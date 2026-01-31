Aaron Rupar: Is There Any Precedent for Not Identifying the Federal Agent Who Shot and Killed a Man?

It's now been a full week since Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis shot and killed ICU nurse and ICE agitator Alex Pretti. Former Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino gave a press conference where he said that the two agents involved in the shooting had been moved to another state for their own safety.

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar can't believe it's been seven days and we still don't know the identity of the Border Patrol agents who "murdered" Pretti.

Six days ago federal officers murdered a man in the streets of Minneapolis and we still don't know their identities. Is there any modern precedent for this? — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 30, 2026

Any modern precedent? Hmm, let us think about that.

When Ashli Babbitt was killed, the officer who shot her was not identified for over seven months. https://t.co/HJhlsvJdec — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 30, 2026

232 days: Jan 6, 2021 to Aug 26, 2021 — Chris Musselman (@TakeRightTurn) January 30, 2026

Yes. How long was the identity of the officer who murdered Ashli Babbitt kept hidden? I'll give you a hint. It was many months. Not weeks, months. And not just a few months. — Conservative X (@Conservative_X1) January 31, 2026

Then he got a promotion and a sympathetic TV interview? All part of the plan. — m keeley (@whonoeswhat) January 31, 2026

If I remember correctly, he outed himself by giving a TV interview. He explained that he was scared but he was a hero because he saved lives. His sniveling still enrages me. — Cincinnatia The Elder (@CincinnatiaE) January 30, 2026

The officer who shot and killed Ashley Babbitt, Lieutenant Mike Byrd, went on NBC News in August 2021 to be interviewed by Lester Holt, to whom he claimed, "I saved countless lives." Actually, Byrd's name had been unintentionally leaked in July by Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett, who goofed in a hearing and confirmed Byrd killed Babbitt. His name was never formally released.

Oh, you mean the officer who regularly left his service weapon in restrooms? — Ronald Kornblow (@GusRoberts_) January 31, 2026

Not regularly … just once.

Ironic because he was actually guilty of leaving his gun unattended in a Capitol bathroom several years before. He was not fired, obviously. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) January 30, 2026

Important to keep in mind that "unprecedented" is a word that means "I am ignorant of the past."@atrupar doesn't know what he doesn't know. — William Keane (@largebill68) January 31, 2026

Will NBC News give a sympathetic interview to the Border Patrol agents who killed Pretti? We all know the answer to that one.

***

