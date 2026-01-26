David Hogg Claims We Now Have a Secret Police in America, Folks
Woman Tries to Throw Flashbang Back at Law Enforcement, Fails

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on January 26, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

If you look at Minneapolis X, you'll be faced with a bunch of posts claiming that a woman was hit in the hand with a non-lethal weapon fired by federal law enforcement, and either sustained a serious injury or, in many posts, had her hand blown clean off. Here's one:

A supposed doctor posted that caption with that video. We can all see what happened.

Yeah, you really need to hurl that thing a lot more quickly.

Some say she deserves an Oscar, while others say she deserves a Golden Globe. Most have nominated her for a Darwin Award.

***

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

