Drew Holden Takes Apart the Media's Coverage of Baby Being Tear-Gassed by ICE

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on January 21, 2026
Journalism meme

The latest horror story to come from ICE's occupation of Minneapolis went like this: a family was driving home from a basketball game when their car was tear-gassed with their baby inside. Right Angle News reports that the family received nearly $200,000 in GoFundMe donations. The only thing is, video footage has captured the parents out of the car and among the rioters.

Pro tip: Don't bring your baby to a violent demonstration. There's plenty of quality daycare in Minneapolis … the Quality Learing Center was open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

… are on video at the riot NEARLY 45 MINUTES before the flash bang struck their car. 

These still images are from loser Jonathan Mason's video that night at about 8:30-8:45 p.m.

The tear gas call with the baby was dispatched at 9:22 p.m. THEY LEFT THEIR EFFING KIDS IN THE CAR AT A RIOT and the baby nearly died.

No, they just made a wrong turn and ended up in the wrong place at the wrong time, like Renee Good.

Drew Holden is back with one of his receipt-filled lists of the media's coverage of the supposed incident:

Hundreds of thousands.

We knew this was fishy when The New Republic reported that ICE had attacked a car full of kids.

Don't bring your baby to a riot. But then again, you could get rich from the publicity.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

