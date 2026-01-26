Bill Kristol: There Was No ‘Unrest’ in Minneapolis Until ICE and CBP Showed Up

Our own Just Mindy published a VIP post a little bit ago, which included the statistic that 63 percent of all violent interactions with ICE happen in just nine non-cooperative counties. ICE is in all 50 states, but the two fatal shootings took place in Minneapolis. We're not seeing insurgents coordinating their counter-response to ICE on Signal in other states. So why have the people of Minnesota lost their minds and want to protect criminal illegals over American citizens?

Advertisement

Bill Kristol points out that there was no "unrest" before ICE and CBP showed up. Actually, they were already there. But Kristol is a typical liberal … he just wants to abolish ICE and leave criminal illegal aliens alone. Just stop enforcing immigration law, and everything will calm down.

Too obvious a point even to make, perhaps. But there was no “unrest” in Minneapolis before ICE and CBP showed up. ICE and CBP are the cause of the chaos…and the killings.



Get them out of there. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 24, 2026

There was no ‘unrest’ until people starting caring about fraud and illegals destroying the state. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 24, 2026

There was no "unrest," just billions of dollars of fraud going unnoticed.

Obama deported illegal aliens with ICE and CBP and there was no chaos.



So it seems the root cause of the chaos is not ICE and CBP... but rather something else.



What could that possible be, Bill?



Could it possibly be Leftists are now violently assaulting these agents? — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) January 24, 2026

There was no unrest until the fraud was being uncovered.

The cause of the chaos is the coverup — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) January 25, 2026

All of these white liberals are just standing up for their Somali neighbors.

If the paid pests would stop harboring fugitives and stay out of the way, they’d leave sooner.



It’s all about the crimes. pic.twitter.com/uy6IZq5aKF — Right is Still Right 🇺🇸 (@fedupMolly17) January 24, 2026

Should also be obvious that there is ICE in every state, but the "unrest" only happens in certain states where they refuse cooperation and have people actively interfering with law enforcement. — RealityFirst (@BadJournalism) January 24, 2026

So how is it that ICE and CBP are conducting operations in all 50 states currently but ONLY Minnesota is rioting?



Exactly.



All unrest and violence are the fault of the local “leaders” Tim Walz and Mayor Frey who will end up in prison. — Stella X (@Stellaaa) January 25, 2026

23% of all ICE arrests occur in Texas



2.2% occur in Minnesota



A 10-fold difference



Yet far more ICE-related violence is happening in Minnesota



Why? Because Democrats are promoting and provoking violence in Minnesota



Democrats do not hate violence



Violence is their goal — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) January 24, 2026

Wrong, Bill. ICE has operated in Minneapolis for many years. Remember, everyone was fine with deportations under Obama. — Tyler 🇺🇸 (@tylerokc) January 25, 2026

So let the laws be broken? — KorbenDallas (@KorbenDallasXRP) January 25, 2026

Yes, before law enforcement arrived, criminals were going quietly and happily about their business. Just like the mafia. — Sextant (@Almeisan100) January 25, 2026

Just like there was no unrest in the South until Lincoln tried to take away their slaves.



History mocks you, you grifter goon lying filth. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 24, 2026

Advertisement

This is such an insane inversion of the truth. The problem with arresting criminals is not the law enforcement ... it's the criminals and the people aiding them. — Abby (@NoCRTinSchools) January 25, 2026

There was no resistance to the law being enforced prior to the law being enforced is a weird take. — Andrew Wittmer (@wittmer0313) January 26, 2026

Your point is a lie.



There was no unrest until violent activists showed up to obstruct legitimate law enforcement operations. — Abby Digital (@abby_digital) January 25, 2026

You cannot be serious, Bill. Seriously. — Rick Eyman (@Rickce7) January 24, 2026

He is serious, and he speaks for all of those people trapped in mass formation psychosis who just want everyone to be left alone, even the illegal alien murderers, rapists, and child molesters. There was no "unrest" when people just left them alone to continue committing crimes.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.





Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.