Pro-Illegal Groups Advise Against Blowing Whistles So as Not to Trigger Trauma Responses in POC

If you've watched any video of ICE making arrests, you've no doubt been assaulted by the sound of continuous whistle-blowing. Pro-illegal alien groups like ICE Watch have trained their supporters to blow whistles to alert any criminal illegal aliens that ICE is in the area.

Advertisement

Andy Ngo reports that pro-illegal groups in Maryland and the Washington, D.C., area have been advising their comrades NOT to blow whistles in their attempts to impede ICE operations, because the noise is harmful to people of color. "Noise Is Not Neutral" reads one flyer, explaining that "Black and Brown communities are already overexposed to chronic noise pollution due to racist zoning, redlining, and disinvestment," and "Adding whistles into these environments means adding another stressor to bodies already under siege."

Maryland and D.C.-area illegal migrant activist groups are advising their comrades and allies against using whistles because they may contribute to racist noise pollution and trigger trauma responses in people of color.



They also say the whistles center white people and make… pic.twitter.com/JjDMMyKVCg — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 17, 2026

… them feel like heroes. They say the whistle should be banned from ICE Watch "rapid response" networks.

Another flyer says loud, unexpected alarm sounds can trigger panic responses, re-activate trauma, and cause disassociation or shutdown.

Wouldn't that be the best troll ever? — Walt (@WaltIsHereNow) January 17, 2026

Whistles center white people?



Everyone hates whistles 🤦‍♂️ — Sean (@SeanALarabee) January 17, 2026

YES PLEASE whistles are RACIST — Cali Conservative (@T_Hates_Cali) January 17, 2026

Oh no they’ve decided their own whistles are racist now 🤣🤣🤣 — Chaotic Good (@_ChaoticGood42) January 17, 2026

They’ve reached self-parody level. — Steve Barnes (@realstevebarnes) January 17, 2026

This reminds us of the movement to bring back finger snapping to replace clapping, because loud applause can be a trigger for some people.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!