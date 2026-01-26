Lawrence O’Donnell Claims NYC Government Plowing Roads Is ‘Pure Socialism’

David Hogg Claims We Now Have a Secret Police in America, Folks
Brett T. | 4:30 PM on January 26, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Of all of the times that socialism has been tried and failed, which is every time, socialists put out the excuse that it wasn't "real" socialism, and "real" socialism has never been tried.

MS NOW host Lawrence O'Donnell says that trend has come to an end. New York City was hit with inches of snow, and the new socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, plowed every single road in the city successfully, because cities plowing the streets is "pure socialism in action."

It's a big surprise for Trumpworld.

Imagine if capitalist Andrew Cuomo had won … the streets would still be buried in snow.

Is O'Donnell suggesting the roads wouldn't have been plowed if a socialist mayor had not been elected? People pay taxes to the city to have their roads plowed. The fact that they were isn't "pure socialism in action." We'd bet all of the snowplow drivers are capitalists, too.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

