Report: Rioter in Minneapolis Bites Off Finger of HSI Officer

Things are way out of hand in Minneapolis. Earlier today, an anti-ICE protester reportedly pulled a weapon on Border Patrol agents as they were trying to detain him, and he was shot and killed. Now, the protesters are turning to cannibalism. Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin says that a protester bit off the finger of a Homeland Security Investigations office, and even posted a photo as proof.

X won't let us embed McLaughlin's post, but she writes: "In Minneapolis, these rioters attacked our law enforcement officer and one of them bit off our HSI officer’s finger. He will lose his finger."

Savages — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) January 24, 2026

All of this to protect criminal illegal aliens from being detained and then deported.

This is a horrific injury. I hope doctors can reattach it and the agent regain function of the finger. These violent suspects are depraved. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 24, 2026

Dear God...



The rioter should spend the rest of his life in prison and never see the light of day again!!!!



These people are VIOLENT LEFTIST EXTREMISTS!!!!



LOCK THEM UP FOREVER!!!!! — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) January 24, 2026

Give these rioters life in prison. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 24, 2026

The crazy has peaked (hopefully). Let the insurrection end. — S. W. (@Erdnase) January 24, 2026

These rioters are worse than animals. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) January 24, 2026

The "peaceful" protesters are now LARPing as Mike Tyson. — Kat (@DeathbatBunny) January 24, 2026

This is who we are fighting to restore civilization to our country. — FPSGameSoftware (@FPCGameSoftware) January 24, 2026

This is NOT acceptable. We have to hammer down on these insurgents. These are not 'protesters' in the traditional sense, they are anarchists. — Azylum777 (@Azyulm007) January 24, 2026

This is the insanity ICE is up against. — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) January 24, 2026

This really is proof of mass formation hypnosis. How many tens or hundreds of thousands of people are threatening ICE for doing its job, detaining criminal illegal aliens? This is the length they'll go to protect murderers and sex offenders from deportation?

