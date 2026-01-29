‘Batman’ Demands Santa Clara City Council Find a Spine and Do Something About ICE

Man Impersonates FBI Agent, Says He Has a Court Order (and Pizza Cutter)...
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on January 29, 2026
Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

This editor read Batman comic books all through the '70s and never once heard Batman drop the F-bomb. So he has his doubts that this was the real Batman who showed up at a Santa Clara City Council meeting and "f**king demanding that you act with a semblance of a f**king spine." He demands that the city do something about ICE, and you know he's serious because he pounds the podium with his hands. This guy's a clown, but we'd gotten tired of seeing men dressed as women speak at these city council meetings, so we'll take it.

We're not sure what the costume was for, as, usually, during public comments at city council meetings, you give your name and address before speaking. Maybe the council respected his secret identity.

This is just what Batman would do if criminal alien murderers and rapists were running around Gotham … ask the city to help protect them from law enforcement.

Someone handy with AI needs to mock up the city council dressed like the rest of the Justice League.

***

 

Editor's Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

