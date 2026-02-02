U-Haul Backed Up to the Open Door of the Quality Learing Center in Minneapolis

And they'd just fixed the sign and everything. We checked Google, and it told us that the Quality Learning Center in Minneapolis, prominently featured in Nick Shirley's viral video, has closed permanently. Where are all of those parents going to send their children now?

Someone noticed that a U-Haul truck was backed up to the door of the Quality Learning Center.

🚨Breaking: U-Haul truck at the “Quality Learing Center”!



Looks like the sign has been taken down as well! pic.twitter.com/FYS3eJL4tW — Red Line News (@RedLineNewsUSA) February 1, 2026

They leared — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) February 1, 2026

They leared the hard way ✊ — El Hodlador — Ⓚ (@Rk_isOKAY) February 1, 2026

Quality Leaving Center — Abi (@abiextra) February 2, 2026

What do they even have to move, and where are they moving it?

Nice work.

Sadly, it’s more than likely they’re just moving and will go under a different name to continue the grift.



Have any changes been made at the state or federal level to ensure these centers are legitimately operating? — Timbo (@Timboo) February 2, 2026

Were there any consequences? — Rob Wood (@RobWood_CA) February 1, 2026

Not that we know of.

It would be interesting to find what was loaded on the U-Haul and where it was headed. — Saint James Hartline (@JamesHartline) February 2, 2026

All of the file cabinets filled with student enrollment records headed to the shredder.

They are moving on to the next grift — HP2025 (@HewettPackard10) February 2, 2026

They are just gonna move someplace else and do it again. — Just Kevin (@JustKevinThree) February 1, 2026

That's a big truck considering nothing is in there. — Spank (@mentaldischarge) February 1, 2026

with all the free advertising you gave them they had to get a larger location 🤣 — Taylor (@tay46597582) February 2, 2026

The “center” will be open a block away tomorrow with the same sign and receiving taxpayer funding. — Eric Hjerpe (@efhjerpe) February 2, 2026

Guess the sweatshirts are now vintage? Glad I got mine early!! — Shuriken (@Shuriken1956400) February 1, 2026

What are we moving? Boxes of money? — Willis (@Coveguy) February 1, 2026

They got away with millions. Did they arrest any of them? — Exfloridagirl🌴 (@Exfloridagirl1) February 1, 2026

Not as far as we've heard. A few arrests would be appreciated.

