Anti-ICE Boomers Occupy Lobby of Trump Tower With Photos of Those Who've Died in ICE Custody

Somebody really put the FedEx store to work on this protest at Trump Tower in Manhattan. Everyone got to hold up a color poster with names and photographs of people who've died while in ICE custody. Like automatons, they read each name out loud and then chant, "How many more have to die?" We don't recall them doing this during the Biden administration for Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, and Jocelyn Nungaray, and asking how many more American citizens have to die at the hands of illegal immigrants let in by Joe Biden.

If you can't stomach the whole video, they eventually change up the chant to "rise and resist." It doesn't sound like they resisted arrest.

NOW: "How many more have to die?" Anti-ICE protesters chant as they OCCUPIED Trump Tower in NYC this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/tgb21jSV2y — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 31, 2026

After an hour and a half inside, with NYC Trump entry and streets shut down by the NYPD, protesters left without arrests. pic.twitter.com/5NJAfx7T8h — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 31, 2026

NYC (Jan. 31) — Left-wing protesters occupied the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan to demand the end of borders. pic.twitter.com/q9ImSPIi9g — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 31, 2026

From Minnesota to Palestine? Let's focus, people.

As many as it takes. — Jas Rugbo (@JasRugbo) January 31, 2026

I see about 30 or so that would be a good start. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Bill (@BuffaloBrett) January 31, 2026

How many times are you going to call ICE, President Trump's Gestapo, for enforcing immigration law?

Trust me when I say that 80-90% of people seeing this, wish police would come remove and arrest them — Bowl of PHO (@Bowl_of_Pho_USA) January 31, 2026

They have a great point; How many more have to die? pic.twitter.com/2Q1cAQUcAB — Nick🔎 (@NickProbes) January 31, 2026

Someone needs to tell these people about all the Americans illegals kill



Spoiler....it's more than two



These are the dumbest people on the planet — Rondure Gyre 🇺🇸 (@RondureGyre) January 31, 2026

They have a list of names, but do they have a list of the crimes these illegal aliens committed to be detained by ICE? Do they care? Of course not. They don't want any illegal alien disturbed for any reason. Just leave them alone.

@grok how many ICE-related deaths occurred during Obama's term? — GillyGirl (@McGilliGirl) January 31, 2026

53 people died under Obama. — Oregon Liberty Lambs 🇺🇸 (@GretchenlbB) January 31, 2026

Under Obama, 50 people died and Tom was given an award.

Oh, Obama had kids in cages. — Jjule85A (@Jjule85A) January 31, 2026

The answer should be "as many as it takes to keep your protest from crossing a line to become domestic terrorists." Protesters are protected, terrorists are dispatched. — Tommy (@TommyPettonJr) January 31, 2026

Do they not know how many American citizens have died at the hands of illegal immigrants? Why do they believe that those deaths are acceptable? — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) January 31, 2026

If only they cared this much about the girls r*ped & killed by murderous illegals in our country. — SherryK (@SherbyK) January 31, 2026

How many more have to die? None. They can self-deport and get a free flight home and $2,600 in spending money.

