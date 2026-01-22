Gov. Tim Walz Posts About Masked Agents Snatching Preschoolers Off the Street
'Yep, Nuts': Elon Musk Agrees Liberal White Women Are Delusional Nutballs

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on January 22, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

They're a common theme we're seeing across social media, and that is that liberal white women are going to be the downfall of Western Civilization. They consider it their duty to record ICE at work, but the videos they upload only show how much patience and restraint ICE agents have. Our favorite part is the caption, "An ICE vehicle tries to back into me when I had my back turned." No, lady, you're standing in the middle of a parking lot.

There are plenty of crazy white liberal women videos, but this one is special. (Language warning)

"I didn't even get his phone number!"

Were these women at Home Depot to shop, or were they just standing about being "legal observers"?

If Musk can make it so a quadrapalegic can move a computer mouse with a brain implant, he must be able to do something about liberal white women.

***

