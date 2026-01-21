Stephen Miller Schools Sen. Chris Murphy, Who's Providing 'Oversight' in Texas
US Appeals Court Lifts Restrictions on ICE Using Force Against Protesters in Minnesota

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on January 21, 2026

A federal appeals court has lifted a lower court's ban on ICE using force against protesters.

Matt Vespa reports for Twitchy sister site Townhall:

A Biden-appointed judge, U.S. District Judge Kate Menendez, issued a whack ruling last week, essentially hamstringing how federal law enforcement deals with peaceful protesters in Minnesota. They couldn’t detain them or deploy tear gas. Granted, some rightly noted that if these clowns assaulted ICE agents, it wouldn’t matter, but still, some little judge doesn’t get to determine the rules of engagement vis-à-vis federal agents enforcing immigration laws. 

Of course, the Trump administration was going to appeal, and the federal court paused the Menendez decision.

Good news.

Sortor adds:

It's time to start using it.

