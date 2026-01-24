Maine Governor Demands Trump Immediately Withdraw Every ICE Agent From the State

Minnesota Antifa Member Says It's Time to 'Get Your F**king Guns' and Stop...
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on January 24, 2026
Meme

After the fatal shooting of an anti-ICE protester by a Customs and Border Patrol agent in Minnesota on Saturday morning, Maine Gov. Janet Mills has released a statement requesting a meeting with President Donald Trump so she can "demand in person" that his administration withdraw ICE agents from Maine and across the country.

Mills' statement reads, in part:

I am appalled and heartbroken by reports of yet another killing at the hands of federal immigration agents. President Trump and Secretary Noem’s weaponization of Federal law enforcement against the people they are meant to serve is not only a grave violation of the Constitution, but a threat to the lives of law-abiding people in the cities and states they seek to occupy, including Maine.

As Governor, I am requesting that the President of the United States meet with me so that I can demand in person that his Administration withdraw these untrained and reckless ICE agents in Maine and across the country who are stoking fear in communities, arresting legally present people, including law enforcement officials, and who pose a grave threat to public safety. I call on Congress to immediately bring Secretary Noem before them for a public hearing and cut off any further funding for ICE until their lawless tactics and dangerous behavior cease.

She requests an in-person meeting to demand the withdrawal of ICE? Why not just make your useless demands in the statement?

We don't think this in-person meeting is going to happen, and even if it did, ICE would be staying right where they are.

***

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.


Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

