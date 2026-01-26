David Hogg Claims We Now Have a Secret Police in America, Folks
Rep. Ilhan Omar Says All This Chaos Is About Rigging Elections, Not Immigration or Fraud

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on January 26, 2026
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

On Saturday, The New York Times reprinted a three-page letter from Attorney General Pam Bondi to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. The letter touched on a number of issues, including the state's sanctuary policiesand the 1,300 percent increase in violence against ICE agents. But Bondi had a lot more than illegal immigration in mind, writing, "The lawlessness in the streets is matched by the unprecedented financial fraud occurring on your watch. And the out-of-control fraud in your state also implicates election security."

Bondi shared three common-sense solutions to return law and order to Minnesota. First, share SNAP data (which was requested last February) with the federal government. Second, repeal the state's sanctuary policies. And third, "allow the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice to access voter rolls to confirm that Minnesota's voter registration practices comply with federal law as authorized by the Civil Rights Act of 1960.

"I am confident that these simple steps will help bring law and order to Minnesota and improve the lives of Americans," Bondi added.

Rep. Ilhan Omar got to Step 3 and concluded that all of the chaos in Minnesota was over "election-rigging."

Yes, importing illegals to vote is always about rigging elections.

That's 13,000 "likes" since yesterday.

Bondi never said ICE would withdraw from the state if it turned over its SNAP and voter registration data. Those were just two suggestions for Walz to restore some form of law and order to his fraud-ridden state.

Speaking of frauds, here's Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison:

… now. ICE and CBP are rounding up their voters!

AG Pam Bondi's list of demands included handing over the rolls so they can be cleaned.

What honest politician would oppose that?

***

