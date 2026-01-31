Boomer Time: Minnesota Target Targeted by Crooning Pro-Illegal Protesters
Aaron Rupar: Is There Any Precedent for Not Identifying the Federal Agent Who...
OUCH! Biden Appointed Judge Has a Buzzkill for Lefties Trying to Stop the...
Thanks for the Confirmation, Rep. Gillen: Haiti Is Hell—Don't Import it Into America
Jonathan Turley Self-Awareness Nukes Hillary Clinton After Her Lecture About 'MAGA's War o...
Nepo Journalist Ronan Farrow: It's Fine to Storm a Church If the Pastor...
Deport Every Single Illegal Alien Possible
VIP
Don Lemon's Lawyer Trips All Over the Biden Years Raging About How and...
Heavy D With the KO! Ron DeSantis Blasts Michelle Wu Over Alleged Immigrant...
Jim Acosta Gets a First Amendment Schooling While on the 'Journalism Is Under...
Democrats Playing With Dynamite on Another Shutdown
Delicious! Abby Phillip Gets HOUSED by Lydia Moynihan About the Facts of Don...
NY Times' Condemnation of Don Lemon's Arrest Avoids Key Facts (Effort to Protect...
VIP
Mother Jones: 'Churches We Don't Like Don't Get First Amendment Protection' (or Something)

Jarvis Writes Some Don Lemon Indictment Fan Fiction, and It's Too Easy to Believe

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on January 31, 2026
AngieArtist

On Friday night, our own Aaron Walker did one of his patented legal deep dives into the indictment against podcaster Don Lemon and a handful of other defendants. In his post, Walker looked at several of the "overt acts" in which Lemon participated. For example, Overt Act No. 4 claims that Lemon was provided instruction on how the Cities Church disruption was going to be conducted by the protest organizers.

Advertisement

Twitchy favorite Jarvis indulged in some fan fiction and altered Overt Act No. 16 to sound like something totally believable.

In case that's difficult to read, here it is:

Overt Act #16: While inside the Church, defendant LUNDY stood with other agitators in and around the main aisles in the Church to intimidate the Church members and obstruct and interfere with their freedom of movement. Defendant LEMON approached an elderly woman, shoved a phone into her face, and yelled "You got LEMONED you old bat!" Defendant LEMON then located a broom in the janitorial closet and put it between his legs and started prancing up and down the aisles, singing "You got Lemoned! You got Lemoned! Lemoned Lemoned you got Lemoned!" before eventually tripping and taking a header into the baptismal. Defendant LEMON emerged and appeared to be crying and pointed at Victim 7 and yelled "she pushed me!"

Hilarious.

Recommended

Heavy D With the KO! Ron DeSantis Blasts Michelle Wu Over Alleged Immigrant 'Rights'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Excellent work by Jarvis. It's almost indistinguishable from parody after seeing the footage that Lemon released. The guy was 100 percent participating in the disruption.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Heavy D With the KO! Ron DeSantis Blasts Michelle Wu Over Alleged Immigrant 'Rights'
Grateful Calvin
Boomer Time: Minnesota Target Targeted by Crooning Pro-Illegal Protesters
Brett T.
Aaron Rupar: Is There Any Precedent for Not Identifying the Federal Agent Who Shot and Killed a Man?
Brett T.
Thanks for the Confirmation, Rep. Gillen: Haiti Is Hell—Don't Import it Into America
justmindy
Delicious! Abby Phillip Gets HOUSED by Lydia Moynihan About the Facts of Don Lemon's Indictment
Grateful Calvin
Jonathan Turley Self-Awareness Nukes Hillary Clinton After Her Lecture About 'MAGA's War on Empathy'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Heavy D With the KO! Ron DeSantis Blasts Michelle Wu Over Alleged Immigrant 'Rights' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement