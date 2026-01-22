'Yep, Nuts': Elon Musk Agrees Liberal White Women Are Delusional Nutballs

They're a common theme we're seeing across social media, and that is that liberal white women are going to be the downfall of Western Civilization. They consider it their duty to record ICE at work, but the videos they upload only show how much patience and restraint ICE agents have. Our favorite part is the caption, "An ICE vehicle tries to back into me when I had my back turned." No, lady, you're standing in the middle of a parking lot.

There are plenty of crazy white liberal women videos, but this one is special. (Language warning)

I know we say it all the time but liberal white women really are delusional nutballs.🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Qz62W2nmkd — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) January 22, 2026

Yup, nuts — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 22, 2026

And left unchecked, they will destroy any country they inhabit. — Frank Truslow (@frankmaga) January 22, 2026

Democrats will literally protect the worst people in the world. — Adam Lowisz X Meetup 🇺🇸🇵🇱🇪🇺🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@AdamLowisz) January 22, 2026

Lol lady is pissed she is gonna have to pay fair wages to Americans soon for home remodel 😂 — Crypto BŁÅçķ-Øpş (@Crypto_BlackOps) January 22, 2026

One of the most annoying voices of all time. — DePIN Connection (@DePINConnection) January 22, 2026

It’s crazy how they think get to see warrants — Andrew Sayles (@DopeSayles) January 22, 2026

This is next nevel stupid. Also, how does she not understand that agents wear masks to hide their identity to protect themselves from nut jobs like her. — LilHumansBigImpact (@BigImpactHumans) January 22, 2026

So many generations of men died for this — crowdturtle 🐢 (@crowdturtle) January 22, 2026

They're worse than delusional; they represent an ideology and mindset that are an existential threat to the United States and its people. — dwjames68 (@dwjames68) January 22, 2026

That guy could be a murderer or child molester and she's outraged on his behalf. What an idiot. — Kralik (@earlkralik) January 22, 2026

"I didn't even get his phone number!"

These white liberal women don't realize that the people they're trying to rescue are, for the most part, career criminals. Hopefully, they wake up before they get hurt. — Mister Sugar (@ScottWi92107364) January 22, 2026

Liberal white women are a plague to society — ₳ŁEX (@Null_Lex) January 22, 2026

Ask them to put some of those migrants up in their homes. See what they do. — Scott Thomas Keller (@RealScottKeller) January 22, 2026

Were these women at Home Depot to shop, or were they just standing about being "legal observers"?

If Musk can make it so a quadrapalegic can move a computer mouse with a brain implant, he must be able to do something about liberal white women.

***