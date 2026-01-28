Juliette Kayyem Thinks MN Pushback Was Successful Because It Gave People Something to Do

First, we'd argue with CNN's senior national security analyst Juliette Kayyem that the pushback against ICE in Minnesota has been a success. It might be considered a success in the same sense as the Palestinians' "genocide" and "starvation" public relations campaigns were. They managed to elicit the sympathy of the world despite literally kidnapping and killing babies. ICE is still on the ground in Minnesota, though, and they're still making arrests. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday posted an extensive list of criminal illegal aliens who've been taken off the streets — a list too long for us to post.

Kayyem thinks the pushback has been successful because people had whistles, for one thing.

I have begun to think that Minnesota pushback to ICE was successful because it was premised on giving people something to do. It wasn’t just about going into streets. People had purpose and mission: videos, whistles, info and communication flow to communities. People had agency. — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) January 27, 2026

A bunch of slacker, unemployed layabouts and 60s leftovers. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 27, 2026

Great.



When one of the many stupid laws passed by Democrats is enforced, I realize now that we just have to blow whistles in their ears until they back down.



Sounds like a great system of government. — Czech One Two (@corrcomm) January 28, 2026

How was it successful? Walz caved and now local Minnesota police are protecting ICE from the rioters. — Ozmodiar (@cmonjussthetip) January 27, 2026

2 people died because of the pushback strategies. — Nicholas Virzi (@nicholasvirzi) January 27, 2026

It's interesting to see what commentators believe what protesters have agency and which don't. https://t.co/R2xpdasHta pic.twitter.com/ltqvty7q0K — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 28, 2026

We have different definitions of “successful” — IamClarett (@iamclarett) January 27, 2026

The people who got killed had agency too. — Twinkledick (@Arlieredeyejedi) January 28, 2026

Your definition of "agency" must be a new, left-leaning definition of the word. — Milo MacBooth (@MiloMacBooth) January 27, 2026

Successful? — Just Val ❣️🌱✨🍄 (@Cryptogal3) January 27, 2026

"People had purpose and mission: videos, whistles, info and communication flow to communities." Gee, it's almost like there's a well-funded insurgency with command and control infrastructure. — Charter 24 (@Charter24USA) January 27, 2026

Getting people killed is "something to do"? — AusTexican (@AusTexican) January 27, 2026

You're describing a color revolution. — Rudolfo Gaspari (@scottdelaney98) January 28, 2026

The community response to ICE was one of the dumbest things I've ever seen, but revealed how effective the brainwashing was to turn people into radicals, hate their own country, and puzzlingly risk their own lives for illegal aliens, for no helpful purpose. But you do you. — segmentum (@segmentum1) January 28, 2026

"Info and communication flow to communities" … like the Signal groups they had set up to track license plates and doxx ICE agents? We wouldn't put that in the same category as some grandmother standing in the street blowing a whistle.

