Woman Posts Video of Herself Kickboxing, Says It's Time to Start Training for...
WOMP WOMP: LAPD Says It Won’t Enforce Governor’s Mask Ban on Federal Agents
The Nation Nominates the City of Minneapolis for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize
Anti-ICE Protesters in Minneapolis Blocking Roads, Checking IDs, and Running Plates
Adam Schiff Busted for His '1930s Germany' Post (Containing an Edit and ZERO...
Guy Benson Shares a Poll Showing Unhinged Dems Digging Their Own Grave on...
Not MESSING Around: Debra Messing TORCHES Zohran Mamdani for ATROCIOUS State of New...
VIP
MN Star Tribune's Attempted Sob Story About a Self-Deporting Family Is NOT Going...
Newest Epstein File Drop Exposes Hollywood Rot and Performative Anti-ICE Activism Poisons...
Virginia Democrat Who Dressed Up As an Eggplant (Seriously) Claims New Taxes Aren't...
TICK TOCK? FINALLY?! Bill and Hillary Clinton's Attempt to Avoid Contempt BACKFIRES and...
George Stephanopoulos Torched on Live TV While Trump Shocks the Grammys
Their FACES! Jelly Roll Wins Grammy, STUNS Hollyweirdos With LEGENDARY Speech About Grace...
Ron DeSantis and Elon Musk Tell Billie Eilish How to Remedy Her 'Stolen...

Democrats Recreate Battle of Iwo Jima Flag Raising With Somali-Looking Minnesota Flag

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on February 02, 2026
Meme

Back in 2023, Minnesota, under Gov. Tim Walz, replaced its old, racist flag, which depicted a Native American riding off into the sunset while a white settler plows his field next to a rifle leaning on a nearby stump, with a new, much simpler one that you have to admit looked a lot like Somalia's flag inspired it. Now it's a white star on a blue field.

Advertisement

We're not sure whose idea it was to remake the famous photo from the Battle of Iwo Jima with a Minnesota flag (they really do want to secede, don't they?), but it was posted with enthusiasm by Professor Anton Treuer, whose X bio reads, "Racial equity educator. Indigenous language warrior."

Treuer disabled comments on his post, so we'll have to look elsewhere.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Walz says it's an "island of decency" in an increasingly cruel nation. He also thinks he's at war with the federal government.

Advertisement

And now for the AI responses:

What's their point? They're planting their new, Somali-influenced flag in their own state without fighting anybody. This really is insulting as well as cringeworthy.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Woman Posts Video of Herself Kickboxing, Says It's Time to Start Training for MAGA and ICE
Brett T.
Anti-ICE Protesters in Minneapolis Blocking Roads, Checking IDs, and Running Plates
Brett T.
Well, Well, WELL: Receipt-Filled Mike Benz Thread Shows Yet ANOTHER Epstein Road Leads BACK to Obama
Sam J.
WOMP WOMP: LAPD Says It Won’t Enforce Governor’s Mask Ban on Federal Agents
Brett T.
Adam Schiff Busted for His '1930s Germany' Post (Containing an Edit and ZERO Dem Self-Awareness)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement