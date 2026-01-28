Attorney General Candidate Explains How He’s Going to Kill Donald Trump

Assuming this is real, Ohio Attorney General candidate Elliot Forhan thinks he's being pretty clever about selling himself with the promise that, if elected, he is "going to kill Donald Trump." Previous would-be assassins have proven that you don't need to run for office to take a shot at the president, but that's Forhan's angle: as Ohio attorney general, he's going to have Trump convicted of … something … that results in a sentence of execution.

Advertisement

NEW: Democrat Ohio Attorney General candidate Elliot Forhan says he is going to “kill Donald Trump” if he’s elected.



“I want to tell you what I mean when I say that I am going to kill Donald Trump,” the former Ohio state representative said.



“I mean I'm going to… pic.twitter.com/NNgWggltHA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 27, 2026

The post continues:

… obtain a conviction rendered by a jury of his peers at a standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt based on evidence presented at a trial conducted in accordance with the requirements of due process resulting in a sentence duly executed of capital punishment.” They’re not even trying to hide it anymore.

So this way, he can make killing Trump his policy platform and perhaps escape a visit from the Secret Service at the same time. We wonder what crime he's going to charge Trump with that comes with the death penalty.

This is mental illness. These people need psych evals, not social media validation from fellow violent sociopaths. — A.C. Spollen (@ACSpollen) January 28, 2026

You kill Donald Trump, we kill you....you know, in the same sense he means it. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 27, 2026

This guy saw #Virginia elected an attorney general who wanted to kill his political opponent's children, so he decided to try the same tactic and see if the idiot Democrats in Ohio would do the same thing.



Par for the course for the Democrat Party. https://t.co/kyKAZYMp8X — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) January 28, 2026

I remember the good ol days when all they did was threaten to impeach him — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) January 28, 2026

Their hate is so real and intense. I just don't get it. — OP - JDM (@OrangePilledca) January 27, 2026

He's probably going to get elected like Jay Jones without a single thing happening to him. — Manic (@626) January 27, 2026

New rules. — BabbleBee (@ThankElon) January 27, 2026

Secret Service needs to investigate — Independent Sentinel (@indiesentinel) January 27, 2026

Sounds like the conditions for premeditation are met. — Patrick Huested for New Mexico Now! (@Patrick4NMNow) January 28, 2026

Them people went ultra crazy. Its scary to be honest. — Andraž Novljan (@andrazz_) January 27, 2026

These folks are totally insane. — Gypsy (@Gypsy_4_) January 27, 2026

His words alone should place him in jail for open threats to a sitting president. You don’t say kill to achieve a conviction. — Jeff G. (@jlgusa) January 27, 2026

Notice that he doesn’t actually present what (if any) crime he intends to do this for. In his mind, a show trial is enough to get a conviction for the crime of ‘being DJT.’



What a whackjob — Jon Golder (@Jon_golder) January 27, 2026

Forhan: "I'm redefining the word murder. It now means whatever I want it to mean, except actual murder, except actually literally killing someone. When I say I'm going to murder, I mean at the ballot box.

Hope no one takes it the "wrong" way..."

Right. — Teddygalbis (@teddygalbis) January 28, 2026

Advertisement

A Harvard psychiatrist used to say all the time during Trump's first term that he needed to be committed to a 72-hour psychiatric hold. How about this guy? Maybe some therapy is to find out where these death fantasies started and how.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.