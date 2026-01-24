VIP
Not Even San Diego's Mayor Was Having Anti-ICE Protesters Barricade Themselves in His Office

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on January 24, 2026
grok

These nutcase anti-ICE protesters must have really gone over the line, because even the mayor of San Diego, Todd Gloria, issued a statement about them taking things too far. After demanding a meeting with the mayor, they barricaded themselves and everyone else inside the building, only to be hauled away by police not much later.

The police report calls it white.

Anyway, here she is being taken away in cuffs.

… during a July 2025 operation at a Linda Vista apartment complex. Multiple anti-@ICEgov protesters were arrested today for the incident at the Mayor’s office.

Even the mayor wasn't having it, issuing a statement that read, in part:

This morning, a group of individuals arrived at my office demanding to meet with me and staged a sit-in. What transpired later went beyond peaceful protest.

These individuals chose to raid the front desk to my office, bang on the doors in ways that intended to force entry, and then barricaded the doors, creating a public safety hazard.

That conduct is unacceptable — full stop.

No matter how strongly someone feels, obstructing the public’s business and intimidating City employees is not how change is made. I will not be coerced, and I will not tolerate behavior that puts hardworking City staff or the public at risk.

Texas Congressional Hopeful Learns How Voters (Even Friends) React to Her Being an Insufferable Scold
Grateful Calvin
No way … a teacher?

"Todd has stepped down. This office is now the people's."

According to Amy Reichert, the crazy, blue-haired lady was still in jail as of Friday night.

***

