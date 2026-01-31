'Very Ironic': Draymond Green Fouled for Telling a Caucasian Referee Not to Put His Hand in His Face

Deport Every Single Illegal Alien Possible
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on January 31, 2026
Meme screenshot

This editor knows nothing about basketball, but he does know the Golden State Warriors are a basketball team. Warrior Draymond Green spoke up after a game against the Detroit Pistons. He found it "ironic" that he was given a technical foul for telling a white referee not to put his hand in his face.

Fox News reports:

Draymond Green received his 10th technical foul of the season and the 209th of his career, including the playoffs. But this one in particular rubbed him the wrong way.

The Golden State Warriors forward was T'd up on Friday night against the Detroit Pistons after an exchange with official J.T. Orr on his own bobblehead night.

Green was upset that Orr, who is White, put his hand in his face.

"I will tell you, though. I find it very ironic that I got a technical foul for telling a Caucasian referee not to put his hand in my face. As a Black man in America, don't put your hand in my face," Green said.

"I said, 'Hey, don't put your hand in my face.' And I got a tech. So I thought that was the most interesting thing of the night, next to my bobblehead."

He sounds like a bobblehead.

He can wipe his tears with $100 bills.

