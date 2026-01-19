VIP
Co-Founder of Church Stormed by Don Lemon BODIES the Democrats
VIP
MN Could End ICE Raids Tomorrow: Just Stop Harboring Criminal Illegals and Cooperate...
St. Paul Hotels Cancel Reservations Due to ‘Heightened Security Concerns’
Anti-ICE Activist Who Terrorized Kids in Church Is a Sitting Saint Paul School...
MN AG Ellison: Storming Churches ... Just 'Public Voice' – Because Laws Are...
Citizen Journalist Tries to Enroll His One-Year-Old in Somali Daycare; Threats Are Made
Child Sex Offender Raid Interrupted by Militant Leftist Activists — Peak 2026 Liberal...
MD Dems Introduce Act to Prohibit ICE Agents From Being Hired as State...
Minnesota Churchgoers Feared for Their Lives Again: Mob Storm + Fresh Memories of...
Illegal Who Swore He Wasn’t Going Back to Haiti Still in the US...
Harmeet Dhillon Has a Message for Those Asking Where the Arrests Are
This Video Will Prove Don Lemon Was Just Doing 'Journalism' in MN and...
SURE THING, BUD: Tim Miller Claims Questions About Biological Sex Have 'No Bearing...
Unhinged Liberal Tells Off ‘Fake’ Christians, Dares AG Pam Bondi to Come Get...

Jill Filipovic Appalled by Photo of ICE ‘Marching Half-Naked Elderly People Out Into the Snow”

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on January 19, 2026
imgflip

Sometimes a photo is all it takes to trigger the left for a week or two. Remember how leftists passed around that photo of construction equipment demolishing the East Wing to make room for the new state ballroom? Democrats pounced.

Advertisement

Now, we have Jill Filipovic triggered over this photo of a half-naked elderly man being marched into the snow by ICE agents.

Way to work Renee Good into the caption, Reuters.

This editor pays taxes and is fine with that. It turns out this was an American citizen to boot.

The Department of Homeland Security added some context:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

… and violating a protective order. Both also have convictions for failure to register as sex offenders. They both have final orders of removal from an immigration judge.

 The US citizen lives with these two convicted sex offenders at the site of the operation. The individual refused to be fingerprinted or facially ID’d. He matched the description of the targets. As with any law enforcement agency, it is standard protocol to hold all individuals in a house of an operation for safety of the public and law enforcement. 

Both of these sexual predators remain AT LARGE in St. Paul. We will be providing the public with photos and descriptors to help us locate and apprehend these public safety threats.

Ask Reuters.

Advertisement

Or moms who just dropped off their kids at school.

We're fairly certain they put him into a nice warm vehicle right after this photo was taken.

Again, what do these people want? ICE to be abolished, and a guy harboring two illegal alien pedophiles just left alone? That's exactly what they want. They don't want anyone detained or deported for any reason.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Anti-ICE Activist Who Terrorized Kids in Church Is a Sitting Saint Paul School Board Member
justmindy
Co-Founder of Church Stormed by Don Lemon BODIES the Democrats
Brett T.
Harmeet Dhillon Has a Message for Those Asking Where the Arrests Are
Brett T.
Citizen Journalist Tries to Enroll His One-Year-Old in Somali Daycare; Threats Are Made
Brett T.
MN AG Ellison: Storming Churches ... Just 'Public Voice' – Because Laws Are Optional for Leftist Mobs
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement