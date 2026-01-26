Bill Kristol: There Was No ‘Unrest’ in Minneapolis Until ICE and CBP Showed Up

Our own Just Mindy published a VIP post a little bit ago, which included the statistic that 63 percent of all violent interactions with ICE happen in just nine non-cooperative counties. ICE is in all 50 states, but the two fatal shootings took place in Minneapolis. We're not seeing insurgents coordinating their counter-response to ICE on Signal in other states. So why have the people of Minnesota lost their minds and want to protect criminal illegals over American citizens?
Bill Kristol points out that there was no "unrest" before ICE and CBP showed up. Actually, they were already there. But Kristol is a typical liberal … he just wants to abolish ICE and leave criminal illegal aliens alone. Just stop enforcing immigration law, and everything will calm down.
Too obvious a point even to make, perhaps. But there was no “unrest” in Minneapolis before ICE and CBP showed up. ICE and CBP are the cause of the chaos…and the killings.— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 24, 2026
Get them out of there.
There was no ‘unrest’ until people starting caring about fraud and illegals destroying the state.— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 24, 2026
There was no "unrest," just billions of dollars of fraud going unnoticed.
Obama deported illegal aliens with ICE and CBP and there was no chaos.— Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) January 24, 2026
So it seems the root cause of the chaos is not ICE and CBP... but rather something else.
What could that possible be, Bill?
Could it possibly be Leftists are now violently assaulting these agents?
There was no unrest until the fraud was being uncovered.— Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) January 25, 2026
The cause of the chaos is the coverup
All of these white liberals are just standing up for their Somali neighbors.
If the paid pests would stop harboring fugitives and stay out of the way, they’d leave sooner.— Right is Still Right 🇺🇸 (@fedupMolly17) January 24, 2026
It’s all about the crimes. pic.twitter.com/uy6IZq5aKF
Should also be obvious that there is ICE in every state, but the "unrest" only happens in certain states where they refuse cooperation and have people actively interfering with law enforcement.— RealityFirst (@BadJournalism) January 24, 2026
So how is it that ICE and CBP are conducting operations in all 50 states currently but ONLY Minnesota is rioting?— Stella X (@Stellaaa) January 25, 2026
Exactly.
All unrest and violence are the fault of the local “leaders” Tim Walz and Mayor Frey who will end up in prison.
23% of all ICE arrests occur in Texas— Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) January 24, 2026
2.2% occur in Minnesota
A 10-fold difference
Yet far more ICE-related violence is happening in Minnesota
Why? Because Democrats are promoting and provoking violence in Minnesota
Democrats do not hate violence
Violence is their goal
Wrong, Bill. ICE has operated in Minneapolis for many years. Remember, everyone was fine with deportations under Obama.— Tyler 🇺🇸 (@tylerokc) January 25, 2026
So let the laws be broken?— KorbenDallas (@KorbenDallasXRP) January 25, 2026
Yes, before law enforcement arrived, criminals were going quietly and happily about their business. Just like the mafia.— Sextant (@Almeisan100) January 25, 2026
This you?https://t.co/Iu5FLeQDex— mallen2024 (@mallen20243) January 24, 2026
Just like there was no unrest in the South until Lincoln tried to take away their slaves.— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 24, 2026
History mocks you, you grifter goon lying filth.
This is such an insane inversion of the truth. The problem with arresting criminals is not the law enforcement ... it's the criminals and the people aiding them.— Abby (@NoCRTinSchools) January 25, 2026
There was no resistance to the law being enforced prior to the law being enforced is a weird take.— Andrew Wittmer (@wittmer0313) January 26, 2026
Your point is a lie.— Abby Digital (@abby_digital) January 25, 2026
There was no unrest until violent activists showed up to obstruct legitimate law enforcement operations.
You cannot be serious, Bill. Seriously.— Rick Eyman (@Rickce7) January 24, 2026
He is serious, and he speaks for all of those people trapped in mass formation psychosis who just want everyone to be left alone, even the illegal alien murderers, rapists, and child molesters. There was no "unrest" when people just left them alone to continue committing crimes.
***
