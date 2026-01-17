VIP
No, Jim Acosta, We Do Not Care Where You Eat, You Raging Narcissist...
State Department Announces It Will Terminate All Foreign Aid to Somalia
Gov. Abigail Spanberger Says She Will Stand By Hard-Working, Law-Abiding Immigrant Neighbo...
VIP
Minnesota DFL Party Trips Over an Old Tweet About Trump While Slamming DOJ...
Video of BBC Reporter Trying to Lecture Elon Musk About 'Misinformation' Has Aged...
Fake Historian Jon Meacham Complains About Losing the 'Ethos of Omaha Beach and...
Can President Trump Make Minneapolis Great Again?
Bill Melugin Profiles a Few More MN 'Neighbors' Tim Walz and Jacob Frey...
Scott Jennings Recommends Watching This Video of a CNN Guest's Rant About Trump...
Jim Acosta Helps Dems Make the Pivot to 'JD Vance Is Worse Than...
Lying Blind: Dem Ilhan Omar Says She Didn’t See That a Criminal Illegal...
White Noise: Singing Religious Radicals Target Minneapolis Retail Store Over ICE Arrest
Hold Them Accountable: DOJ Probe Into Walz/Frey for Shielding Illegals and Threatening ICE
Criminal Illegal Alien Walks Free After Ramming ICE Vehicles Head-On: Seattle Jury Says...

Pro-Illegal Groups Advise Against Blowing Whistles So as Not to Trigger Trauma Responses in POC

Brett T. | 3:30 PM on January 17, 2026
Twitter

If you've watched any video of ICE making arrests, you've no doubt been assaulted by the sound of continuous whistle-blowing. Pro-illegal alien groups like ICE Watch have trained their supporters to blow whistles to alert any criminal illegal aliens that ICE is in the area.

Advertisement

Andy Ngo reports that pro-illegal groups in Maryland and the Washington, D.C., area have been advising their comrades NOT to blow whistles in their attempts to impede ICE operations, because the noise is harmful to people of color. "Noise Is Not Neutral" reads one flyer, explaining that "Black and Brown communities are already overexposed to chronic noise pollution due to racist zoning, redlining, and disinvestment," and "Adding whistles into these environments means adding another stressor to bodies already under siege."

… them feel like heroes. They say the whistle should be banned from ICE Watch "rapid response" networks.

Another flyer says loud, unexpected alarm sounds can trigger panic responses, re-activate trauma, and cause disassociation or shutdown.

Recommended

Video of BBC Reporter Trying to Lecture Elon Musk About 'Misinformation' Has Aged WONDERFULLY
Doug P.
Advertisement

This reminds us of the movement to bring back finger snapping to replace clapping, because loud applause can be a trigger for some people.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

BLACK LIVES MATTER ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Video of BBC Reporter Trying to Lecture Elon Musk About 'Misinformation' Has Aged WONDERFULLY
Doug P.
State Department Announces It Will Terminate All Foreign Aid to Somalia
Brett T.
Gov. Abigail Spanberger Says She Will Stand By Hard-Working, Law-Abiding Immigrant Neighbors
Brett T.
Fake Historian Jon Meacham Complains About Losing the 'Ethos of Omaha Beach and Gettysburg'
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings Recommends Watching This Video of a CNN Guest's Rant About Trump Voters With the Sound Off
Doug P.
Minnesota DFL Party Trips Over an Old Tweet About Trump While Slamming DOJ Probes of Walz and Frey
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Video of BBC Reporter Trying to Lecture Elon Musk About 'Misinformation' Has Aged WONDERFULLY Doug P.
Advertisement