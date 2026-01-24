Minnesota Antifa Member Says It's Time to 'Get Your F**king Guns' and Stop These People

School Bus Driver Pledges Not to Let Any Kids Off the Bus If...
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on January 24, 2026
Twitchy

We were assured by Joe Biden during the presidential debate that Antifa is "just an idea." Well, here's a man who says he's Antifa, and he's so fed up with the shooting of an armed protester on Saturday morning in Minneapolis that he put out a video calling on his followers to get their guns and "stop" federal law enforcement.

Poor impulse control must be a prerequisite to join Antifa, although he does say he did something like 15 takes.

… has become popular for the far-left in organizing violence due to its reach with mainstream liberals.

Wagner has branded himself on the neck with the gang tattoo of the Antifa “Iron Front” logo, similar to how neo-Nazis brand themselves with fascist symbols.

He doesn't really leave himself a lot of wiggle room there, does he?

The question is, why does Meta allow this on Instagram?

The way he's dressed, he's likely to be mistaken for an ICE officer and shot at.

Possible.

He's inciting along with Gov. Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey. Lock them all up.

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

