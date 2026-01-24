Not Even San Diego's Mayor Was Having Anti-ICE Protesters Barricade Themselves in His Office

These nutcase anti-ICE protesters must have really gone over the line, because even the mayor of San Diego, Todd Gloria, issued a statement about them taking things too far. After demanding a meeting with the mayor, they barricaded themselves and everyone else inside the building, only to be hauled away by police not much later.

🚨 BREAKING: Anti-ICE leftists just BARRICADED themselves inside the San Diego Mayor’s office, demanding ICE get KICKED out of the city.



“Come talk and we’ll open the door, very easy!”



These PSYCHOS are holding the building HOSTAGE.



ARREST them! pic.twitter.com/8ipsNghaFk — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 24, 2026

The police report calls it white.

Anyway, here she is being taken away in cuffs.

The woman with blue hair seen in today’s viral video barricading herself inside San Diego Mayor @MayorToddGloria’s office is 55-year-old Jeane “Blue” Wong. She previously pleaded not guilty in federal court after being charged with a felony for allegedly assaulting ICE agents… https://t.co/aXfTRv0FS2 pic.twitter.com/pER5Z1iaYR — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) January 24, 2026

… during a July 2025 operation at a Linda Vista apartment complex. Multiple anti-@ICEgov protesters were arrested today for the incident at the Mayor’s office.

Even the mayor wasn't having it, issuing a statement that read, in part:

This morning, a group of individuals arrived at my office demanding to meet with me and staged a sit-in. What transpired later went beyond peaceful protest. These individuals chose to raid the front desk to my office, bang on the doors in ways that intended to force entry, and then barricaded the doors, creating a public safety hazard. That conduct is unacceptable — full stop. … No matter how strongly someone feels, obstructing the public’s business and intimidating City employees is not how change is made. I will not be coerced, and I will not tolerate behavior that puts hardworking City staff or the public at risk.

Listed on a preschool and after school program website: https://t.co/JP85DjOdl1 pic.twitter.com/UXvNwGwpQI — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) January 24, 2026

No way … a teacher?

"Todd has stepped down. This office is now the people's."

NIGHTMARE FUELED pic.twitter.com/nq6M7rxrB1 — EXIT US🏹 BEYOND THE ICE WALL RING (@GoyimSayNo) January 24, 2026

Straight to jail. pic.twitter.com/sTZSdCbI2b — TRUMP2024NCSWIC Jesus 1st Biblical Times are here! (@ATruthFinderX) January 24, 2026

According to Amy Reichert, the crazy, blue-haired lady was still in jail as of Friday night.

