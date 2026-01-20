Set-Up? Unhinged NPR Intern Punches, Pepper-Sprays Independent Journalist on Philly Bus

This is one crazy video. We don't know the name of the independent journalist who works for Surge Media — from checking the site, it appears his name is Frank Scales —but in any case, he posts under the handle @Surge_Philly. And he had a rather unpleasant bus ride in Philadelphia, where he was punched, pepper-sprayed twice, and almost had his phone stolen. The woman attacking him apparently doesn't like that he talks s**t about Islamic people, blacks, and Mexicans.

Advertisement

🚨BREAKING: Antifa agitator attacked two conservative independent journalists on a Philly bus, pepper spraying them, punching them, and trying to grab their phone.



She needs to be identified and arrested!

🎥@Surge_Philly pic.twitter.com/EvhKVCEy0N — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 20, 2026

Surge Philly posted to Instagram:

I was assaulted for my work as a journalist while riding home on a bus in Philadelphia. While looking out of the window minding my own business, a known ANTIFA agitator sitting directly behind me started yelling at me claiming that I was a rascist and a fascist. I started recording for my own safety when she became aggressive. After I started recording, she lunged at my phone to take it from me. Ian was able to grab the phone and continue recording while she punched me over the head and pepper-sprayed me. She temporarily retreated but got back on the bus and approached us again. While I tried to reason with her she pepper-sprayed me directly in my face and attempted to attack me again. The bus driver then kicked her off the bus and drove away.

The hysterical attacker has been identified. What a shock … she's an intern for the local NPR affiliate, WHYY.

Of course crazy pants works for WHYY. Shouldn’t she be out of a job anyway? I thought they were shutting down. — Lisa Elizabeth (@Lisaelizabeth) January 20, 2026

Absolute psychos. — Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) January 20, 2026

I can't even say what I would have done I'll get banned — DB (@DB58122942) January 20, 2026

Assault and battery - she needs to go to jail — howy (@howy333) January 20, 2026

A good 'Sparta Kick' would not have been out of place here. — Mitch Blackmore (@jugernautmitch) January 20, 2026

At this point and time, being a gentleman is off the table, and the full force of my fist will dominate the conversation! — ColoradoKevin (@ColoradoKevin3) January 20, 2026

Assault.



Unfortunately the Philly police are unlikely to prosecute. — The Gardener (@LordoftheKoi) January 20, 2026

A few people are saying that they know each other and that this was staged. In any case, she certainly knew who he was.

Y'all need to have a female with you (Southern or one from the Bronx). They can take care of females like this. — Ruthless World 🇺🇲 (@Ruthlessworld2) January 20, 2026

That is plain assault. And typical of the left right now. — A new world...We are literally at the cusp. Love! (@MKinneyWA) January 20, 2026

Advertisement

They had every right to lay her out flat the moment she laid hands on them, and should have. — The Deuce (@IBeBibby) January 20, 2026

I don’t think this is real. I think they are a couple and doing it for clicks. — Padres this year? (@SuperChicken25) January 20, 2026

If it was a setup, we apologize. We can see why Surge Media might do it for the publicity, but we don't see the benefit to the girl. In any case, the conditions are certainly ripe for this type of violence against conservatives, and we wouldn't be at all surprised if it's real.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!