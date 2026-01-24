Minnesota Antifa Member Says It's Time to 'Get Your F**king Guns' and Stop...
Maine Governor Demands Trump Immediately Withdraw Every ICE Agent From the State
From Senate Judiciary Democrats: ICE Agents Branded 'Low IQ Rent-a-Cops' in Now-Deleted Po...
History PhD 'Debunks' JD Vance’s ’Dark’ March for Life Speech
Chuck Todd Lectures ICE on 'Training' While Leftist Mobs Surround and Assault ICE...
Gov. Tim Walz Creating a 'Log of Evidence' for Future Prosecution of ICE...
Elections Have Consequences: Abigail Spanberger Is About to Set the WORST Record for...
Weakest Mayor in America Conquers His Greatest Foe... Cat Dander
Ryan Girdusky's Straightforward Fix for Walz: Offer the Deal, Comply with ICE, De-Escalate...
LEEEEROY JENKINS! Krazy Keith Olbermann Offers Tim Walz the WORST Advice Imaginable
Tensions High After U.S. Border Patrol Shoots Armed Assailant in Minnesota
U.S. House Speaker Tells London the Truth
It's a MYSTERY! New York Times Can't Figure Out Why the Crime and...
Texas Congressional Hopeful Learns How Voters (Even Friends) React to Her Being an...

Report: Rioter in Minneapolis Bites Off Finger of HSI Officer

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on January 24, 2026
Twitter

Things are way out of hand in Minneapolis. Earlier today, an anti-ICE protester reportedly pulled a weapon on Border Patrol agents as they were trying to detain him, and he was shot and killed. Now, the protesters are turning to cannibalism. Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin says that a protester bit off the finger of a Homeland Security Investigations office, and even posted a photo as proof.

Advertisement

X won't let us embed McLaughlin's post, but she writes: "In Minneapolis, these rioters attacked our law enforcement officer and one of them bit off our HSI officer’s finger. He will lose his finger."

All of this to protect criminal illegal aliens from being detained and then deported.

Recommended

History PhD 'Debunks' JD Vance’s ’Dark’ March for Life Speech
Brett T.
Advertisement

This really is proof of mass formation hypnosis. How many tens or hundreds of thousands of people are threatening ICE for doing its job, detaining criminal illegal aliens? This is the length they'll go to protect murderers and sex offenders from deportation?

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BORDER PATROL DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION RIOTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

History PhD 'Debunks' JD Vance’s ’Dark’ March for Life Speech
Brett T.
From Senate Judiciary Democrats: ICE Agents Branded 'Low IQ Rent-a-Cops' in Now-Deleted Post
justmindy
Elections Have Consequences: Abigail Spanberger Is About to Set the WORST Record for Virginia
Grateful Calvin
LEEEEROY JENKINS! Krazy Keith Olbermann Offers Tim Walz the WORST Advice Imaginable
Grateful Calvin
Texas Congressional Hopeful Learns How Voters (Even Friends) React to Her Being an Insufferable Scold
Grateful Calvin
Maine Governor Demands Trump Immediately Withdraw Every ICE Agent From the State
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

History PhD 'Debunks' JD Vance’s ’Dark’ March for Life Speech Brett T.
Advertisement