parent wants their daughter to date and marry and have babies with. They’re perfect. And very presidential. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇸🇴Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 3, 2026

Dumb children. Just like CNN employees. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 3, 2026

Little fucking terrorists — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) February 3, 2026

CNN has their new spokeskids. https://t.co/0ZdJbmThnM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 2, 2026

They're the next Greta Thunberg, and that's not a compliment.

Media: Homeschoolers bad. Also media: "Full-time" anti-ICE activist homeschoolers good. — Joshua Monnington (@JTMonnington) February 2, 2026

Are they going to try and put the pillow guy out of business? — Simontologyst (@simontologyst) February 2, 2026

They must have terrible parents!

God Bless ICE! — Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) February 3, 2026

This is a sad excuse for leftist indoctrination, but CNN is gonna CNN. — Skeletor 🧼🧽🫧 (@TheMuppetPastor) February 2, 2026

Totally normal stuff. Congrats to all involved — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) February 2, 2026

Interesting how ‘teenagers with phones’ becomes a heroic exposé when it fits the narrative. — 1776Rising (@Save_AmericaUS) February 2, 2026

Remember how CNN covered Nicholas Sandmann? CNN's accountant does.

This is not the kind of stuff you should be promoting. 🤔 — Joe Ziskey (@JZiskey) February 3, 2026

Disgrace to what homeschool is supposed to be. — RusticLagers (@ArtisanAles1) February 3, 2026

We doubt these two boys were ever living a normal teenage life. They've been programmed by their parents to be liberal activists, and CNN thinks that's heroic.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and ICE.

