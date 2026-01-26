NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Posts a Video With Her Pro Tips on Shoveling...
Moms Trading Playdates for Bulletproof Vests: 'Protecting' Kids by Using Them as...
VIP
Minneapolis Insurrection Proves It: If Trump Blinks on ICE, the Left Wins Open...
Rep. Ilhan Omar Says All This Chaos Is About Rigging Elections, Not Immigration...
Woman Tries to Throw Flashbang Back at Law Enforcement, Fails
Lawrence O’Donnell Claims NYC Government Plowing Roads Is ‘Pure Socialism’
Greg Price's Straight-FIRE Letter to His 'Leftist Friends' About How Much He Does...
All the Right People are TORCHING Tim Walz for His Embarrassing and Ignorant...
Tim Walz Bends the Knee To Trump: Radical Protestor Network Infiltrated
GEEZ: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tries Picking a Fight With JD Vance Over Constitutional Rig...
VIP
Ice Queen Abigail Spanberger FAR More Concerned About MN Shooting Than Her Own...
Gosh, What CHANGED, Timmy?! Tampon Tim Walz CAVES, Will Work With Trump and...
Slate Going Full Misogynist on Usha Vance a Reminder That Ugly Lefty White...
Former Special Forces Warrant Officer's SOBERING Post About What Is REALLY Happening in...

David Hogg Claims We Now Have a Secret Police in America, Folks

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on January 26, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

As you know, a 37-year-old intensive care unit nurse named Alex Pretti was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents on Saturday during a confrontation in Minneapolis. Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino has claimed that the Border Patrol agents are the victims in this fatal shooting. After CNN's Dana Bash told him it sounded like he was blaming Pretti, he replied, "The victim? The victims are the Border Patrol agents. I’m not blaming the Border Patrol agents. The suspect put himself in that situation."

Advertisement

Bovino said at a press conference that he will not be revealing the names of the agents involved in the shooting, who'd been moved out of Minneapolis for their own safety.

This has Harvard graduate David Hogg claiming that we have a secret police in America.

Keeping the agents' names secret is not the same thing as having a secret police. But Hogg knows that. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

If there were secret police, they long ago would have scooped up popular anti-government agitator Hogg by now and put him in a secret prison.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BORDER PATROL DAVID HOGG MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Moms Trading Playdates for Bulletproof Vests: 'Protecting' Kids by Using Them as Human Shields
justmindy
Greg Price's Straight-FIRE Letter to His 'Leftist Friends' About How Much He Does NOT Care Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Woman Tries to Throw Flashbang Back at Law Enforcement, Fails
Brett T.
GEEZ: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tries Picking a Fight With JD Vance Over Constitutional Rights and HOOBOY
Sam J.
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Posts a Video With Her Pro Tips on Shoveling Snow
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement