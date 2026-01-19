Jill Filipovic Appalled by Photo of ICE ‘Marching Half-Naked Elderly People Out Into the Snow”

Sometimes a photo is all it takes to trigger the left for a week or two. Remember how leftists passed around that photo of construction equipment demolishing the East Wing to make room for the new state ballroom? Democrats pounced.

Now, we have Jill Filipovic triggered over this photo of a half-naked elderly man being marched into the snow by ICE agents.

A man, whose family requested a Hmong interpreter, is detained after ICE agents and other law enforcement officers conducted an immigration raid at his home, days after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S., January 18, 2026.REUTERS/Leah Millis pic.twitter.com/jp37rWvE0m — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) January 19, 2026

Way to work Renee Good into the caption, Reuters.

Marching half-naked elderly people out into the snow, your tax dollars at work. https://t.co/sa9bj2kEJw — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) January 19, 2026

This editor pays taxes and is fine with that. It turns out this was an American citizen to boot.

Wild shot/chaser.



Liberal: ICE BROKE DOWN A DOOR AND DETAINED A US CITIZEN



DHS: The citizen lives with / is harboring 2 convicted sex offenders (one a pedophile) who have final orders of removal - and he refused to be identified or cooperate.



This is who they’re defending. pic.twitter.com/JN8KuqLACx — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) January 19, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security added some context:

Yesterday in St. Paul, ICE conducted a targeted operation of 2 convicted sex offenders. One of the criminal targets had convictions for sex with a minor and sexual assault. The other target had convictions for sex assault with penetration in the first degree, domestic violence,… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 19, 2026

… and violating a protective order. Both also have convictions for failure to register as sex offenders. They both have final orders of removal from an immigration judge. The US citizen lives with these two convicted sex offenders at the site of the operation. The individual refused to be fingerprinted or facially ID’d. He matched the description of the targets. As with any law enforcement agency, it is standard protocol to hold all individuals in a house of an operation for safety of the public and law enforcement. Both of these sexual predators remain AT LARGE in St. Paul. We will be providing the public with photos and descriptors to help us locate and apprehend these public safety threats.

What the fuck does this have to do with Renee Good? — Kenneth McLaughlin (@lordhellion) January 19, 2026

Ask Reuters.

Please stop trying to protect child sex offenders who already have court orders of deportation. The country is not enriched by having our children at risk of this kind of horrible crime — Monterey (@MicheleDianeDR) January 19, 2026

Isn’t harboring criminals against the law? — Tapper19 (@Tapper195) January 20, 2026

Every single time they do this the real story makes them look so bad. The left would be wise to stop peddling their trash — One Eyed Man in the Land of the Blind (@SJonNantucket) January 19, 2026

I forgot old people can't break laws. Silly me.



There's NEVER been an old murderer, or an old thief, or an old pedophile.



How can I be so dumb as to forget that! 🙄🫩 — Joe the Veteran (@NetWurkd) January 19, 2026

Or moms who just dropped off their kids at school.

I mean, he only lived with two sex offenders. I’m sure he’s a stand up guy — JT (@jthompson5891) January 19, 2026

Just a normal guy who lives with a couple of illegal alien rapists right? — simian_terminal (@MarianReforms) January 19, 2026

We're fairly certain they put him into a nice warm vehicle right after this photo was taken.

Again, what do these people want? ICE to be abolished, and a guy harboring two illegal alien pedophiles just left alone? That's exactly what they want. They don't want anyone detained or deported for any reason.

***

