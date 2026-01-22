US Officially Withdraws From the World Health Organization

It's official: President Donald Trump has followed through on his promise to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization. Now, if we could just get the United Nations out of our lives, things would be great.

Advertisement

🚨BREAKING: The United States has today officially left the World Health Organisation



Globalism DIED this week! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VthV4nFfEK — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) January 22, 2026

The Associated Press reports:

The U.S. has finalized its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, one year after President Donald Trump announced America was ending its 78-year-old commitment, federal officials said Thursday. But it’s hardly a clean break. The U.S. owes more than $130 million to the global health agency, according to WHO. And Trump administration officials acknowledge that they haven’t finished working out some issues, such as lost access to data from other countries that could give America an early warning of a new pandemic. The withdrawal will hurt the global response to new outbreaks and will hobble the ability of U.S. scientists and pharmaceutical companies to develop vaccines and medicines against new threats, said Lawrence Gostin, a public health law expert at Georgetown University.

Oh, they found an "expert."

How does the United States owe the WHO anything? Hopefully, we can scrape together the $130 million.

Bad day to be a globalist — Robert Fekete (@rokajoska) January 22, 2026

A worthless scam of an organization that provided 0 benefit to Americans — J 🎙️ (@blackhawkce457) January 22, 2026

WHO destroyed the world...never give up authority again — RubyTubee (@rubytubee) January 22, 2026

Donald Trump is the most consequential man of the last century.



He is single-handedly saving Weatern Civilization from its destruction.



A hero of our times, divinely inspired. — The Last True Roman (@LastTrueRoman) January 22, 2026

God bless Trump and America. A huge 🖕to the WHO and UN. 🇺🇸👊 — TRUTH55 🇺🇸 (@TRUTH558) January 22, 2026

This is a massive shift in the global order. Love it or hate it, the US leaving the WHO changes the entire landscape of international policy. We are watching history unfold in real-time. 📈🇺🇸 — Chris Aspirewealth (@CAspirewealth) January 22, 2026

Humanity will look back at this as one of the best decisions the US has ever done — Capitán 🫱💎🫲 (@CapitanSteveo) January 22, 2026

This is HUGE, really HUGE



How will WHO finance itself now? pic.twitter.com/176Hv0XTrT — Felipe👨‍💻- e/acc (@FelipeTechPM) January 22, 2026

Haha. Fuck WHO and the UN. Get us out of all of these organizations. pic.twitter.com/VkGQFgKHSI — SportsData (@SportsDataUS) January 22, 2026

Do not be fooled. Globalism is not dead. It is just going to wait out the next 3 years. — 1ИFЯ1ИGΞD (@The2ndA) January 22, 2026

That's why we need so desperately for President JD Vance to stay the course.

***

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.