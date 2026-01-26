Rep. Ilhan Omar Says All This Chaos Is About Rigging Elections, Not Immigration or Fraud

On Saturday, The New York Times reprinted a three-page letter from Attorney General Pam Bondi to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. The letter touched on a number of issues, including the state's sanctuary policiesand the 1,300 percent increase in violence against ICE agents. But Bondi had a lot more than illegal immigration in mind, writing, "The lawlessness in the streets is matched by the unprecedented financial fraud occurring on your watch. And the out-of-control fraud in your state also implicates election security."

Bondi shared three common-sense solutions to return law and order to Minnesota. First, share SNAP data (which was requested last February) with the federal government. Second, repeal the state's sanctuary policies. And third, "allow the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice to access voter rolls to confirm that Minnesota's voter registration practices comply with federal law as authorized by the Civil Rights Act of 1960.

"I am confident that these simple steps will help bring law and order to Minnesota and improve the lives of Americans," Bondi added.

Rep. Ilhan Omar got to Step 3 and concluded that all of the chaos in Minnesota was over "election-rigging."

"ICE will leave Minnesota if you hand over your voter rolls" tells you everything you need to know.



This was never about immigration or fraud. It was always about rigging elections. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 25, 2026

Yes, importing illegals to vote is always about rigging elections.

You don't even make sense. Are you saying that the federal government would "rig" an election by having only citizens vote in them? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 26, 2026

Wait, so you admit it, a bunch of illegal aliens are voting in our elections? — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 26, 2026

So you’re admitting you want to hide public voter rolls so the fake voters can keep voting? Got it… — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 26, 2026

I'm beginning to think you are a parody account — TaraBull (@TaraBull) January 26, 2026

If you think Ilhan Omar should be deported, like this reply. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 25, 2026

That's 13,000 "likes" since yesterday.

How would knowing who’s on the voter rolls help them rig elections? It would be the people hiding the voter rolls who would be rigging it… — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) January 26, 2026

Yes, it's about Dems rigging elections - why not hand over the voter rolls if you've got nothing to hide? — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) January 26, 2026

About stopping YOU from rigging elections — Braeden (@BraedenSorbo) January 26, 2026

How hard is it to hand over voter rolls? — Dillon Valdez (@Dillon_Valdez) January 26, 2026

Wow, powerful admission there. — NobodyImportant (@Nobody1978_1) January 26, 2026

It is about “unrigging” elections Ilhan. — MarkZ (@originalmarkz) January 26, 2026

Bondi never said ICE would withdraw from the state if it turned over its SNAP and voter registration data. Those were just two suggestions for Walz to restore some form of law and order to his fraud-ridden state.

Speaking of frauds, here's Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison:

🚨 BREAKING: Minnesota AG Keith Ellison erupts in panic after the Trump DOJ asks for his state's voter rolls to purge illegal aliens and other ineligibles



"It's about voter information, and THAT'S why we're fighting it!" 🤯



He ADMITTED it.



THAT'S why they are so frantic right… pic.twitter.com/6xxGxt3KxT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 26, 2026

… now. ICE and CBP are rounding up their voters! AG Pam Bondi's list of demands included handing over the rolls so they can be cleaned.

What honest politician would oppose that?

