Drew Holden Takes Apart the Media's Coverage of Baby Being Tear-Gassed by ICE

The latest horror story to come from ICE's occupation of Minneapolis went like this: a family was driving home from a basketball game when their car was tear-gassed with their baby inside. Right Angle News reports that the family received nearly $200,000 in GoFundMe donations. The only thing is, video footage has captured the parents out of the car and among the rioters.

BREAKING - New video reveals the family who received nearly $200,000 in donations after claiming they were returning from a basketball game when their baby was tear gassed in Minneapolis lied, as footage shows the parents participated in the riot and left their baby in their car. pic.twitter.com/FkQ42QCyBC — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 21, 2026

Pro tip: Don't bring your baby to a violent demonstration. There's plenty of quality daycare in Minneapolis … the Quality Learing Center was open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

OMFG!

LIES. We are being lied to.

Remember the sob story about the family with the baby getting tear gassed at the north Minneapolis riot last Wednesday, Jan. 14? They said they were just passing through the area on the way home from their son's basketball game.



NO! Here they… pic.twitter.com/1uryQj2Sdw — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) January 21, 2026

… are on video at the riot NEARLY 45 MINUTES before the flash bang struck their car. These still images are from loser Jonathan Mason's video that night at about 8:30-8:45 p.m. The tear gas call with the baby was dispatched at 9:22 p.m. THEY LEFT THEIR EFFING KIDS IN THE CAR AT A RIOT and the baby nearly died.

No, they just made a wrong turn and ended up in the wrong place at the wrong time, like Renee Good.

Drew Holden is back with one of his receipt-filled lists of the media's coverage of the supposed incident:

🧵Thread🧵



This is insane. Remember the story of an innocent family hit with tear gas by ICE amid violent protests in Minnesota, with their baby hospitalized?



Turns out, the parents went to the riot…and may have left the baby in the car.



Media-induced conspiracy theory ⤵️ https://t.co/ZSDlGY1Dje — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 21, 2026

The legacy media ran with this fake story.



Here’s @nytimes — the family was “trying to escape a clash” when “ICE agents gassed them.” pic.twitter.com/jnpOhrK26g — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 21, 2026

Same from @CNN — “gassed after they were caught in clash” when in reality they took their baby to a violent protest.



Insane reporting. pic.twitter.com/QhO12yOCew — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 21, 2026

Same from @CBSNews.



The story is billed as if these innocent motorists were “traumatized” by ICE.



They brought their kids to a violent protest. pic.twitter.com/anvQ238VWq — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 21, 2026

From @ABC — they were “on their way home from a basketball game.”



Trying to paint a picture of chaos created by the Trump admin on the back of a lie. pic.twitter.com/qvQy68zdFR — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 21, 2026

Again. The framing here from @AP is deliberate: no one is safe in Minneapolis because of ICE.



It’s bogus. And it’s contrived by legacy media. pic.twitter.com/k54Zmj6r08 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 21, 2026

They were not “caught in unrest.”



The family brought their baby to a scene of unrest and put her in grave danger as a result.



This is shameful. @StarTribune pic.twitter.com/bINrQY02Wv — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 21, 2026

These parents, with the help of willing stooges in the legacy media, including @CBSNews, have raised thousands of dollars by lying about what happened here. pic.twitter.com/d9MB2pLxH2 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 21, 2026

Hundreds of thousands.

I can’t believe this. @CNN posted what alleges to be the video the parents filmed of the tear-gassing without bothering to question the validity of the source, or the details alleged. pic.twitter.com/L0adEyHjJ4 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 21, 2026

Add @NBCNews to the list of outlets who pushed this conspiracy.



You would think the legacy press, so on-guard against “disinformation” would at least pretend to care more about promoting conspiracy theories.



But they don’t — so long as they serve one political side. pic.twitter.com/uIJxe1i2bq — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 21, 2026

Look at how @newrepublic alleges this happened: “ICE attacks car full of kids.”



It’s a lie. A blatant lie. pic.twitter.com/4rt0g3EaqP — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 21, 2026

Again. The purpose of stories like this one from @MotherJones is to lead readers to believe that federal agents have wantonly sown chaos in helpless Minnesota.



It’s just not true. pic.twitter.com/16yFR42xiD — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 21, 2026

I’ll keep adding more but I think this kind of media-induced conspiracy theory is the worst thing that the legacy press does today: contrive an explosive, bogus narrative aimed at Republicans/Trump/ICE/etc to score political points for the Left, to the detriment of everyone else. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 21, 2026

You want to know why trust in the media is at an all-time low?



Look at this kind of coverage. pic.twitter.com/rAr69VTpHB — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 21, 2026

Elected Dems like @RepShriThanedar are already using this conspiracy theory to try to abolish ICE. pic.twitter.com/dd45ILZEv3 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 21, 2026

And @amyklobuchar pushed this conspiracy theory, too, even working in the basketball game lie.



You know what actually makes your state less safe? Promoting the types of lies that inflame these tensions for no reason. pic.twitter.com/jbJ4rnfh6l — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 21, 2026

All of this coverage is designed to mislead people about what’s happening so that they think “no one is safe in MN,” as @ABC’s @selinawangtv claimed, because of Trump/ICE. pic.twitter.com/UDSOuvZqGo — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 21, 2026

We knew this was fishy when The New Republic reported that ICE had attacked a car full of kids.

Don't bring your baby to a riot. But then again, you could get rich from the publicity.

***

