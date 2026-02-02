WOMP WOMP: LAPD Says It Won’t Enforce Governor’s Mask Ban on Federal Agents

Woman Posts Video of Herself Kickboxing, Says It's Time to Start Training for...
Brett T. | 6:00 PM on February 02, 2026
Meme

Last year, following illegal immigration raids in the city of Los Angeles, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law the "No Secret Police Act," which banned federal agents from covering their faces. The law went into effect on January 1, but so far, it hasn't been enforced. LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said the police will not be enforcing the ban; to him, it doesn't make any sense to pit one armed law enforcement agency against another for something that would be nothing more than a misdemeanor.

"… conflict...it DOESN'T MAKE ANY SENSE." 

As they should.

It would be something for the LAPD and ICE to try to arrest each other.

***

