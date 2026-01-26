David Hogg Claims We Now Have a Secret Police in America, Folks

As you know, a 37-year-old intensive care unit nurse named Alex Pretti was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents on Saturday during a confrontation in Minneapolis. Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino has claimed that the Border Patrol agents are the victims in this fatal shooting. After CNN's Dana Bash told him it sounded like he was blaming Pretti, he replied, "The victim? The victims are the Border Patrol agents. I’m not blaming the Border Patrol agents. The suspect put himself in that situation."

Bovino said at a press conference that he will not be revealing the names of the agents involved in the shooting, who'd been moved out of Minneapolis for their own safety.

Bovino openly says that we are never learning the identity of the murderer because that would be "doxing." He says he has already gotten the agent out of Minnesota's jurisdiction. He put him back on the job. He is part of an extensive, open criminal coverup. pic.twitter.com/s07K37J1N6 — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) January 26, 2026

This has Harvard graduate David Hogg claiming that we have a secret police in America.

We now have secret police in America folks. https://t.co/mrSMt7HSgy — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) January 26, 2026

If we did, you wouldn't dare post that. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) January 26, 2026

SHHHHHHHHHH ITS A SECRET — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) January 26, 2026

Stop being a hyperbolic ninny. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) January 26, 2026

I see them wearing name tags and other ident. — Larry Pardi (@LarryPardi) January 26, 2026

You want to doxx law enforcement. You are pure scum, David Hogg. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 26, 2026

Keeping the agents' names secret is not the same thing as having a secret police. But Hogg knows that.

Seems to be rather public. You always this wrong about what you say? — 🍊C Brown🍊 (@charlesbrown3rd) January 26, 2026

Yes, David. We now have secret police who conduct their operations in broad daylight and give press conferences in uniform while hundreds of people record their activities on cellphones. — Yooper (@OG_Yooper) January 26, 2026

Clearly not secret — Point Blank (@Point_Blank_9) January 26, 2026

"Secret police"... That holds press conferences...



That makes absolutely no sense... — Rob (@SeekGod1979) January 26, 2026

If there were secret police, they long ago would have scooped up popular anti-government agitator Hogg by now and put him in a secret prison.

***

