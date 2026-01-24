School Bus Driver Pledges Not to Let Any Kids Off the Bus If She Suspects ICE Activity at the Stop

Here's a school bus driver posting a video from a public school bus — is what she says official school district policy? She claims that if she sees any suspected ICE activity near a bus stop, such as an unmarked car, she's not opening the door and letting "her" little kids off the bus. (Language warning)

Meet Krista Portas. Portas is a school bus driver who pledges not to let the kids off her bus if she spots ICE agents outside.



Somehow this crazy leftist believes that ICE pulls up at bus stops to snatch migrant children. The amount of lunacy coming from the left is staggering. pic.twitter.com/1dUgxY00XF — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 24, 2026

Does she just sit there, or does she keep driving with the kids in tow?

If she tries that, she could potentially be charged with kidnapping. Just saying! 🤷‍♀️ — Sally Mac (@SallyVee19) January 24, 2026

So she will kidnap kids? — AgentSmith 🇺🇸 (@Tristansmith727) January 24, 2026

Better than letting ICE "kidnap" them, though, right?

And they’re accusing ICE of kidnapping.. 🤣 — YetToBeDetermined (@y2bdetermined) January 24, 2026

I doubt there's a single child in the database of active deportation orders. — JazBInTX 🎸 (@jazbinkc2) January 24, 2026

No, just this week ICE "arrested" a five-year-old after his illegal aiien father ran off and abandoned him.

Because the mainstream media lies to them and makes up stories about ICE detaining children. Additionally no news fact checks anymore. Unless it's a right leaning talking point. — B Stryker (@Bri_Stryker) January 24, 2026

She’s committing kidnapping and obstruction — Dr Dan McDougall PhD 🇺🇸 (@DrDanMcDougall1) January 24, 2026

Well, if she has high schoolers she transports, guaranteed many of the male "17 year old" Latinos, who have fake ID's, are 20 something. I know, I've seen them on my bus and at local high schools in my sanctuary state. — DannK (@dannok17) January 24, 2026

So … she wants to kidnap children. — Lera 🇺🇸 (@lerafera) January 24, 2026

She's got it all planned out. She drives a sanctuary bus.

Are you sure she isn’t eating the children? — Doodlesmom (@realsarcasmhere) January 24, 2026

That’s a wild overreaction kids aren’t pawns in your political fantasy. — Ryme (@RymeDefi) January 24, 2026

How do these woke nut jobs get jobs around children and the medical profession? — Hankster (@IndianaHankster) January 24, 2026

That is a very good question.

