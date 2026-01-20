ICE Agent Refuses to Show Warrant to Lib Because 'You're a Nobody'

New NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill Compares ICE to British Standing Armies in Colonial...
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on January 20, 2026
meme

You know the liberal trying to harass this ICE agent has run out of arguments when she calls President Donald Trump a rapist. The ICE agent replies, "You've got one in your building, and you're over here protecting him." BOOM.

She really wanted to see this ICE agent's warrant. He declined, telling the woman why not: "Because you're a nobody."

We don't normally hear ICE agents interact verbally with activists, but this is a treat.

But she's a "legal observer" with a camera phone.

"ICE Watch," and similar organizations have trained their own little army of legal observers to act as the lawyers for the illegal immigrants.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

