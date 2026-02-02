AWFL Thrilled to Take in Haitian Migrant — It's Like Having Your Own Personal Chef

U-Haul Backed Up to the Open Door of the Quality Learing Center in...
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on February 02, 2026
Imgflip

We'll admit we wish this clip weren't cut so short. We'd like to hear more about a Haitian family sharing their story of finding a host home with a Boston-area woman. The clip gets to the good stuff, though … Lisa is thrilled because having a Haitian in the house is like having her own personal chef.

Every family should have a live-in Haitian.

She's given her a spare bedroom, what else could she want?

We'd like to know which government-funded NGO hooked up this Haitian immigrant family with a host family. Where does one go to get a Haitian?

A lot of people are saying this clip is a couple of years old, and they'd love to see an update on the living arrangements.

***

