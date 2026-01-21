VA State Delegate Introduces Bill Banning the Government From Verifying Eligibility of Nonprofits

It's only been a couple of days, but Virginia is going to hell in a handbasket. We've already covered a lot of legislation that was introduced on Day 1, most of it either raising existing taxes or creating new taxes.

Advertisement

With Minnesota being investigated for massive, multi-billion-dollar fraud through fake daycares and bogus programs like Feeding Our Future, you'd think other states would be more careful about where their federal dollars go. You'd be wrong, though. A Virginia delegate has introduced a bill that would facilitate fraud in the commonwealth by banning the state from verifying eligibility for federal taxpayer benefits.

NEW: In the wake of the MN fraud scandal, Virginia Democratic state rep Jessica Anderson has introduced HB1369, a one page bill that would ban VA from requiring nonprofits to verify whether people are eligible for certain federal taxpayer benefits.



Yes, you read that correctly. pic.twitter.com/lAxHssiZLf — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 21, 2026

Democrats in Virginia have introduced a bill that bans state agencies from imposing requirements on non-profits to verify their eligibility before receiving taxpayer dollars. https://t.co/z8o1wjdNGP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 21, 2026

WOW. Democrat VA State Delegate Jessica Anderson just introduced a bill BANNING the government from verifying nonprofits' eligibility to receive taxpayer funds and benefits.



They aren't even trying to hide it anymore.



Democrats are the party of fraud. pic.twitter.com/TUBxfIDvKx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2026

The bill reads:

No state agency responsible for the administration of federal funds shall impose a requirement on a nonprofit charitable organization providing a federal public benefit to determine, verify, or otherwise require proof of eligibility of any applicant for such benefits.

After what we've just seen in Minnesota, this is crazy.

My goodness. That is insane. This is an open invitation to commit fraud. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMacklin_FBI) January 21, 2026

They’re all in on it and they all need to be arrested — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) January 21, 2026

Anderson can't tell the federal government that they can't audit federal funds and benefits allocated to a state. She better be careful or Virginia may see their federal funds being withheld altogether. — The Sentinel (@sentinelpatrol) January 21, 2026

The federal government cannot allow this. — LaLaBland (@La_La_Bland) January 21, 2026

That sounds like a good way to end the federal benefits. — Tim Hurlocker (@AdamSmithEcho) January 21, 2026

Give me one sound reason why anyone would ever approve of this!?

Outside of blatant fraud, of course — GINGERSKOL💜💛 (@GlowSurfing) January 21, 2026

It's their money laundering system. — Kerry 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) January 21, 2026

Okay, someone explain to me *any* reason to do this other than allowing for unaccountable, relatively untraceable fraud. — mog (@moggingface) January 21, 2026

Advertisement

There is going to be a massive surge of NGO‘s created in Virginia. Just watch. — Kris Nickerson (@NickersonKris2) January 21, 2026

If this gets signed into law, there will be so much fraud in VA that it will make MN look like a paragon of virtue by comparison. — E__Strobel (@E__Strobel) January 21, 2026

It's an "island of decency," according to Gov. Tim Walz.

It’s a shame that Republicans can’t embrace electoral victory as swiftly and adeptly as Democrats do. — William Spencer Martin (@spencmar) January 21, 2026

They aren’t even trying to hide it anymore. — Nate k 🇺🇸 (@thenate36) January 21, 2026

Virginia will be a “how to” guide for fraudsters. — Ms Bee 🐝 (@MsBeeIam) January 21, 2026

It really is incredible. We'd say "read the room," except the room is the General Assembly of Virginia. This is the Democratic leadership the people voted for.

***