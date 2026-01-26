Lawrence O’Donnell Claims NYC Government Plowing Roads Is ‘Pure Socialism’

Of all of the times that socialism has been tried and failed, which is every time, socialists put out the excuse that it wasn't "real" socialism, and "real" socialism has never been tried.

Advertisement

MS NOW host Lawrence O'Donnell says that trend has come to an end. New York City was hit with inches of snow, and the new socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, plowed every single road in the city successfully, because cities plowing the streets is "pure socialism in action."

It's a big surprise for Trumpworld.

Big surprise for Trumpworld:



NYC’s new socialist mayor plowed 6,000 miles of city roads successfully—every single road—because government plowing snow is pure socialism in action. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) January 26, 2026

Imagine if capitalist Andrew Cuomo had won … the streets would still be buried in snow.

That's where we're at now? They can plow the roads so they're super competent? Pathetic. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 26, 2026

You mean the men who’ve been plowing the same streets for decades, using the same city equipment, under mayors of every ideology—but this time it’s socialism? — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) January 26, 2026

“A city successfully plowed its streets” isn’t the gotcha you may think it is.



You might want to let this one to bake in the oven a bit longer. 🤦‍♂️ — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 26, 2026

You really thought you had a banger here, huh — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) January 26, 2026

“Zohran Mamdani was able to do a basic function of city government.”



“Take that, MAGA!” https://t.co/FbeF99Gch2 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 26, 2026

That’s incredible!



Congrats to NYC on finally figuring out…..driving trucks around? https://t.co/OEDxjKumQ0 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 26, 2026

That's like saying he deserves credit for water coming out of your faucet while ignoring the fact that everything that brought the water to your apartment was put in place years before he showed up. All he did was not screw it up, mostly because he hasn't been there long enough. https://t.co/w23MTuEsxY — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 26, 2026

Mayors don’t plow roads.



A crew of workers, predating the date he took office 25 days ago, using an infrastructure built up over decades by taxpayers went to work and did the job they do every winter. — Mayor Jondavid “JD” Longo (@JondavidRLongo) January 26, 2026

Is O'Donnell suggesting the roads wouldn't have been plowed if a socialist mayor had not been elected? People pay taxes to the city to have their roads plowed. The fact that they were isn't "pure socialism in action." We'd bet all of the snowplow drivers are capitalists, too.

***

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.