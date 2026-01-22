VIP
Reporter Asks Tennis Player ‘How It Feels to Play Under the American Flag...
Kamala Harris Discovers New Low—Still Shilling the '5-Year-Old ICE Bait' Fairy Tale
US Officially Withdraws From the World Health Organization
President Trump's Youngest Son Becomes Hero: Barron's Urgent Call Saves Woman from Violent...
Gov. Tim Walz Posts About Masked Agents Snatching Preschoolers Off the Street
VIP
Conservatives Are Having Babies – And the Numbers Show We'll Outbreed the Left
'Yep, Nuts': Elon Musk Agrees Liberal White Women Are Delusional Nutballs
Drew Holden Exposes Media Conspiracy: '5-Year-Old ICE Bait' Story Was Always About a...
Anti-ICE Activists Now Making and Then Canceling Rental Car Reservations
Jasmine Crockett to TX Dems: If We're Gonna Lose the Senate Race Anyway,...
Professional Agitator Who Told AG Pam Bondi to Arrest and Charge Him Gets...
Mayor Jacob Frey Calls Arrest of Church Raid Organizer ‘A Gross Abuse of...
Justice Served for Church Invaders—But Don Lemon Skates Free as Judge Blocks DOJ...
ICE Isn’t the Problem. Clan Mentality, Media Lies, and Gavin Newsom’s Meltdown Explained

Professional Agitator Who Stormed Church Has His 'Combat Veteran' Status Scrutinized

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on January 22, 2026
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported earlier, the FBI made a third arrest related to the storming of a church in Minneapolis last Sunday. Professional agitator William Kelly, who had repeatedly dared Attorney General Pam Bondi to come and arrest him, was arrested and charged under the FACE Act.

Advertisement

Here he is in the short interval between the arrest of church raid organizer Nekima Levy Armstrong and his own arrest.

"You're next."

After we watched Kelly's video of himself harassing the "pretend Christians" at Cities Church, we immediately recognized him as the voice of the man who was busy a month ago harassing members of the National Guard who'd been deployed to Washington, D.C.

If you can stand to listen to Kelly's voice up until the 1:10 mark, you'll hear him tell the guardsmen that he's seen combat. That's being questioned, though, which makes him even worse of a human being.

Recommended

Brandon Gill Reducing Jack Smith to Babbling, Stuttering FOOL Caught in Lie After Lie Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

… admin (MOS 42A), zero combat or overseas action.

Back in 2008, court-martialed for stealing, which led to:

- Dropped to Private (E-1).

- That punitive BCD, basically "other than honorable" with major baggage.

Dude fabricates his military record, he's a proven thief, and an alcoholic on top.

Yet this is the fraud the left loves to elevate. Wake up, folks. #StolenValor #Exposed

Grok concurs:

… Claims of combat or infantry service appear unverified, potentially constituting stolen valor.

Advertisement

As they said above, it's always the ones who crow loudest about their military service that turn out to be liars — see Tim Walz for an example.

***

Tags:

FBI MILITARY VETERANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Brandon Gill Reducing Jack Smith to Babbling, Stuttering FOOL Caught in Lie After Lie Is GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
'Yep, Nuts': Elon Musk Agrees Liberal White Women Are Delusional Nutballs
Brett T.
President Trump's Youngest Son Becomes Hero: Barron's Urgent Call Saves Woman from Violent Assault
justmindy
US Officially Withdraws From the World Health Organization
Brett T.
Kamala Harris Discovers New Low—Still Shilling the '5-Year-Old ICE Bait' Fairy Tale
justmindy
Gov. Tim Walz Posts About Masked Agents Snatching Preschoolers Off the Street
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Brandon Gill Reducing Jack Smith to Babbling, Stuttering FOOL Caught in Lie After Lie Is GLORIOUS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement