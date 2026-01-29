‘Batman’ Demands Santa Clara City Council Find a Spine and Do Something About ICE

This editor read Batman comic books all through the '70s and never once heard Batman drop the F-bomb. So he has his doubts that this was the real Batman who showed up at a Santa Clara City Council meeting and "f**king demanding that you act with a semblance of a f**king spine." He demands that the city do something about ICE, and you know he's serious because he pounds the podium with his hands. This guy's a clown, but we'd gotten tired of seeing men dressed as women speak at these city council meetings, so we'll take it.

Advertisement

Gay Batman has a meltdown in front of City Council over ICE coming to Santa Clara pic.twitter.com/JhoC0I9peq — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 29, 2026

We're not sure what the costume was for, as, usually, during public comments at city council meetings, you give your name and address before speaking. Maybe the council respected his secret identity.

This is just what Batman would do if criminal alien murderers and rapists were running around Gotham … ask the city to help protect them from law enforcement.

Gay Batman also demands ICE and BP not wear masks. Irony. — Steadfast (@MForbes) January 29, 2026

What did little Timmy need to put on his super hero outfit so he had the confidence to actually speak in public aggressively?



What an impotent manchild — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) January 29, 2026

I need to start going to some of these meetings 🤣 — Clint Wolfe (@AnalogPatriotX) January 29, 2026

Soy Batman is weak — Matt McDonagh (@McDonaghMatthew) January 29, 2026

We are not a serious country — just me (@sherhwa) January 29, 2026

By today’s standards of leftist, this one is pretty normal. — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 29, 2026

What a joke... Batman never waited for anyone to do the job. He took care of the situation. — SaltDisney (@SaltDisney2) January 29, 2026

Only in America do city council meetings turn into cosplay auditions — Cine & Daily Facts (@trendclips) January 29, 2026

Taking me seriously, darn it! Disregard that I’m a grown man dressed as Batman. — Mocking SF Values (@Mockingsfvalues) January 29, 2026

None of this would have happened if Zack Snyder was still in charge of Batman.



Also that cut to him turning and walking away from the podium. 😅 — Victor Jackson (@VictorJacksonX) January 29, 2026

Someone handy with AI needs to mock up the city council dressed like the rest of the Justice League.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.