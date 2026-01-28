Juliette Kayyem Thinks MN Pushback Was Successful Because It Gave People Something to Do

VIP
Psycho Podcaster Reminds Ryan James Girdusky What He Was Banned From CNN For
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on January 28, 2026
Twitchy

First, we'd argue with CNN's senior national security analyst Juliette Kayyem that the pushback against ICE in Minnesota has been a success. It might be considered a success in the same sense as the Palestinians' "genocide" and "starvation" public relations campaigns were. They managed to elicit the sympathy of the world despite literally kidnapping and killing babies. ICE is still on the ground in Minnesota, though, and they're still making arrests. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday posted an extensive list of criminal illegal aliens who've been taken off the streets — a list too long for us to post.

Kayyem thinks the pushback has been successful because people had whistles, for one thing.

"Info and communication flow to communities" … like the Signal groups they had set up to track license plates and doxx ICE agents? We wouldn't put that in the same category as some grandmother standing in the street blowing a whistle.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

