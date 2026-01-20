Touch Grass, Dude ... Bill Madden Thinks Usha Vance's Baby Is a Distraction...
VIP
Steeped in Scripture, Sick of Sellouts: A Christian Response to Pastors Who Equate...
ICE Agent Refuses to Show Warrant to Lib Because 'You're a Nobody'
New NJ Gov. Mikie Sherrill Compares ICE to British Standing Armies in Colonial...
Set-Up? Unhinged NPR Intern Punches, Pepper-Sprays Independent Journalist on Philly Bus
Terrifying: Licensed Ohio Nurse in Charge of Home Care Wishes Severe Harm on...
Keith Ellison Proves to Don Lemon He Doesn’t Know What the FACE Act...
The View’s Slavery Claim Got My Attention — So I Dug Into the...
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Cites the Black Codes as Constitutional in Gun Control...
Celebrating One Year of Trump's Second Term: VIP Flash Sale!
AWFLs and Boomers Protest ICE by Buying Salt at Target and Then Immediately...
Leftist Minnesota Teacher/Activist Berates Student for Backing ICE Self-Defense in Renee G...
Joy in the Vance House! Second Lady Usha Vance Pregnant – Historic First...
Pam Grier Stuns America With Incredible Announcement That She Is a Time Traveler...

Dem Strategist Tells CNN GOP Are the Same People Who Opened Fire Hydrants on Protesters in the ‘60s

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on January 20, 2026
Twitchy

CNN was good enough to give a platform to Democratic strategist Julie Roginsky, who wanted to finish her thought, but that mean old Scott Jennings kept interrupting. We're curious where her train of thought was going after she told Jennings that today's Republicans are the same people who defended opening fire hydrants in the '60s on the Selma bridge. Jennings just couldn't let that go.

Advertisement

But the parties magically switched, remember? Sure, Democrats were the party of the Confederacy and the KKK, but now it's the Republicans who are the Klan members.

Recommended

ICE Agent Refuses to Show Warrant to Lib Because 'You're a Nobody'
Brett T.
Advertisement

They count on their audience to be as uninformed as they are.

But she never got to finish what she was going to say, which would have been interesting. Let's hear what else she knows that isn't true.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ICE Agent Refuses to Show Warrant to Lib Because 'You're a Nobody'
Brett T.
Touch Grass, Dude ... Bill Madden Thinks Usha Vance's Baby Is a Distraction from JD's Imaginary Affair
justmindy
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Cites the Black Codes as Constitutional in Gun Control Case
Brett T.
Terrifying: Licensed Ohio Nurse in Charge of Home Care Wishes Severe Harm on Pregnant Trump Press Sec
justmindy
Set-Up? Unhinged NPR Intern Punches, Pepper-Sprays Independent Journalist on Philly Bus
Brett T.
AWFLs and Boomers Protest ICE by Buying Salt at Target and Then Immediately Returning It
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

ICE Agent Refuses to Show Warrant to Lib Because 'You're a Nobody' Brett T.
Advertisement