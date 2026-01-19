Citizen Journalist Tries to Enroll His One-Year-Old in Somali Daycare; Threats Are Made

Citizen journalist Nick Shirley blew up the Somali daycare fraud story in Minneapolis to the point where the White House got involved. Here we have Tyler Oliveria doing something similar in Columbus, Ohio … trying to get an application to enroll his one-year-old baby in a daycare center. Language warning: some proprietors weren't so friendly.

Can I Enroll My Baby in a Somali-Owned Daycare? pic.twitter.com/SNr6PId5hm — Tyler Oliveira (@tyleraloevera) January 19, 2026

🚨 HOLY CRAP. Citizen journalist tries to enroll his child at a Somali daycare in Columbus, OHIO and they yell at him, "get the F*** off my property!"



Tens of MILLIONS of dollars are being dished out to these locations



"You can NOT be here!"



AUDIT OHIO!pic.twitter.com/ZxcuqkWHNh — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 19, 2026

They're awfully protective of the kids in there.

We will find baby Oliveira a daycare! 😂 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 19, 2026

It’s such obvious fraud. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 19, 2026

This level of professionalism isn’t reassuring for a childcare setting. I’ll choose another option. — Bluz ABS (@bluzabs_) January 19, 2026

Doesn't sound like the type of responsible adult I

should trust with my kids life. These guys are

supposed to be running a childcare facility but are swearing like sailors. I'm gonna have to drop little Johnny off somewhere else. — Darren Stallcup - World Peace Movement (@darren_stallcup) January 19, 2026

Where are the kids? I’ll tell you where they are, at home with their unemployed parents, who are part of this fraud, likely receiving a cut from the payments. — Max Long 🚀 (@MaxLonged) January 19, 2026

We see a cop actually showed up. And no, those windows aren't boarded up … they're tinted.

Mind boggling how this is being allowed to continue. — WrinkleWormG (@WrinklewormG) January 19, 2026

It’s real in Columbus and it’s happening in Dayton and Cincinnati also. There are plenty of fraudsters in Ohio. We ALL see it but our state leaders deny it. — Mimi (@MimiOfTenElves) January 19, 2026

No real child care business would treat potential customers that way



It was always a scam and They’re trying to keep their scam going while they try to hide it by bullying . — MAE~MAE (@PragmaticMaemae) January 19, 2026

Taxpayer dollars are funding daycare centers that treat citizens like intruders? This is unacceptable. Ohio needs a full audit, accountability, and transparency now. — Bad man Boye🧘‍♂️🧘‍♂️🧘‍♂️🧘‍♂️ (@badman_boye1) January 19, 2026

The difference between legit daycare and fraud is night and day. The more I see of this, the more I throw up in my mouth. — Cali Conservative (@T_Hates_Cali) January 19, 2026

On the plus side, he did find one legitimate daycare business.

