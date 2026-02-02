ABC News: Millions Could Lose SNAP Benefits as Work Requirements Take Effect

Those work requirements in the One Big Beautiful Bill kicked in on February 1, and Good Morning Chicago has posted a piece on TikTok saying that 42 million people across the country who rely on SNAP benefits could be affected. There's even a website where you can check to see if you're exempt from the new requirements.

ABC News posted a piece over the weekend warning that millions of Americans could lose their benefits. Just as a reminder, the "S" in SNAP stands for supplemental. It seems a lot of people haven't picked up on that.

New work requirements for SNAP are set to go into effect on Feb. 1, and it could mean that millions of Americans lose their benefits. https://t.co/YxFq9eu9tj — ABC News (@ABC) January 31, 2026

Mary Kekatos reports for ABC News:

"Millions of people will unnecessarily be kicked off the rolls," Joel Berg, CEO of the nonprofit Hunger Free America, told ABC News. "They will lose the food they need, and sometimes family members need. ... More Americans will go hungry. Soup kitchens and food pantries and the food banks that supply them will not have the resources to meet this need." … Berg said it could be very difficult for these populations to not only get jobs but provide the documentation to prove to the government they are meeting work requirements.

But they must be able to provide some information to the federal government to apply for the benefits in the first place. These populations can't get a photo ID, even when it's free, and they can't provide documentation that they're working or volunteering.

Maybe the media could run with the perspective that able-bodied adults getting jobs isn't punishment. It's a job.

That's another way of looking at it. ABC News couldn't find anyone with that viewpoint to interview, though.

There are plenty of exemptions. They're not taking SNAP benefits away from your disabled grandmother.

