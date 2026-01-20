Set-Up? Unhinged NPR Intern Punches, Pepper-Sprays Independent Journalist on Philly Bus

ICE Agent Refuses to Show Warrant to Lib Because 'You're a Nobody'
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on January 20, 2026
meme

This is one crazy video. We don't know the name of the independent journalist who works for Surge Media — from checking the site, it appears his name is Frank Scales —but in any case, he posts under the handle @Surge_Philly. And he had a rather unpleasant bus ride in Philadelphia, where he was punched, pepper-sprayed twice, and almost had his phone stolen. The woman attacking him apparently doesn't like that he talks s**t about Islamic people, blacks, and Mexicans.

Advertisement

Surge Philly posted to Instagram:

I was assaulted for my work as a journalist while riding home on a bus in Philadelphia. 

While looking out of the window minding my own business, a known ANTIFA agitator sitting directly behind me started yelling at me claiming that I was a rascist and a fascist. I started recording for my own safety when she became aggressive. After I started recording, she lunged at my phone to take it from me. Ian was able to grab the phone and continue recording while she punched me over the head and pepper-sprayed me. 

She temporarily retreated but got back on the bus and approached us again. While I tried to reason with her she pepper-sprayed me directly in my face and attempted to attack me again. The bus driver then kicked her off the bus and drove away. 

The hysterical attacker has been identified. What a shock … she's an intern for the local NPR affiliate, WHYY.

ICE Agent Refuses to Show Warrant to Lib Because 'You're a Nobody'
Brett T.
A few people are saying that they know each other and that this was staged. In any case, she certainly knew who he was.

If it was a setup, we apologize. We can see why Surge Media might do it for the publicity, but we don't see the benefit to the girl. In any case, the conditions are certainly ripe for this type of violence against conservatives, and we wouldn't be at all surprised if it's real.

***

