US Appeals Court Lifts Restrictions on ICE Using Force Against Protesters in Minnesota

A federal appeals court has lifted a lower court's ban on ICE using force against protesters.

Hot off the presses: The federal appeals court pauses on the district judge's order in the Minnesota ICE case. That opinion was a weird "putative" class action protecting all people in Minnesota from an array of potential constitutional violations. An order on the stay to follow pic.twitter.com/ZaYWyY1BIL — Eric W. (@EWess92) January 21, 2026

Matt Vespa reports for Twitchy sister site Townhall:

A Biden-appointed judge, U.S. District Judge Kate Menendez, issued a whack ruling last week, essentially hamstringing how federal law enforcement deals with peaceful protesters in Minnesota. They couldn’t detain them or deploy tear gas. Granted, some rightly noted that if these clowns assaulted ICE agents, it wouldn’t matter, but still, some little judge doesn’t get to determine the rules of engagement vis-à-vis federal agents enforcing immigration laws. Of course, the Trump administration was going to appeal, and the federal court paused the Menendez decision.

Good news.

🚨 BREAKING: A US Appeals Court has LIFTED the restrictions on ICE using force against “protestors” in Minnesota



The fact they were ever restricted against using force against people obstructing their operations is LUNACY



Thank GOD for this.



Keep fighting, ICE patriots! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YVtoZZxMfe — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 21, 2026

Wild that ICE had to ask permission to arrest illegals while getting screamed at by activists in face paint. 🤡



Good to see the courts finally remember what “law enforcement” actually means. Deportations > tantrums — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) January 21, 2026

Turns out, you're legally allowed to defend yourself from violent rioters 🤔 Who knew? — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) January 21, 2026

If only the local police could do the same.



This is getting really old. — Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) January 21, 2026

Common sense prevails, finally. Important for national security. — Amaris (@amarisazuki) January 21, 2026

Good. This should have never been restricted anyway. These are ANTIFA, organized rioters and agitators. — Kate (@kate_p45) January 21, 2026

The protesters about to FAFO — Nyx (@nyxxbt) January 21, 2026

There should have never been a question about this.



Every law enforcement agency has this ability within the bounds of their official duty. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) January 21, 2026

Thank you, Lord! They, like anybody else, if not more so, should have the right to protect themselves. Because they are protecting us. — DA (@DA97980822) January 21, 2026

Sanity returning! — JD Reyes 🪔 (@Orthographix) January 21, 2026

Sortor adds:

As someone who has been tear-gassed a LOT, I still support upping DHS’ tear gas budget.



It’s VERY effective stuff 😆 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 21, 2026

It's time to start using it.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

