MD Dems Introduce Act to Prohibit ICE Agents From Being Hired as State Law Enforcement

A Democratic delegate from Maryland has introduced the "ICE Breaker Act of 2026," which would ban anyone who worked with ICE during the Trump administration from ever being hired as law enforcement in the state. Listen to this:

Exactly.

The “Stupid Virus” is replicating fast. This proposed “law” would be blatantly unconstitutional. https://t.co/zdECcl7fSM — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 19, 2026

"… this becomes law."

That is completely unconstitutional. — ThaoNguyen (@MsVietGenX) January 19, 2026

File a lawsuit against discriminatory hiring practices and watch this law get overturned on appeal. — AmericaIsBack (@SwebWulf53543) January 19, 2026

This is a segregationist ideology — John Quigg II (@JohnQuiggII) January 19, 2026

A state cannot punish people for lawful federal service. Singling out former ICE agents for who they worked for violates the Supremacy Clause and is an unconstitutional bill of attainder under Article I, Section 10. — Griftocracy™ (@TheGriftocracy) January 19, 2026

Believe them when they tell you who they are. If Democrats ever get back in power, we are all going to re-education camps. — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) January 19, 2026

That's okay we'll take them here in Florida. We have some of the finest law enforcement from all over the country. — JackTripper (@FckuSally) January 19, 2026

It's unconstitutional! It won't fly. It will just send more great law enforcement officers to red states. — Mickey Mack (@MackRobby770) January 18, 2026

Prima facia unconstitutional. — Plato’s_Cave _Shadows (@False_Shadows) January 18, 2026

This wouldn't stand up two minutes in court. — Michael Hiteshew (@MHiteshew42361) January 18, 2026

Unhinged. This is discrimination masquerading as legitimate law. — CadmonkeyFPV (@CadmonkeyFPV) January 18, 2026

It won't hold up in court and they know it.



Just more lib pandering — Eric Menefee (@4real_Emenefee) January 18, 2026

This clown really thinks the state can ban people who followed orders while working as federal law enforcement agents?

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

