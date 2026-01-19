Child Sex Offender Raid Interrupted by Militant Leftist Activists — Peak 2026 Liberal...
Minnesota Churchgoers Feared for Their Lives Again: Mob Storm + Fresh Memories of...
Illegal Who Swore He Wasn’t Going Back to Haiti Still in the US...
Harmeet Dhillon Has a Message for Those Asking Where the Arrests Are
This Video Will Prove Don Lemon Was Just Doing 'Journalism' in MN and...
SURE THING, BUD: Tim Miller Claims Questions About Biological Sex Have 'No Bearing...
Unhinged Liberal Tells Off ‘Fake’ Christians, Dares AG Pam Bondi to Come Get...
Don Lemon Tries Lecturing Pastor on the First Amendment
VIP
Don Lemon Labels Terrorized MN Churchgoers ‘White Supremacists’ While Calling His Actions...
HOLD UP! Did VA Democrats Just Put an Acreage Requirement on the 2nd...
Tim Walz's Statement on What He 'in No Way Supports' Agitators Doing Overheats...
Don Lemon Facing Arrest: Minneapolis Church Stormed by Nutjob Protestors
From Livestream to Legal Trouble? DOJ Announces Intention to Charge Don Lemon Under...
Western Lensman Reminds Us CNN Once Expected Viewers to Trust These 2 Super...

MD Dems Introduce Act to Prohibit ICE Agents From Being Hired as State Law Enforcement

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on January 19, 2026
Imgflip

A Democratic delegate from Maryland has introduced the "ICE Breaker Act of 2026," which would ban anyone who worked with ICE during the Trump administration from ever being hired as law enforcement in the state. Listen to this:

Advertisement

Exactly.

"… this becomes law."

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

This clown really thinks the state can ban people who followed orders while working as federal law enforcement agents?

***

 

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ICE LAWSUIT MARYLAND

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Child Sex Offender Raid Interrupted by Militant Leftist Activists — Peak 2026 Liberal Logic
justmindy
Harmeet Dhillon Has a Message for Those Asking Where the Arrests Are
Brett T.
Illegal Who Swore He Wasn’t Going Back to Haiti Still in the US a Year Later
Brett T.
Unhinged Liberal Tells Off ‘Fake’ Christians, Dares AG Pam Bondi to Come Get Him
Brett T.
Minnesota Churchgoers Feared for Their Lives Again: Mob Storm + Fresh Memories of Trans Shooter's Attack
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement