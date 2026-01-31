'Very Ironic': Draymond Green Fouled for Telling a Caucasian Referee Not to Put...
Anti-ICE Boomers Occupy Lobby of Trump Tower With Photos of Those Who've Died in ICE Custody

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on January 31, 2026
Twitchy

Somebody really put the FedEx store to work on this protest at Trump Tower in Manhattan. Everyone got to hold up a color poster with names and photographs of people who've died while in ICE custody. Like automatons, they read each name out loud and then chant, "How many more have to die?" We don't recall them doing this during the Biden administration for Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, and Jocelyn Nungaray, and asking how many more American citizens have to die at the hands of illegal immigrants let in by Joe Biden.

If you can't stomach the whole video, they eventually change up the chant to "rise and resist." It doesn't sound like they resisted arrest.

From Minnesota to Palestine? Let's focus, people.

How many times are you going to call ICE, President Trump's Gestapo, for enforcing immigration law?

They have a list of names, but do they have a list of the crimes these illegal aliens committed to be detained by ICE? Do they care? Of course not. They don't want any illegal alien disturbed for any reason. Just leave them alone.

How many more have to die? None. They can self-deport and get a free flight home and $2,600 in spending money.

***

BORDER SECURITY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

