Bill Kristol Claims He Knows Men Who Became Women and Matt Walsh Sets...
YAAAS! Scott Jennings Has Just TWO WORDS for Lefties Who Think They Can...
(Not So) SHOCKING! Judges FOR SALE in Ohio Immigration Court - Exclusive BOMBSHELL...

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Cites the Black Codes as Constitutional in Gun Control Case

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on January 20, 2026
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a challenge to a law in Hawaii prohibiting the carrying of handguns on private property that is open to the public. We're not sure if we're getting this straight, but that's not unusual, because we're talking about oral arguments from Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Jackson doesn't seem to think that it's relevant that the Black Codes were inherently unconstitutional at their inception, and are part of the history and tradition of the United States. Yeah, we don't get it.

… of constitutionally permissible firearm regulation looks like.”

Astonishingly, it's Jackson arguing this. Fortunately, Justice Samuel Alito was there to point out the irony.

… enforcement officers. So is it not the height of irony to cite a law that was enacted for exactly the purpose of preventing someone from exercising the Second Amendment right, to cite this as an example of what the Second Amendment protects.”⁩

She's not very bright, is she?

It's constitutional until the Supreme Court rules that it's unconstitutional. Are we doing this right?

We're not lawyers (well, Aaron Walker is), but that's our understanding. An unconstitutional law isn't to be cited as legal precedent because it hasn't yet been declared unconstitutional.

Our heads hurt.

***

