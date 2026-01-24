Minnesota Antifa Member Says It's Time to 'Get Your F**king Guns' and Stop These People

We were assured by Joe Biden during the presidential debate that Antifa is "just an idea." Well, here's a man who says he's Antifa, and he's so fed up with the shooting of an armed protester on Saturday morning in Minneapolis that he put out a video calling on his followers to get their guns and "stop" federal law enforcement.

Poor impulse control must be a prerequisite to join Antifa, although he does say he did something like 15 takes.

“Get your f—king guns and stop these f—king people”



A Minnesota Antifa member-turned-social media influencer and online recruiter named Kyle Wagner is urging his comrades to take up arms to kill agents of the federal government. His recruitment videos are on @instagram, which… pic.twitter.com/TUTZqZQdcT — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 24, 2026

… has become popular for the far-left in organizing violence due to its reach with mainstream liberals. Wagner has branded himself on the neck with the gang tattoo of the Antifa “Iron Front” logo, similar to how neo-Nazis brand themselves with fascist symbols.

He doesn't really leave himself a lot of wiggle room there, does he?

He seems nice. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) January 24, 2026

Pretty sure he should be arrested for this. — MJ (@MJ_7626) January 24, 2026

It ought to be easy to round up this freak — blame it all on my roots (@dtayloresq) January 24, 2026

I don't expect this dude to last very long — Green Neck Swamp Yankee (@JayG860) January 24, 2026

What? An "anti-fascist" embracing fascism?



No way.



Arrest him NOW! — MAGALorian (@RayzillaMC) January 24, 2026

Why does Elon allow this on X? @elonmusk — SnoWHITE🍎 (@MotherPew) January 24, 2026

The question is, why does Meta allow this on Instagram?

Seems to me that Zuck needs to get to work banning people who openly call for insurrection. — Gregs iPinions (@Gregs_iPinions) January 24, 2026

@FBI another member of Antifa is engaged in violent insurrection against the government. Arrest him. — The Iron Tiger 🇺🇸 (@IronTiger44) January 24, 2026

But…. I thought they were “just an idea”….. — Pamela DeRitis (@pameladeritis) January 24, 2026

The way he's dressed, he's likely to be mistaken for an ICE officer and shot at.

This won't end like they imagined. — Ginny Mobley (@MobleyGinny) January 24, 2026

Seems like an act. — Zyrrhos (@zyrrhos) January 24, 2026

Possible.

Inciting violence……. If this isn’t enough to stick this communist in a dark dank cell, what is?@FBI @DHS @TheJusticeDept — LD 🇺🇸 Truth Serves Life (@SightseerNW) January 24, 2026

Why is Bondi taking to long to lock up these people and all their funding mechanisms. — MCraig (@ysabow123) January 24, 2026

Fortunately, he's all talk. But God help the fools who listen to him. — Think (@PotusPostulate) January 24, 2026

Guess he doesn’t care if his own followers get killed. How can any American possibly think they can defeat the American military when Trump calls them in is beyond me. This is not a call to fight. It is a call to die. — Jo Reitkopp 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇮🇱 (@JoTrumpCA) January 24, 2026

He's inciting. He needs to be shut up. — Lucero7 (@SummaMum) January 24, 2026

He's inciting along with Gov. Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey. Lock them all up.

***

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

