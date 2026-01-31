Detroit Judge, Father, and Two Others Charged in Embezzlement Scheme

Here's a fraud scheme that sounds an awful lot like those adult daycares in Minnesota, but this one takes place in Detroit, and the defendant is a judge. Prosecutors have charged Judge Andrea Bradley-Baskin, her father, and two others with wire fraud. Bradley-Baskin and her father, an attorney, represented a woman who ran a guardianship agency called Guardian and Associates, which would take over the fiduciary and medical decisions of the elderly. Oh, and the woman who ran the guardianship agency, Nancy Williams, had previously been convicted of election fraud. FBI agents say Williams paid rent to group homes run by Dwight Rashad for wards who never lived in the homes.

