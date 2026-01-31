'Very Ironic': Draymond Green Fouled for Telling a Caucasian Referee Not to Put His Hand in His Face

This editor knows nothing about basketball, but he does know the Golden State Warriors are a basketball team. Warrior Draymond Green spoke up after a game against the Detroit Pistons. He found it "ironic" that he was given a technical foul for telling a white referee not to put his hand in his face.

Advertisement

"I find it very ironic that I got a technical foul for telling a Caucasian referee not to put his hand in my face. As a black man in America, don't put your hand in my face."



Draymond Green speaks up loud and clear on the technical foul he was assessed tonight. pic.twitter.com/OvTVZXol9B — KNBR (@KNBR) January 31, 2026

Fox News reports:

Draymond Green received his 10th technical foul of the season and the 209th of his career, including the playoffs. But this one in particular rubbed him the wrong way. The Golden State Warriors forward was T'd up on Friday night against the Detroit Pistons after an exchange with official J.T. Orr on his own bobblehead night. Green was upset that Orr, who is White, put his hand in his face. "I will tell you, though. I find it very ironic that I got a technical foul for telling a Caucasian referee not to put his hand in my face. As a Black man in America, don't put your hand in my face," Green said. "I said, 'Hey, don't put your hand in my face.' And I got a tech. So I thought that was the most interesting thing of the night, next to my bobblehead."

He sounds like a bobblehead.

This lunatic doesn’t even know what “ironic” means. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) January 31, 2026

He sounds racist. — Cindy K (@MAGAMAHACindy) January 31, 2026

As a white man in America, this is getting exhausting.



Not everything is about race. — Red Chem (@red_chem_lite) January 31, 2026

So Draymond does what Draymond does, actually gets a warning to stop, and then its racism when he gets a technical, got it. IMO, he should feel fortunate to even still be in the league. He is detestable. — CoronaHornet $Beyond (@CoronaHornet) January 31, 2026

Race? It’s about the black and white stripes, that’s it.



Imagine a referee being racist and only favoring the 12 white guys in the league. I think it would be obvious. — End The FED (@TSLACyb3rTruck) January 31, 2026

$90 million net worth and still playing the victim. — Jeff Cleghorn (@jeffcleghornga) January 31, 2026

Of course Green, who is entirely responsible for his own brutal actions, and should have been banned from the league, would pull the race card. — AD Tippet (@BelAves) January 31, 2026

This act is really tired. — Nutmeg89 (@Nutmeg894) January 31, 2026

Ok now we have racist referees in the NBA and now Draymond is going to beat them up on the court during the game if they show him disrespect. — Bright1 (@BrightForGood) January 31, 2026

Advertisement

Isnt he the guy who puts hands on everyone? — Daniel Halbrook (@HalbrookDaniel) January 31, 2026

Green has always had anger issues. Always. He’s not beyond going after a referee, but in reality @Money23Green is soft. — fictitious (@fictitiousfruit) January 31, 2026

"...as a black man." Just stop right there. pic.twitter.com/v0VirR2XA0 — Bor Gullet.......knows... (@Jasonthezombie6) January 31, 2026

One of highest paid athletes of his generation complaining that he’s treated like any other athlete on the court. https://t.co/gQNy11djDJ — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 31, 2026

He can wipe his tears with $100 bills.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!