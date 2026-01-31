Boomer Time: Minnesota Target Targeted by Crooning Pro-Illegal Protesters
Jarvis Writes Some Don Lemon Indictment Fan Fiction, and It's Too Easy to...
OUCH! Biden Appointed Judge Has a Buzzkill for Lefties Trying to Stop the...
Thanks for the Confirmation, Rep. Gillen: Haiti Is Hell—Don't Import it Into America
Jonathan Turley Self-Awareness Nukes Hillary Clinton After Her Lecture About 'MAGA's War o...
Nepo Journalist Ronan Farrow: It's Fine to Storm a Church If the Pastor...
Deport Every Single Illegal Alien Possible
VIP
Don Lemon's Lawyer Trips All Over the Biden Years Raging About How and...
Heavy D With the KO! Ron DeSantis Blasts Michelle Wu Over Alleged Immigrant...
Jim Acosta Gets a First Amendment Schooling While on the 'Journalism Is Under...
Democrats Playing With Dynamite on Another Shutdown
Delicious! Abby Phillip Gets HOUSED by Lydia Moynihan About the Facts of Don...
NY Times' Condemnation of Don Lemon's Arrest Avoids Key Facts (Effort to Protect...
VIP
Mother Jones: 'Churches We Don't Like Don't Get First Amendment Protection' (or Something)

Aaron Rupar: Is There Any Precedent for Not Identifying the Federal Agent Who Shot and Killed a Man?

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on January 31, 2026
Meme screenshot

It's now been a full week since Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis shot and killed ICU nurse and ICE agitator Alex Pretti. Former Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino gave a press conference where he said that the two agents involved in the shooting had been moved to another state for their own safety.

Advertisement

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar can't believe it's been seven days and we still don't know the identity of the Border Patrol agents who "murdered" Pretti. 

Any modern precedent? Hmm, let us think about that.

The officer who shot and killed Ashley Babbitt, Lieutenant Mike Byrd, went on NBC News in August 2021 to be interviewed by Lester Holt, to whom he claimed, "I saved countless lives." Actually, Byrd's name had been unintentionally leaked in July by Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett, who goofed in a hearing and confirmed Byrd killed Babbitt. His name was never formally released.

Recommended

Heavy D With the KO! Ron DeSantis Blasts Michelle Wu Over Alleged Immigrant 'Rights'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Not regularly … just once.

Will NBC News give a sympathetic interview to the Border Patrol agents who killed Pretti? We all know the answer to that one.

***

Editor's Note: The media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BORDER PATROL ICE MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Heavy D With the KO! Ron DeSantis Blasts Michelle Wu Over Alleged Immigrant 'Rights'
Grateful Calvin
Boomer Time: Minnesota Target Targeted by Crooning Pro-Illegal Protesters
Brett T.
Thanks for the Confirmation, Rep. Gillen: Haiti Is Hell—Don't Import it Into America
justmindy
Delicious! Abby Phillip Gets HOUSED by Lydia Moynihan About the Facts of Don Lemon's Indictment
Grateful Calvin
Jarvis Writes Some Don Lemon Indictment Fan Fiction, and It's Too Easy to Believe
Brett T.
Nepo Journalist Ronan Farrow: It's Fine to Storm a Church If the Pastor Works for ICE
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Heavy D With the KO! Ron DeSantis Blasts Michelle Wu Over Alleged Immigrant 'Rights' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement