Dem Strategist Tells CNN GOP Are the Same People Who Opened Fire Hydrants on Protesters in the ‘60s

CNN was good enough to give a platform to Democratic strategist Julie Roginsky, who wanted to finish her thought, but that mean old Scott Jennings kept interrupting. We're curious where her train of thought was going after she told Jennings that today's Republicans are the same people who defended opening fire hydrants in the '60s on the Selma bridge. Jennings just couldn't let that go.

🚨 WOW. Scott Jennings catches liberal red-handed! 🤣



“The GOP, these are the same people who defended opening fire hoses on protestors in the 60s!”



SCOTT: “-Those were Democrats! Those were Democrats. But thank you for reminding everyone Democrats were against civil rights!”… pic.twitter.com/ZblIX04Uix — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 19, 2026

But the parties magically switched, remember? Sure, Democrats were the party of the Confederacy and the KKK, but now it's the Republicans who are the Klan members.

😂 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 20, 2026

Good work. I nearly spat my water out watching your work. Lol 😂 — Tom Chalky (@Chalky011) January 20, 2026

Oh, she is so sad. — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) January 20, 2026

She's UNQUESTIONABLY UNQUALIFIED to debate above her pay grade. 😏🇺🇲 — LetsTalkReaL™️🎙️ (@ReaLPatriot2U) January 19, 2026

They make it easy for Scott. 😂 — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) January 19, 2026

Classic misdirection, hilarious twist there. — J5 (@icomaki2) January 19, 2026

She is terrible at debating and tried to make it personal. — Royally Sage (@sage1411) January 19, 2026

Jennings knows his history. Liberals try to distort it. — TeslaDon (@TeslaDon23MYLR) January 19, 2026

They count on their audience to be as uninformed as they are.

Lesson: do not be like Julie. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) January 20, 2026

Notice how angry she gets when he fact checked her—typical Democrat response. — Retard Translator ™ (@CaptainMorganTN) January 19, 2026

She knows she’s outclassed, absolutely hilarious 🤣 — The Ring Crypto Group (@TheRingCrypto) January 20, 2026

But she never got to finish what she was going to say, which would have been interesting. Let's hear what else she knows that isn't true.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

