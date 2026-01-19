St. Paul Hotels Cancel Reservations Due to ‘Heightened Security Concerns’
Citizen Journalist Tries to Enroll His One-Year-Old in Somali Daycare; Threats Are Made

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on January 19, 2026
meme

Citizen journalist Nick Shirley blew up the Somali daycare fraud story in Minneapolis to the point where the White House got involved. Here we have Tyler Oliveria doing something similar in Columbus, Ohio … trying to get an application to enroll his one-year-old baby in a daycare center. Language warning: some proprietors weren't so friendly.

They're awfully protective of the kids in there.

We see a cop actually showed up. And no, those windows aren't boarded up … they're tinted.

On the plus side, he did find one legitimate daycare business.

***

