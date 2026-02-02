AWFL Thrilled to Take in Haitian Migrant — It's Like Having Your Own Personal Chef

We'll admit we wish this clip weren't cut so short. We'd like to hear more about a Haitian family sharing their story of finding a host home with a Boston-area woman. The clip gets to the good stuff, though … Lisa is thrilled because having a Haitian in the house is like having her own personal chef.

Boston-area woman is thrilled after taking in a Haitian migrant and says it’s like having your own personal chef pic.twitter.com/ejesbynrpr — Mass Daily News (@MassDailyNews) February 2, 2026

Every family should have a live-in Haitian.

Black lady who lives in her spare bedroom and cooks for her without getting paid, feel like there’s a word for that arrangement but I can’t quite place it — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 2, 2026

Does she even have the self awareness to know what she is saying — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) February 2, 2026

Does she pay her "personal chef?" I think there is a word for this? — Rob Eno (@Robeno) February 2, 2026

She's given her a spare bedroom, what else could she want?

This scenario writes its own headline. — Kim R Ehler (@Junk_Junk_No) February 2, 2026

Is this the new version of 'everyone should own one'? — Mousewrangler (@Mousewrangler2) February 2, 2026

She talks about a human being like she’s reviewing a Stanley on Amazon.



It’s not "Humanitarian Aid." It’s "Indentured Servitude with a Smile." 🥘⛓️ pic.twitter.com/TujWdpgFoS — Middle Way Insights (@0x01MiddleWay) February 2, 2026

And she said it without a moment's pause of self-awareness 😳 — MrsRanchoFiesta 🇺🇸 (@MrsRanchoFiesta) February 2, 2026

This has got to be a skit. — Cynical Optimist (@BooksBluesMLB) February 3, 2026

It has long been a custom in Haiti that a family will give up daughters to a wealthier family to "do" for them. A girl from a dirt floor family will go live with a concrete floor family. Nothing new here. — Ron Sonic, Electro-Mechanician at Large (@RonSonic) February 2, 2026

We'd like to know which government-funded NGO hooked up this Haitian immigrant family with a host family. Where does one go to get a Haitian?

Is it wrong if someone says, "Oooh, I want one too?"



Because that seems wrong to me. — Tom Steele (@tsteele93) February 2, 2026

They don’t hear themselves, do they? — Barr Wilf (@BarrWilf) February 2, 2026

A lot of people are saying this clip is a couple of years old, and they'd love to see an update on the living arrangements.

