Bill Kristol: There Was No ‘Unrest’ in Minneapolis Until ICE and CBP Showed Up

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on January 26, 2026
Townhall Media

Our own Just Mindy published a VIP post a little bit ago, which included the statistic that 63 percent of all violent interactions with ICE happen in just nine non-cooperative counties. ICE is in all 50 states, but the two fatal shootings took place in Minneapolis. We're not seeing insurgents coordinating their counter-response to ICE on Signal in other states. So why have the people of Minnesota lost their minds and want to protect criminal illegals over American citizens?

Bill Kristol points out that there was no "unrest" before ICE and CBP showed up. Actually, they were already there. But Kristol is a typical liberal … he just wants to abolish ICE and leave criminal illegal aliens alone. Just stop enforcing immigration law, and everything will calm down.

There was no "unrest," just billions of dollars of fraud going unnoticed.

All of these white liberals are just standing up for their Somali neighbors.

He is serious, and he speaks for all of those people trapped in mass formation psychosis who just want everyone to be left alone, even the illegal alien murderers, rapists, and child molesters. There was no "unrest" when people just left them alone to continue committing crimes.

