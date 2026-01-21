Sen. Mark Kelly Says He’s Seriously Considering 2028 Run

'ICE Out': Minneapolis Kennel Employee Leaves Nasty Note on Border Patrol K-9's Feed...
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on January 21, 2026
Twitchy

Well, this is a shock. Seditious Six leader Sen. Mark Kelly just might be posting every single day about not letting the Trump administration intimidate him to drum up some name recognition. Kelly has posted non-stop about how he was shot at in his plane and that a missile exploded next to it. (He even told Rachel Maddow, during his media blitz, that he'd been shot down.)

Who knew the guy who would never pass up an opportunity to play himself up in the media might have his eyes set on 2028? CNN reports that he just might be considering a run for president.

We all know why you and the rest of the Seditious Six put out that video … to sow doubt among the troops that they were following illegal orders. Which illegal orders would those be? Nobody could say.

Stephen Miller Schools Sen. Chris Murphy, Who's Providing 'Oversight' in Texas
Brett T.
He really has overplayed his victim status after posting that traitorous video. He'll run on all of the adoration he got from the TDS-afflicted who loved it.

