Democrats Recreate Battle of Iwo Jima Flag Raising With Somali-Looking Minnesota Flag

Back in 2023, Minnesota, under Gov. Tim Walz, replaced its old, racist flag, which depicted a Native American riding off into the sunset while a white settler plows his field next to a rifle leaning on a nearby stump, with a new, much simpler one that you have to admit looked a lot like Somalia's flag inspired it. Now it's a white star on a blue field.

Advertisement

We're not sure whose idea it was to remake the famous photo from the Battle of Iwo Jima with a Minnesota flag (they really do want to secede, don't they?), but it was posted with enthusiasm by Professor Anton Treuer, whose X bio reads, "Racial equity educator. Indigenous language warrior."

Treuer disabled comments on his post, so we'll have to look elsewhere.

These neutered betas tried to recreate raising the flag on Iwo Jima with the Somali/Minnesota flag



Not one of these people would have survived 7 seconds in that battle… but yet here they are. pic.twitter.com/1W62yY58xF — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) February 2, 2026

🚨 LMFAO! Leftist activists in Minnesota decided to “recreate” the iconic Iwo Jima image using the Somali-inspired state flag



This is beyond pathetic.



Leftists are just a bunch of failed theater kids 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dMNMlorNEv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 2, 2026

Mockery of the USMC during its most difficult period in history. — Salty Squid (@Tony_Zig) February 2, 2026

Minnesota has become a Somalian colony — ThunderB🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Pimpernell13) February 2, 2026

Walz says it's an "island of decency" in an increasingly cruel nation. He also thinks he's at war with the federal government.

It seems they steal everything else, why not valor as well….. — Den (@Alaskansleddawg) February 2, 2026

As a daughter of a Marine, I find this deeply disrespectful🇺🇸

This proves their ignorance. There’s only ONE Iwo Jima. You can’t hijack history and pretend it belongs to you. — Deborah J Mellott (@deborah_mellott) February 2, 2026

Yes, here they are showing that they love to be conquered and plundered!



Nothing left but the humiliation ritual! — Jem from Jexium Island (@JexiumIslandJem) February 2, 2026

Offensive to every veteran and true patriot. Useful idiots. — G. M. Bourlier 🇺🇸 (@GaryBourlier) February 2, 2026

Reenacting Iwo Jima with a trendy rebrand flag is pure cosplay politics. Real civic pride is fixing schools, crime, and permitting so people can actually build a life there. This is just attention-seeking performance art. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) February 2, 2026

When I see this, besides wanting to vomit at the historical blasphemy, I also figure that they stopped where they did because the flag and pole together were too heavy for them. — Hendrik Casimir - 'ihre Papiere, bitte' (@hendrik_casimir) February 2, 2026

Advertisement

And now for the AI responses:

I like this one better. https://t.co/qSi0wtlJZG — Laura ✞ (@LauraKelrobin) February 2, 2026

Good thing I was not there. As a former US Marine, that would not be tolerated. — Parody MAGA Al Bundy (@TheGreatAlBundy) February 2, 2026

What's their point? They're planting their new, Somali-influenced flag in their own state without fighting anybody. This really is insulting as well as cringeworthy.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.