Sen. Mark Kelly Says He’s Seriously Considering 2028 Run

Well, this is a shock. Seditious Six leader Sen. Mark Kelly just might be posting every single day about not letting the Trump administration intimidate him to drum up some name recognition. Kelly has posted non-stop about how he was shot at in his plane and that a missile exploded next to it. (He even told Rachel Maddow, during his media blitz, that he'd been shot down.)

Who knew the guy who would never pass up an opportunity to play himself up in the media might have his eyes set on 2028? CNN reports that he just might be considering a run for president.

🚨 JUST IN: Traitorous Sen. Mark Kelly is seriously considering a 2028 presidential campaign - CNN



COURT-MARTIAL HIM!



This traitor can't get anywhere near the White House.



He told the troops to rebel against the Commander-in-Chief and must face the consequences. pic.twitter.com/5BcxPxdWI1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 21, 2026

We all know why you and the rest of the Seditious Six put out that video … to sow doubt among the troops that they were following illegal orders. Which illegal orders would those be? Nobody could say.

Oh, hell no — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) January 21, 2026

He belongs in prison. — Cindi (@Cymw2022) January 21, 2026

Ask the members of our military what they think — Lee (@HonestLee2022) January 21, 2026

He is a turd and has no chance. — James Atwood (@jameseatwoodjr) January 21, 2026

This guy is so full of himself. He needs to go away — CLM (@CindyLM1969) January 21, 2026

Lol, Dude just wants to pardon himself. — Historical Memes (@MetaMemology) January 21, 2026

You mean the Soros clan is willing to fund his seditious 👉🏻 Lt. Commander ass. — Scott Donnell (@ScottDonnell13) January 21, 2026

No surprise. Kelly is trying to garner attention to see if the public is interested… — Mark J. Cain ن (@cainmarkj) January 22, 2026

I’m not even gonna entertain this joke — YOURWORTHLESS27 (@vscalabrino2) January 21, 2026

This guy is nothing but a narcissist. — STATENDD2023 (@statendd2023) January 21, 2026

I wish he'd go away. He's so tiresome. — Carolina Millie🇺🇸 (@ArtoftheMil) January 22, 2026

He really has overplayed his victim status after posting that traitorous video. He'll run on all of the adoration he got from the TDS-afflicted who loved it.

