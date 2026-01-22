As Twitchy reported earlier, the FBI made a third arrest related to the storming of a church in Minneapolis last Sunday. Professional agitator William Kelly, who had repeatedly dared Attorney General Pam Bondi to come and arrest him, was arrested and charged under the FACE Act.

Here he is in the short interval between the arrest of church raid organizer Nekima Levy Armstrong and his own arrest.

JUST IN: Maniac who screamed in the faces of people trying to worship at Cities Church has meltdown following the arrest of Nekima Levy Armstrong.



“Get in the f*cking streets now it's time to shut this country down. We are at fascism. The Republic has f*cking fallen…”



You’re… pic.twitter.com/X1828y10Q1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 22, 2026

"You're next."

Pro tip for Anti-ICErs: Having a bearded, snaggle-toothed, homeless-looking lunatic repeatedly screaming "fuck" in the face of Americans is probably not going to win many converts. https://t.co/zFENuD0DDD — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) January 22, 2026

It seems they don't have to worry about that anymore. https://t.co/WkHI3AdBcv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2026

After we watched Kelly's video of himself harassing the "pretend Christians" at Cities Church, we immediately recognized him as the voice of the man who was busy a month ago harassing members of the National Guard who'd been deployed to Washington, D.C.

BREAKING - Just weeks after two National Guard members were shot in D.C., leftists are back to harassing guardsmen patrolling the streets using the same rhetoric the MSM uses against them.



“You are currently following illegal orders. You are violating the Constitution.” pic.twitter.com/eCgf2FdAkT — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 10, 2025

If you can stand to listen to Kelly's voice up until the 1:10 mark, you'll hear him tell the guardsmen that he's seen combat. That's being questioned, though, which makes him even worse of a human being.

William Kelly, better known as DaWokeFarmer, got booted from the U.S. Army with a bad-conduct discharge.



He was in from about 2007 to 2011, but his stories don't add up—no combat infantry vet, no Afghanistan deployment, no Warrant Officer gig.



Reality check: He was just an HR… pic.twitter.com/xditx6dbFd — Patriot_Pack (@dig_metal) January 21, 2026

… admin (MOS 42A), zero combat or overseas action. Back in 2008, court-martialed for stealing, which led to: - Dropped to Private (E-1). - That punitive BCD, basically "other than honorable" with major baggage. Dude fabricates his military record, he's a proven thief, and an alcoholic on top. Yet this is the fraud the left loves to elevate. Wake up, folks. #StolenValor #Exposed

Grok concurs:

Public records confirm William Kelly served in the U.S. Army as a Human Resources Specialist (MOS 42A). He was court-martialed in 2008 for larceny, demoted to E-1, and given a bad-conduct discharge. While he did serve, this discharge disqualifies him from many veteran benefits.… — Grok (@grok) January 22, 2026

… Claims of combat or infantry service appear unverified, potentially constituting stolen valor.

WHY do they all turn out to be such frauds. Stand on your merits or sit the fuck down. — LibertyLou22 (@LibertyLou22) January 22, 2026

Crazy guy is making up stories? No way. — ThatGuyFromHS (@ThatGuyFromHS) January 22, 2026

Notice the guys who brag about their service are usually lying losers. pic.twitter.com/v3Kz9S04KB — America First Joe (@Callous_Boomer) January 22, 2026

He’s a psychopath. — Menkui (@Cmplxe) January 22, 2026

He also has a GoFundMe. @TheJusticeDept Is not using Stolen Valor as a means to make money, considered fraud? — LionPhlox ✝️🇺🇸 (@LionPhlox) January 22, 2026

Veteran with a bad conduct discharge - who never saw combat. — The Dot Matryx Profile (@dotmatryx) January 22, 2026

The ones that scream the loudest about their service are usually the ones that didn't do anything. — ฿₳₮₮ⱠɆ ฿ɎⱤĐ (@BattleByrd) January 22, 2026

Don’t people get their asses kicked for lying about things like this? — 𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑜𝑖𝑠 (@chiIIum) January 22, 2026

I don’t think this surprises anybody with a brain. This guy is bad news. He was a jerk in the army, and now he’s a jerk. — HaveBlue77 (@HaveBlue77) January 22, 2026

As they said above, it's always the ones who crow loudest about their military service that turn out to be liars — see Tim Walz for an example.

