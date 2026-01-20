ICE Agent Refuses to Show Warrant to Lib Because 'You're a Nobody'

You know the liberal trying to harass this ICE agent has run out of arguments when she calls President Donald Trump a rapist. The ICE agent replies, "You've got one in your building, and you're over here protecting him." BOOM.

She really wanted to see this ICE agent's warrant. He declined, telling the woman why not: "Because you're a nobody."

We don't normally hear ICE agents interact verbally with activists, but this is a treat.

Lib tries to protect a child predator from ICE:



“Do you have a warrant? I’d like to see it!”



ICE: “I have a warrant, but I’m not going to show you.”



Lib: “Why not?”



ICE: “Because you’re a nobody.”😭



Why do these people think they have a right to view others’ arrest warrants? pic.twitter.com/GAWjSSASbC — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 20, 2026

Do this people dont have a job or something? — Andraž Novljan (@andrazz_) January 20, 2026

Arrest her for obstruction. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 20, 2026

@TheDemocrats and their brainwashed minions love to protect criminals and anything grotesque.



They are always with the projecting and deflecting, because they can’t face reality that they are unstable.



Sickos. — All the Internet (@AlltheInternet) January 20, 2026

What next? A citizen's arrest? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) January 20, 2026

Seems that individual was more focused on performing for an audience than the actual law. ICE had the paperwork; the drama wasn't needed. Sometimes the simplest answer, like following the rules, is the right one, don't you think? — Gelson Luz (@gelsonluz) January 20, 2026

If you are not their lawyer or the suspect you have zero status and zero right to information. — USMC4Life (@JohnKayUSMC) January 20, 2026

But she's a "legal observer" with a camera phone.

Their “training” tells the they can masquerade as a “legal observer” and ask for a warrant. — Leigh Camp (@leighgcamp) January 20, 2026

Criminals like to protect other criminals — 𝑪𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒓𝒚 🇺🇸 (@Drill_BabyDR1LL) January 20, 2026

Civilians: Law enforcement does not have to provide you with a single shred of evidence of any operation being conducted that is not directed at you. Period. — Nitestalker (@kaydenmichaels) January 20, 2026

At the end she says “You pulled me over the other day.” I wonder why. — Ackchyually (@Ackchyually2000) January 20, 2026

Ice trying to have a conversation with these people with the goal of convincing them they’re wrong is so annoying to watch. You know who you’re looking for and you know this person ain’t them. Just throw her on the ground and walk past her. If she gets aggressive, tase her. — Otters (@ReyHayes) January 20, 2026

"ICE Watch," and similar organizations have trained their own little army of legal observers to act as the lawyers for the illegal immigrants.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

