Attorney General Candidate Explains How He’s Going to Kill Donald Trump

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on January 28, 2026
Meme

Assuming this is real, Ohio Attorney General candidate Elliot Forhan thinks he's being pretty clever about selling himself with the promise that, if elected, he is "going to kill Donald Trump." Previous would-be assassins have proven that you don't need to run for office to take a shot at the president, but that's Forhan's angle: as Ohio attorney general, he's going to have Trump convicted of … something … that results in a sentence of execution.

The post continues:

… obtain a conviction rendered by a jury of his peers at a standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt based on evidence presented at a trial conducted in accordance with the requirements of due process resulting in a sentence duly executed of capital punishment.”

They’re not even trying to hide it anymore.

So this way, he can make killing Trump his policy platform and perhaps escape a visit from the Secret Service at the same time. We wonder what crime he's going to charge Trump with that comes with the death penalty.

A Harvard psychiatrist used to say all the time during Trump's first term that he needed to be committed to a 72-hour psychiatric hold. How about this guy? Maybe some therapy is to find out where these death fantasies started and how.

***

