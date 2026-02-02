WOMP WOMP: LAPD Says It Won’t Enforce Governor’s Mask Ban on Federal Agents

Last year, following illegal immigration raids in the city of Los Angeles, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law the "No Secret Police Act," which banned federal agents from covering their faces. The law went into effect on January 1, but so far, it hasn't been enforced. LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said the police will not be enforcing the ban; to him, it doesn't make any sense to pit one armed law enforcement agency against another for something that would be nothing more than a misdemeanor.

🚨BREAKING: LAPD will not enforce California’s radical ICE Agent mask ban.



Chief McDonnell said that the federal mask ban, signed into law as the “No Secret Police Act” is not a good public policy decision, and it wasn't well thought out — a big 🖕🏻to @GavinNewsom. pic.twitter.com/yhETVBFF2f — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) February 1, 2026

🚨 HOLY CRAP. In a jaw-dropping rebuke of Gavin Newsom, the Los Angeles Police Department is REFUSING to enforce the state's new "ban" on ICE agents wearing masks to protect from doxing



BRUTAL LOSS for Newsom!



"The reality of one armed agency approaching another to create… pic.twitter.com/MgTDEomD9x — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 1, 2026

"… conflict...it DOESN'T MAKE ANY SENSE."

Winning — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) February 1, 2026

Newsom has zero authority — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) February 1, 2026

The local and state governments can't enforce a rule like that on federal employees. — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) February 1, 2026

It never was legally enforceable. — F R E E D O M (@KDugan1850) February 1, 2026

How was this supposed to work in practice? LAPD was going to start arresting ICE officers for wearing masks? Ridiculous. — F.X. Regan (@FXRegan) February 1, 2026

The Los Angeles Police Department likely has attorneys who understand that they have no jurisdiction over federal officers. — Bret Weingart (@kbweingart) February 2, 2026

The police department is smart enough to know that city police cannot arrest federal officers in the lawful act of enforcing federal law. They have no jurisdiction over them and consequently, they have no authority. — Diane Reddington (@reddingto3) February 2, 2026

An easy call, as they had exactly ZERO authority to do such a thing — Bobby Halstead (@bobby_halstead) February 2, 2026

Newsom wants cops policing federal agents’ clothing while criminals run wild. Doxing is the point. If the state’s mad, maybe stop incentivizing chaos and start backing enforcement. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) February 1, 2026

Cops up and down the West Coast are refusing these absurd and illegal orders. — River over troubled bridges (@JulietRedbird) February 1, 2026

As they should.

Good. It's this kind of pushback that puts the communist politicians in their place. — Georg Hieronymus🇺🇸 (@abetterwest) February 1, 2026

So Newscum arrested people during Covid at the beach for not wearing a mask outside of the French Laundry restaurant but now is trying to arrest those wearing a mask. American Psycho — Tom (@TommyBoy6363) February 1, 2026

They can’t enforce it, anyway. It’s federal policy, not a state policy, and federal trumps state- pun intended. If they try to enforce it, they will be impeding on federal officers and their duty which is a felony, and they could/should be arrested. — Mizter Gray (@miztergray) February 2, 2026

It would be something for the LAPD and ICE to try to arrest each other.

