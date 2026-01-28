Katie Pavlich Calls AP Post on Citizen Shot by Border Patrol ‘Outrageously Misleading’

Duckworth Bites Off More Than She Can Chew: Rubio Schools Interrupting Senator in...
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on January 28, 2026
Oh no, not again! Apparently, killing protester Alex Pretti wasn't enough to satiate the bloodlust of the Border Patrol. Now we're hearing from Ryan Shead that the Border Patrol has shot another American citizen, who is now in critical condition.

They sure are.

Townhall.com alumnus and NewsNation host Katie Pavlich thought that the Associated Press' coverage was a bit lacking.

Let's have a look at what the AP has to say about this poor American shot by the Border Patrol:

A man who authorities say was involved in a human smuggling operation was shot Tuesday in an exchange of gunfire with the U.S. Border Patrol and after firing at a federal helicopter near the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said.

Federal agents were attempting to apprehend the 34-year-old Arizona man during a traffic stop near Arivaca, Arizona, when he fled and shot at a Border Patrol helicopter and at agents, authorities said. Agents returned fire, striking the man and wounding him, said Heith Janke, special agent in charge of the FBI in Phoenix.

Well, that adds some context. Instead of "person," AP could have been more precise and gone with a human smuggler who was wounded in a shootout with the Border Patrol.

…in 2023, [Patrick Gary] Schlegel was charged with transporting people in the U.S. illegally for financial gain in Arizona after authorities said he loaded more than a dozen people near the border into a truck, hid them under a tarp and drove away, court records show.

Agents followed the truck before Schlegel crashed and fled on foot, then allegedly threw rocks at a government helicopter before he was apprehended, the records show. Two pistols were found in the truck.

The AP needs to follow its own stylebook:

***

