Maine Governor Demands Trump Immediately Withdraw Every ICE Agent From the State

After the fatal shooting of an anti-ICE protester by a Customs and Border Patrol agent in Minnesota on Saturday morning, Maine Gov. Janet Mills has released a statement requesting a meeting with President Donald Trump so she can "demand in person" that his administration withdraw ICE agents from Maine and across the country.

🚨 JUST NOW: Maine Gov. Janet Mills DEMANDS a meeting with President Trump and that he immediately withdraws every single solitary ICE agent from Maine after today's Border Patrol shooting in Minneapolis



SCREW OFF! Never happening. SEND MORE! pic.twitter.com/1WffCeV9Yq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 24, 2026

Mills' statement reads, in part:

I am appalled and heartbroken by reports of yet another killing at the hands of federal immigration agents. President Trump and Secretary Noem’s weaponization of Federal law enforcement against the people they are meant to serve is not only a grave violation of the Constitution, but a threat to the lives of law-abiding people in the cities and states they seek to occupy, including Maine. As Governor, I am requesting that the President of the United States meet with me so that I can demand in person that his Administration withdraw these untrained and reckless ICE agents in Maine and across the country who are stoking fear in communities, arresting legally present people, including law enforcement officials, and who pose a grave threat to public safety. I call on Congress to immediately bring Secretary Noem before them for a public hearing and cut off any further funding for ICE until their lawless tactics and dangerous behavior cease.

She requests an in-person meeting to demand the withdrawal of ICE? Why not just make your useless demands in the statement?

Who the fck is she to demand a meeting with the President?! Fck off. — The Elephant in the Room (@elephant_23) January 24, 2026

"As governor"



She can demand all she wants. ICE stays. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 24, 2026

He should send more in. — Digital Puddleglum (@BigDayJ77) January 24, 2026

That means she want 1000 more ICE agents in Maine. — Mass Psychosis 𝕏 (@MassPsychosisX) January 24, 2026

Continue sending — simone Chloe✨ (@yrnchloe) January 24, 2026

Double it! — ₱ⱤȺƗ$€ ꓘΞK (@_PraiseKeK_) January 24, 2026

Right… Remember when she threatened to take him to court. lol. Now’s her chance. — Michael (@Therealbiggsie) January 24, 2026

Again. Pound sand — Clint Perriguey (@sportsnpolitics) January 24, 2026

If a governor thinks they can veto federal law enforcement, they’re not governing, they’re grandstanding. If there’s a threat, you add agents and fix the border mess upstream. States don’t get to run foreign policy or immigration on vibes. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) January 24, 2026

We don't think this in-person meeting is going to happen, and even if it did, ICE would be staying right where they are.

