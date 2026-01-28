Katie Pavlich Calls AP Post on Citizen Shot by Border Patrol ‘Outrageously Misleading’

Oh no, not again! Apparently, killing protester Alex Pretti wasn't enough to satiate the bloodlust of the Border Patrol. Now we're hearing from Ryan Shead that the Border Patrol has shot another American citizen, who is now in critical condition.

The person shot by a federal agent in Pima County was confirmed to be an American citizen from Sahuarita, Arizona. ICE and Border Patrol sure are shooting a lot of citizens while looking for illegal immigrants, aren’t they? 👀 — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) Jan 28, 2025

They sure are.

Townhall.com alumnus and NewsNation host Katie Pavlich thought that the Associated Press' coverage was a bit lacking.

BREAKING: A person is in critical condition after a shooting involving Border Patrol near the U.S.-Mexico border, Arizona officials say. https://t.co/GjvMtFotKX — The Associated Press (@AP) January 27, 2026

As someone who has done a lot of reporting on cartel and human smuggling activity in this exact part of Arizona, this AP story is outrageously misleading and lacking full context https://t.co/rxYTGOxduc — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 27, 2026

Let's have a look at what the AP has to say about this poor American shot by the Border Patrol:

A man who authorities say was involved in a human smuggling operation was shot Tuesday in an exchange of gunfire with the U.S. Border Patrol and after firing at a federal helicopter near the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said. Federal agents were attempting to apprehend the 34-year-old Arizona man during a traffic stop near Arivaca, Arizona, when he fled and shot at a Border Patrol helicopter and at agents, authorities said. Agents returned fire, striking the man and wounding him, said Heith Janke, special agent in charge of the FBI in Phoenix.

Well, that adds some context. Instead of "person," AP could have been more precise and gone with a human smuggler who was wounded in a shootout with the Border Patrol.

…in 2023, [Patrick Gary] Schlegel was charged with transporting people in the U.S. illegally for financial gain in Arizona after authorities said he loaded more than a dozen people near the border into a truck, hid them under a tarp and drove away, court records show. Agents followed the truck before Schlegel crashed and fled on foot, then allegedly threw rocks at a government helicopter before he was apprehended, the records show. Two pistols were found in the truck.

I like how you intentionally lie by omission — Steve Summers (@SteveSummersIRL) January 28, 2026

“After Border Patrol RETURNED FIRE”



FIFY — Jim McCaslin (@JimMcCaslin23) January 27, 2026

Tell the entire story. Not just the part you like. — Greg Nay (@greglnay) January 28, 2026

Here’s the account from the Times, that hotbed of right-wing propaganda: https://t.co/zOGL7mlW4b — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 28, 2026

Wow! What was he doing at the time? Seems newsy — John Schreiber 🇺🇸🇬🇱 (@JohnSchreiber8) January 28, 2026

Can you tell us more about this person? — Corey (@CoreysName) January 27, 2026

Not included in the AP report:



According to reporting from NewsNation, CBP tried to pull over a vehicle suspected of smuggling and the driver tried to run and then fired shots at CBP agents. https://t.co/W0m7R3HoPo pic.twitter.com/JyhcpvtxPE — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 27, 2026

The writer of this headline wants the right, and only the right, to tone down the rhetoric. — BillyMumphrey (@dudlydorit) January 28, 2026

Y'know, you had more than enough characters remaining in this tweet to include the fact that the "person" was a human trafficker who shot at USBP agents, you fuckin' hacks. — Safing Sector (@Gplavallee72) January 28, 2026

The AP needs to follow its own stylebook:

***

