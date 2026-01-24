DHS Releases More Details About That 5-Year-Old Who Was 'Detained' by ICE
Minnesota Antifa Member Says It's Time to 'Get Your F**king Guns' and Stop...
Report: Rioter in Minneapolis Bites Off Finger of HSI Officer
Maine Governor Demands Trump Immediately Withdraw Every ICE Agent From the State
From Senate Judiciary Democrats: ICE Agents Branded 'Low IQ Rent-a-Cops' in Now-Deleted Po...
History PhD 'Debunks' JD Vance’s ’Dark’ March for Life Speech
Chuck Todd Lectures ICE on 'Training' While Leftist Mobs Surround and Assault ICE...
Gov. Tim Walz Creating a 'Log of Evidence' for Future Prosecution of ICE...
Elections Have Consequences: Abigail Spanberger Is About to Set the WORST Record for...
Weakest Mayor in America Conquers His Greatest Foe... Cat Dander
Ryan Girdusky's Straightforward Fix for Walz: Offer the Deal, Comply with ICE, De-Escalate...
LEEEEROY JENKINS! Krazy Keith Olbermann Offers Tim Walz the WORST Advice Imaginable
Tensions High After U.S. Border Patrol Shoots Armed Assailant in Minnesota
U.S. House Speaker Tells London the Truth

School Bus Driver Pledges Not to Let Any Kids Off the Bus If She Suspects ICE Activity at the Stop

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on January 24, 2026
imgflip

Here's a school bus driver posting a video from a public school bus — is what she says official school district policy? She claims that if she sees any suspected ICE activity near a bus stop, such as an unmarked car, she's not opening the door and letting "her" little kids off the bus. (Language warning)

Advertisement

Does she just sit there, or does she keep driving with the kids in tow?

Better than letting ICE "kidnap" them, though, right?

No, just this week ICE "arrested" a five-year-old after his illegal aiien father ran off and abandoned him.

Recommended

Minnesota Antifa Member Says It's Time to 'Get Your F**king Guns' and Stop These People
Brett T.
Advertisement

She's got it all planned out. She drives a sanctuary bus.

That is a very good question. 

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Minnesota Antifa Member Says It's Time to 'Get Your F**king Guns' and Stop These People
Brett T.
Report: Rioter in Minneapolis Bites Off Finger of HSI Officer
Brett T.
DHS Releases More Details About That 5-Year-Old Who Was 'Detained' by ICE
Brett T.
History PhD 'Debunks' JD Vance’s ’Dark’ March for Life Speech
Brett T.
LEEEEROY JENKINS! Krazy Keith Olbermann Offers Tim Walz the WORST Advice Imaginable
Grateful Calvin
From Senate Judiciary Democrats: ICE Agents Branded 'Low IQ Rent-a-Cops' in Now-Deleted Post
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Minnesota Antifa Member Says It's Time to 'Get Your F**king Guns' and Stop These People Brett T.
Advertisement