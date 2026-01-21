Lunatic Texas Teacher Coaches Kids on Evading ICE: Demonizing Law Enforcement with Your...
Gov. Gavin Newsom's Anti-Trump Rant at Davos Was Canceled at the Last Minute
Ted Cruz Shares a NASCAR-Level Improvement to Gavin Newsom's Photo Op With Alex...
Protesters, Clergy Call for 'State Shutdown' of Minnesota on Friday to Get ICE...
Ex Biden Cheerleader Hakeem Jeffries Gets Projection Nuked After Saying Trump's 'Embarrass...
Wholly Ignorant: Hakeem Jeffries Skips Over His Deranged Team Storming a Church to...
Scott Bessent Roasts Gavin Newsom by Saying He’s an ‘American Psycho’ Version of...
Dumb Tantrum: Jasmine Crockett Loses Her Mind Over Officers Hurt on J6 While...
Gavin Newsom Seems Upset Trump's Not Going to Invade Greenland (RIP to Another...
Brave ICE Commander Pelted with Food by Radical Protesters—Refuses to Back Down in...
Congressman's Defense of Bill Clinton During Contempt Hearing Contains ZERO Dem Self-Aware...
Is The World Breaking? From Gavin Newsom's Kneepads to the Criminals Democrats Protect
Lefty Meltdown of the Day: Jamie Bonkiewicz Declares the Trump Admin Baby Boom...
Trump Eviscerates Gavin Newsom in Front of World Elites at Davos

VA State Delegate Introduces Bill Banning the Government From Verifying Eligibility of Nonprofits

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on January 21, 2026
Imgflip

It's only been a couple of days, but Virginia is going to hell in a handbasket. We've already covered a lot of legislation that was introduced on Day 1, most of it either raising existing taxes or creating new taxes. 

Advertisement

With Minnesota being investigated for massive, multi-billion-dollar fraud through fake daycares and bogus programs like Feeding Our Future, you'd think other states would be more careful about where their federal dollars go. You'd be wrong, though. A Virginia delegate has introduced a bill that would facilitate fraud in the commonwealth by banning the state from verifying eligibility for federal taxpayer benefits.

Recommended

Gov. Gavin Newsom's Anti-Trump Rant at Davos Was Canceled at the Last Minute
Brett T.
Advertisement

The bill reads:

No state agency responsible for the administration of federal funds shall impose a requirement on a nonprofit charitable organization providing a federal public benefit to determine, verify, or otherwise require proof of eligibility of any applicant for such benefits.

After what we've just seen in Minnesota, this is crazy.

Advertisement

It's an "island of decency," according to Gov. Tim Walz.

It really is incredible. We'd say "read the room," except the room is the General Assembly of Virginia. This is the Democratic leadership the people voted for.

***

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY VIRGINIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gov. Gavin Newsom's Anti-Trump Rant at Davos Was Canceled at the Last Minute
Brett T.
Ted Cruz Shares a NASCAR-Level Improvement to Gavin Newsom's Photo Op With Alex Soros
Doug P.
Protesters, Clergy Call for 'State Shutdown' of Minnesota on Friday to Get ICE Out
Brett T.
Lunatic Texas Teacher Coaches Kids on Evading ICE: Demonizing Law Enforcement with Your Tax Dollars
justmindy
Ex Biden Cheerleader Hakeem Jeffries Gets Projection Nuked After Saying Trump's 'Embarrassing America'
Doug P.
'PURE GOLD!' At Davos, Trump Roasted French President Macron and Let Rep. Ilhan Omar Know What's Coming
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Gov. Gavin Newsom's Anti-Trump Rant at Davos Was Canceled at the Last Minute Brett T.
Advertisement