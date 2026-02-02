VIP
Rural Areas Tasked With Finding Strategies to Make British Countryside 'Less White'
ABC News: Millions Could Lose SNAP Benefits as Work Requirements Take Effect

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on February 02, 2026
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Those work requirements in the One Big Beautiful Bill kicked in on February 1, and Good Morning Chicago has posted a piece on TikTok saying that 42 million people across the country who rely on SNAP benefits could be affected. There's even a website where you can check to see if you're exempt from the new requirements.

ABC News posted a piece over the weekend warning that millions of Americans could lose their benefits. Just as a reminder, the "S" in SNAP stands for supplemental. It seems a lot of people haven't picked up on that.

Mary Kekatos reports for ABC News:

"Millions of people will unnecessarily be kicked off the rolls," Joel Berg, CEO of the nonprofit Hunger Free America, told ABC News. "They will lose the food they need, and sometimes family members need. ... More Americans will go hungry. Soup kitchens and food pantries and the food banks that supply them will not have the resources to meet this need."

Berg said it could be very difficult for these populations to not only get jobs but provide the documentation to prove to the government they are meeting work requirements.

But they must be able to provide some information to the federal government to apply for the benefits in the first place. These populations can't get a photo ID, even when it's free, and they can't provide documentation that they're working or volunteering.

Maybe the media could run with the perspective that able-bodied adults getting jobs isn't punishment. It's a job.

That's another way of looking at it. ABC News couldn't find anyone with that viewpoint to interview, though.

Exactly. Give it a try.

There are plenty of exemptions. They're not taking SNAP benefits away from your disabled grandmother.

