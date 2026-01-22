US Officially Withdraws From the World Health Organization

Kamala Harris Discovers New Low—Still Shilling the '5-Year-Old ICE Bait' Fairy Tale
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on January 22, 2026
Twitter

It's official: President Donald Trump has followed through on his promise to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization. Now, if we could just get the United Nations out of our lives, things would be great.

The Associated Press reports:

The U.S. has finalized its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, one year after President Donald Trump announced America was ending its 78-year-old commitment, federal officials said Thursday.

But it’s hardly a clean break.

The U.S. owes more than $130 million to the global health agency, according to WHO. And Trump administration officials acknowledge that they haven’t finished working out some issues, such as lost access to data from other countries that could give America an early warning of a new pandemic.

The withdrawal will hurt the global response to new outbreaks and will hobble the ability of U.S. scientists and pharmaceutical companies to develop vaccines and medicines against new threats, said Lawrence Gostin, a public health law expert at Georgetown University.

Oh, they found an "expert."

How does the United States owe the WHO anything? Hopefully, we can scrape together the $130 million.

That's why we need so desperately for President JD Vance to stay the course.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

