Woman Tries to Throw Flashbang Back at Law Enforcement, Fails

If you look at Minneapolis X, you'll be faced with a bunch of posts claiming that a woman was hit in the hand with a non-lethal weapon fired by federal law enforcement, and either sustained a serious injury or, in many posts, had her hand blown clean off. Here's one:

BREAKING: A woman was struck by “less-than-lethal” munitions, sustaining a serious injury to her hand. She collapsed to the ground as multiple bystanders called for a medic. #Minneapolis #Protest pic.twitter.com/XeFBJvMmh5 — Carolyn Barber, MD (@cbarbermd) January 26, 2026

A supposed doctor posted that caption with that video. We can all see what happened.

Terrorist thought it was a good idea to pick up a flashbang before it exploded and won the Darwin Award of the day during yesterday's insurrection. pic.twitter.com/cKE2iZxlwZ — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) January 26, 2026

Yeah, you really need to hurl that thing a lot more quickly.

OMG is right, this is what stupid looks like — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) January 26, 2026

They think they're in a WWII movie. "MEDIC!" LOL — Cancer Simulator Dan (@TheOnlyDanDodge) January 26, 2026

Dad: "You won't be doing that again now, will you? Hurts, doesn't it?" — Khan Noonien Singh (@wtfcetialpha5) January 26, 2026

It’s like watching people getting mauled by the bulls when they “run with the bulls” — Jason Trimble FinsUp! (@jetrimble277) January 26, 2026

Don't try to pick up a tear gas grenade. They're kind of hot. — Porcupine (@MN_Porcupine) January 26, 2026

Don't pick up flashbangs.

They go bang. — Tommy Tucker (@TommyTucker091) January 26, 2026

Are you using "A woman was struck" to mean "a braindead idiot picked up a grenade"? — Jack Couteau (@jackcouteau) January 26, 2026

How did that happen when she was peacefully standing with a sign, perhaps?



Oh, she wasn’t. — WiseMonkey (@SoCalObserver) January 26, 2026

She has all her fingers in one piece. I'm thinking it's more likely she picked up a smoke canister wanting to throw it back, but didn't realize they get kinda hot when they are smoking. 90% of the video was left-wing drama/LARPing. — Mitch Blackmore (@jugernautmitch) January 26, 2026

That was the worst acting yet at these protests. — StoicSatellite🇺🇲 (@ReinInTheRain) January 26, 2026

I’ve seen better acting in a Steven Segal movie — Inigo Montoya (@MontoyaIni64800) January 26, 2026

Some say she deserves an Oscar, while others say she deserves a Golden Globe. Most have nominated her for a Darwin Award.

***

